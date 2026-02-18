Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of IT infrastructure to global financial institutions, today announced that it has achieved SOC compliance for the 15th consecutive year, adhering to Type 2 SOC 1 ISAE 3402, Type 2 SOC 2, and Type 2 SOC 3 standards.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options said, "From the beginning, we have had an unwavering commitment to put security at the heart of everything we do. 15 years of SOC compliance is a testament to the work of our team to deliver continuous improvement and our next-generation solutions that are designed to safeguard our partners in an increasingly volatile threat landscape."

The scope of this audit included all of Options' offerings; Trading Infrastructure, AtlasWorkplace, AtlasApps, Managed Security, AtlasInsight, Horizon, and our latest offering; PrivateMind. Purpose-built for financial institutions, PrivateMind enables institutions to harness the power of artificial intelligence within a secure and compliant ecosystem.

"15 years of SOC compliance underlines our dedication to meeting the ever-evolving security demands of financial institutions," added Marlena Efstratopoulou, Chief Information Security Officer at Options. "The roadmap for 2026 includes additional certifications in the areas of AI, and Operational Resiliency."

This news comes after a series of other achievements for the company, including its recent partnership with Couchdrop to revolutionize secure data management, achievement of a Microsoft Solutions Partner Specialization for Threat Detection and launch of PrivateMind the future of secure AI for capital markets firms.

