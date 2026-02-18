DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9005.6456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3941696 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 418510 EQS News ID: 2278114 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2026 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)