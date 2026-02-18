Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
18.02.2026 12:16 Uhr
SGT Capital Closes Artificial Intelligence Co-Investment Fund

  • SGT Capital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Co-Investment Fund Closes 25% Oversubscribed
  • SGT Capital commits to invest in Artificial Intelligence as an expansion of Data Analytics & Cybersecurity
  • SGT Capital Partners Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer, Dino Steinborn, Marcel Normann and Marianne Rajic applaud recent fundraising success

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SGT Capital announces the successful closing of its SGT Capital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Co-Investment Fund, which was 25% oversubscribed. This fund strengthens SGT Capital's strategy to invest in market-leading data analytic, cybersecurity and med-tech companies. The SGT Capital AI Co-Investment Fund builds on SGT Capital's established track record in technology-enabled sectors and reflects growing institutional investor demand for exposure to transformative AI-driven business models.

Investing in Future Growth

SGT Capital Partners Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer, Dino Steinborn, Dr Marcel Normann, and Marianne Rajic applaud the strong investor demand and the successful fundraising outcome, stating:

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the key driver of growth for the global economy, and every company will either deploy AI or face disruption by it. This success underscores strong investor conviction in SGT Capital's disciplined approach to backing market leading businesses and producing top decile returns. AI is now a permanent feature of the global economy and SGT Capital is uniquely positioned to identify and support category-defining AI businesses, combining deep sector expertise with a disciplined investment approach. The oversubscription of this fund reflects investor confidence in SGT Capital's strategy, team, and track record. We are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us and look forward to deploying capital into high-conviction opportunities that drive technological transformation and long-term value creation."

The SGT Capital AI Co-Investment Fund will focus on investments in scalable technology platforms across North America, Europe, and selected global markets. SGT Capital will leverage its operational expertise and global network to support portfolio companies in scaling revenue, expanding internationally, and strengthening governance and cybersecurity frameworks.

About SGT Capital

SGT Capital Group is a global private equity firm that generates top decile performance for its investors by investing in market leading businesses and expanding their international growth. With offices and portfolio company presence in London (United Kingdom), Zug (Switzerland), Frankfurt (Germany), Dubai (UAE), Silicon Valley (CA, USA), and Singapore, SGT Capital is led by Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer, Dr Marcel Normann, Marianne Rajic and Jens Dino Steinborn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787308/5813005/SGT_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sgt-capital-closes-artificial-intelligence-co-investment-fund-302691467.html

