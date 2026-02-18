Patent-Pending Innovation Reduces AI Agent Management Workload for Internal Teams, Accelerates Automation for Complex Use Cases

Ada, the trusted AI-native customer experience company and creator of the Agentic Customer Experience (ACX) Operating Model, today announced its new unified Reasoning Engine. This patent-pending breakthrough fundamentally changes how AI agents operate at enterprise scale, and dramatically accelerates the opportunity for more complex, longer-horizon task automation. For the first time, AI agents are powered by a single, unified intelligence: one "brain" that engages consistently across all modalities to deliver fast, accurate, and compliant customer experiences.

A New Foundation for Enterprise Agentic Customer Experience: Design once. Manage in one place. Engage everywhere.

As customer expectations rise and service channels multiply, enterprises struggle with fragmented AI systems that create operational and change management hurdles. Ada's new unified Reasoning Engine delivers a single AI foundation, enabling AI agents to efficiently determine the next best action and automate even the most complex customer interactions without sacrificing speed, accuracy, policy adherence, or brand integrity.

For ACX teams, this unified view makes it faster and easier than ever to create, manage, and optimize their AI agent. A single instruction can now be deployed once and dynamically replicated in all channels and languages. Whether a customer chooses to engage over voice, messaging, social, or email, the AI agent draws from the same knowledge, policies, and brand standards. The result is a dramatic reduction in the manual effort required to maintain, coach, and evolve AI agents, and a significant boost in ACX manager productivity.

Customers also benefit from reduced handling time and more empathetic service, while enterprises realize lower cost-per-contact, higher automated resolution rates, and the ability to transition increasingly sophisticated, high-impact interactions to AI agents with confidence.

Unlocking New Levels of Performance and Value for Voice AI

With this release, Ada also extends powerful new automation capabilities to voice-traditionally the most expensive and highest-volume enterprise channel. Playbooks and Coaching are now widely available on voice, enabling AI agents to follow standard operating procedures, handle complex multi-step calls, and continuously improve over time by incorporating granular feedback from past interactions.

"Voice has always been the hardest channel to transform," said Brian Gilman, VP of Customer Support at workforce payments platform Branch. "With Ada's unified Reasoning Engine, that's changed. Our AI agents can now reason through complex, high-stakes voice conversations with the same intelligence that powers our digital channels. That means faster, more accurate support when our users need it most, especially in moments that directly impact their pay. By elevating the voice experience, we're reducing friction, resolving issues more efficiently, and ensuring workers get the clarity and confidence they deserve."

Dual Reasoning Architecture for Speed and Depth

Ada's unified Reasoning Engine features a patent-pending dual-reasoning architecture, improving the customer experience by providing immediate, empathetic responses while simultaneously handling complex tasks in the background. This unified approach unlocks a new class of agentic customer experience, enabling AI agents to resolve complicated, multi-step workflows.

"Customer service doesn't happen in silos, and AI agents shouldn't either," said Mike Gozzo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ada. "With the launch of our unified Reasoning Engine, Ada has established a new standard for agentic customer experience while improving how our customers' internal ACX teams perform and scale. We now have one 'brain' behind every AI agent, applying the same context, logic, and safeguards, regardless of the channel. But these improvements aren't just about scale-they're also about depth. Customers will see a significant step improvement across the board with this new engine, allowing them to realize a more accurate and deeper resolution rate, even for the most complex inquiries. That's what allows enterprises and ACX teams to move faster, with less risk, entrusting AI with even more real-world interactions."

About Ada

With more than 550 AI Agents deployed globally, Ada is the trusted leader in agentic customer experience. Activated by our Ada ACX Operating Model-a unified blueprint of technology, methodology, and expertise-enterprises can easily create and manage high-performing AI agents. These agents deliver personalized, seamless experiences across channels and languages.

Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 5.5 billion interactions for global brands like Ancestry, Cebu Pacific, IPSY, monday.com, Pinterest, Square, and Sky-delivering extraordinary experiences at scale.

With enterprise-grade trust, security, and compliance-including SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and AIUC-1 certification-Ada sets the benchmark for responsible, transparent AI. Trusted by global enterprises across 85+ countries, Ada helps organizations reduce cost-to-serve, improve CSAT, and transform customer experience into a strategic growth driver-empowering teams to deliver meaningful, efficient, and brand-consistent experiences at scale. Learn more at ada.cx.

