Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 11:06 Uhr
Northstake Expands Staking Vault Manager with Addition of Pier Two as Node Operator

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake today announced that Pier Two has joined its Staking Vault Manager (SVM) as a node operator, further broadening the institutional validator network supporting Ethereum staking via stVaults built on Lido V3.

The Staking Vault Manager is Northstake's multi-operator orchestration layer, purpose-built to meet institutional requirements for validator diversification, operational resilience, and governance transparency. With Pier Two onboarded, Northstake continues to expand the range of professional-grade operators available within its modular staking infrastructure.

Pier Two is the fastest growing staking service provider in the world. Staking ETH since the launch of the Beacon Chain, Pier Two has continued to innovate within the staking domain, and contributes to the Ethereum ecosystem through initiatives like the Pectra Staking Manager, and building the Lean Consensus Client, Lantern (C). Through the integration with Northstake's SVM, Pier Two-operated validators will be accessible within the stVault framework, enabling institutional allocators to incorporate Pier Two into their Ethereum staking configurations.

"Institutional staking mandates are increasingly centered around validator diversification, operational discipline, and transparency," said Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake. "Pier Two strengthens the Staking Vault Manager with a highly regarded infrastructure team that combines deep protocol expertise with a strong operational track record. Their addition enhances the geographic and operational diversity of our validator set at a critical stage in Ethereum's institutional adoption."

The integration comes as Lido V3 introduces a more flexible staking architecture through stVaults, allowing tailored validator selection and configurable staking strategies. While these primitives enable customization, institutions require an operational framework capable of coordinating multiple operators within a compliant and production-ready structure. Northstake's SVM addresses this need by combining modular vault design with curated, professional node operators.

"Pier Two is excited to be joining Northstake's Staking Vault Manager, expanding on the work we are doing to support institutional staking," said Jack Deeb, Co-Founder & COO at Pier Two. "The growth in demand for a variety of features and flexibility in staking continues to develop with changing market conditions, which presents a great opportunity for Pier Two to deliver our world-class security and performance."

With Pier Two joining the network, Northstake further advances its globally distributed, multi-operator staking platform engineered to provide asset managers, custodians, and other regulated market participants with secure, configurable, and diversified access to Ethereum staking.

Jesper Johansen, CEO and Founder of Northstake, is available for interviews.

Press Contact:
thomas.daugaard@northstake.dk
Telephone: +4540385451

About Northstake

Northstake A/S is a Copenhagen-based financial technology company providing regulatory-compliant staking solutions for institutional investors. Supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) under the Danish AML Act, Northstake serves regulated financial institutions, digital asset managers, and custodians with innovative staking infrastructure. The company enables institutions to participate in Ethereum staking through a secure, multi-operator framework built on Lido V3 primitives. For more information, visit northstake.dk.

About Pier Two

Pier Two is an Institutional staking services provider, established in Australia, in 2018. With multi-zonal 24/7 operations, high-performance hybrid cloud and bare metal infrastructure, ISO27001:2022, SOC 2 Type I, SOC 2 Type II and NORS certifications. Pier Two serves as a strategic partner in achieving sustainable rewards and growth, while helping protocol security.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northstake-expands-staking-vault-manager-with-addition-of-pier-two-as-node-operator-302691397.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
