PR Newswire
18.02.2026 11:36 Uhr
Pricer continues as partner to Carrefour but no longer as exclusive supplier of ESL

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many years Pricer has been the exclusive supplier to the retail group Carrefour. Today Carrefour has decided to introduce an additional supplier for the sourcing of digital in-store solutions based on electronic shelf labels in France. In 2025 total sales to Carrefour was below 10% of Pricer's total net sales, and Carrefour's contribution to Pricer's total gross profit was mid-single digit. The assessment for 2026 is that the contribution to Pricer total gross profit will be low-single digit.

With an installed base of more than 1,200 stores in France, Pricer will remain a key partner within the Carrefour ecosystem, based on a long-term partnership, and will remain a significant supplier.

Pricer sees a significant opportunity for new sales in the growing segment of Carrefour franchise stores, which is aligned with Carrefour's ongoing ambition to migrate own operated stores into franchises. In 2025 over 70% of Pricer's total sales to Carrefour in France, Belgium and Spain was to franchisees.

"We look forward to continuing to build on our long-lasting relationship, serving our large base of Carrefour stores, and supporting the growing base of franchise stores in Europe," says Magnus Larsson, President and CEO at Pricer.

Elevating in-store efficiency and access to Pricer innovations

The continued partnership provides Carrefour's stores with access to Pricer's full suite of next-generation hardware such as multi-color electronic shelf labels. To manage these assets effectively, the solution is based on Pricer Plaza. This cloud-based operating platform enables retailers to effectively centralize store monitoring, automate price updates, and optimize resource management in real time.

In addition, Pricer's offer includes Pricer Avenue, the latest addition to the portfolio and an innovative powered-rail communication platform. By providing a constant power supply directly to the shelf edge, Pricer Avenue eliminates battery constraints and elevates performance in high-value zones.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 (0)70 431 68 51
Kajsa Blixth, Chief Commercial Officer, +46 (0)76-140 86 99
info@pricer.com

This information constitutes insider information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-continues-as-partner-to-carrefour-but-no-longer-as-exclusive-supplier-of-esl,c4309242

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pricer-continues-as-partner-to-carrefour-but-no-longer-as-exclusive-supplier-of-esl-302691423.html

