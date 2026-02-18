North Macedonia's cumulative solar capacity passed the 1 GW milestone in 2025, with the market currently led by utility-scale and C&I installations. Looking ahead, all market segments are anticipated to move towards hybrid solar-plus-storage solutions following the introduction of a new energy law last year.North Macedonia installed around 210 MW of solar in 2025, according to figures shared by solar association Solar Macedonia. The figure takes the country's cumulative capacity connected to the grid past 1 GW, to around 1.2 GW. Aleksandro Vasilevski, Head of Energy Storage Solutions at Skopje-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...