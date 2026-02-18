Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new results from systematic field campaigns at the Previsto prospect at its 100% owned Valiente project in Peru. Channel and rock chip sampling have confirmed two new high-grade trends developing 1 km south of the Previsto Central high-grade zone.

Key Points:

New rock chip results extend a 42 m mineralized trend at Mirador Creek, including:

6.7 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag, 40 ppm Cu, and:

0.6 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 372 ppm Cu,

26 m and 16 m south, respectively, of previously reported 4.8 g/t Au sample

Entirely New High-Grade Zone: 0.3 km west of Mirador Creek trend, and 1 km south of Previsto Central high-grade channel. A 1.8 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 258 ppm Cu over 2.4 m channel sample. Broad District-Scale Mineralization: 92 channel samples totalling 161 m and 124 rock-chip samples define widespread gold-silver-copper mineralization across Mirador Creek, Honda Creek and Palestina Creek. Active Field Programs Continue: 2026 field programs commencing in February after a planned shutdown for the wet season. Follow up work at Mirador Creek aiming to expand new high-grade footprint.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "What excites me is the sheer scale now emerging at Previsto. We have validated high-grade gold over a 1.2 km trend between Mirador Creek and Previsto Central, with multiple new targets developing. Critically, Honda Creek continues to confirm a distinctly different geochemical signature, strongly suggesting the presence of multiple, independent heat and metal sources. The strong soil anomaly at Palestina Creek, at a significantly higher elevation, indicates we are intersecting different structural levels of this large epithermal system, with the primary source still to be uncovered. Previsto is a true district-scale opportunity with multiple mineralized centres.

"These latest results from Previsto are a significant step in validating our exploration model. The 6.7 g/t Au rock chip at Mirador Creek, along with the identification of an entirely new high-grade zone returning 1.8 g/t Au over 2.4 m located 1 km south of Previsto Central, demonstrate the strength and continuity of this gold system. These high-grade samples have been located beneath small windows of jungle vegetation - a tribute to the persistence of our field teams who continue to uncover new high-grade zones across this vast system.

"With this successful field campaign now complete, the team has moved into the next phase of work, focused on expanding the Mirador Creek high-grade footprint while advancing towards drill permitting."

Technical Discussion

Work Area Details

Three main areas were systematically prospected during the recent field campaigns (Figure 2).

1. Mirador Creek

The Mirador Creek work area covers a 0.8 km × 0.4 km polygon extending from the Mirador Creek high-grade discovery zone westward 400 m and north-east 400 m (figure 3). This area has been the focus of intensive systematic sampling following the October 06 2025 announcement of a 4.8 g/t Au grab sample at Mirador Creek. The recent field campaign was designed to follow up on mineralized channel samples (10.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 195 ppm Cu including: 4.9 m @ 1.1 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 135 ppm Cu - reported December 17th, 2025) adjacent to the 4.8 g/t Au sample and extend this specific zone over 42 m.

Channel Sampling

A total of 15 channels were cut across mineralized structures, comprising 40 individual samples over a cumulative length of 70.35 m. Channel sampling provides the most reliable surface indication of grade continuity, as it captures representative sections across mineralized zones rather than selective point samples. Results below:

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.1 g/t

0.005 - 1.8 g/t Silver

1.2 g/t

0.3 - 4 g/t Copper

204 ppm

22 - 551 ppm

Rock Chip Sampling

To complement the channel work, 20 in-situ rock chip samples/panel samples were collected across exposed outcrops throughout the work area. Rock chip sampling helps define the spatial extent of mineralization and identify new targets for follow-up. Results below:

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.4 g/t

0.0005 - 6.7 g/t Silver

2.5 g/t

0.04 - 34.3 g/t Copper

259 ppm

26 - 1,785 ppm

High-grade gold values in this area are associated with quartz-pyrite/Fe-oxide veinlets and vein stockworks. The vein system is not constrained to one lithology type and is seen across pyritic hornfels and intrusive k-feldspar porphyry units. Detailed work is underway to define the orientation, width and continuity of these mineralized zones. The channel 300 m west containing 2.4 m @ 1.8 g/t Au (reported here) may be a repetition of this newly discovered vein system and is also the subject of close follow up work.

2. Honda Creek

The Honda Creek work area covers a 1.7 km × 0.7 km polygon situated immediately south of the Mirador Creek high-grade zone. The aim of this campaign was to explore the possibility of a new heat source as interpreted under the guidance of Dr Alan Wilson during his November 2025 campaign. 61% (63) of the 103 rock chip or channel samples across this work area returned a result between 0.05 and 0.26 g/t Au, highlighting the broad nature of the mineralization and confirming the differing geochemical signature to that of Previsto Central. The Honda Creek zone does not have a Cu, Mo or V association (as Previsto Central does), demonstrating the likelihood for a different heat and metal source. These data support the statement that the Previsto area as a whole is a mineral district, with multiple heat sources and styles of mineralization.

Channel Sampling

A total of 16 channels were cut across mineralized structures, comprising 37 individual samples over a cumulative length of 61.5 m. Results below:

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.08 g/t

0.006 - 0.26 g/t Silver

1.9 g/t

0.09 - 23.9 g/t Copper

40 ppm

3 - 174 ppm

Rock Chip Sampling

To complement the channel work, 57 in-situ rock chip samples/panel samples were collected across exposed outcrops throughout the work area. Results below:

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.05 g/t

0.0005 - 0.24 g/t Silver

0.9 g/t

0.02 - 2.8 g/t Copper

50 ppm

2 - 408 ppm

3. Palestina Creek

The Palestina Creek area is a catchment 0.7 km - 1.4 km west of and 0.25 km - 0.7 km topographically higher than Previsto Central. Systematic soil geochemistry continued to define a highly anomalous gold trend at Palestina Creek, but the source of this strong signal has not yet been discovered as corresponding rock and channel samples were low-grade. Given the area's significantly higher elevation, the data suggest the company is exploring a distinctly different structural level of the large epithermal system compared to the Previsto Central high-grade zone.

Soil Geochemistry

A total of 9 soil samples were collected across the Palestina Creek area to infill the existing soil grid and test for continuity of the gold anomaly beyond Previsto Central.

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.073 g/t (73 ppb)

0.021 - 0.211 g/t (21 - 211 ppb)

Results confirm that anomalous gold values persist westward from the Previsto Central high-grade zone, into the catchment surrounding Palestina Creek, with peak values reaching 211 ppb Au - well above the 1 ppb detection limit and indicative of a genuine bedrock source. The continuous nature of the soil anomaly across this western extension suggests that the underlying mineralized system extends beyond the currently defined limits and remains open for expansion. While the rock chip and channel samples remain low-grade at Palestina Creek, the soil sample results indicate that the source of gold mineralization in the area has not yet been discovered. The Palestina Creek work area sits 0.25 km - 0.7 km higher in elevation than the Previsto Central high-grade zone, so it is interpreted that the source of soil anomalism is independent of Previsto Central and that the area is likely at a different structural level in the mineral system.

Channel Sampling

A total of 13 channels were cut across in-situ rock, comprising 15 individual samples over a cumulative length of 29 m. Results below:

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.02 g/t

0.002 - 0.09 g/t Silver

0.7 g/t

0.09 - 1.9 g/t Copper

113 ppm

23 - 372 ppm

Rock Chip Sampling

To complement the channel work, 44 in-situ rock chip samples/panel samples were collected across exposed outcrops throughout the work area. Results below:

Element

Average

Range Gold

0.02 g/t

0.001 - 0.23 g/t Silver

0.7 g/t

0.07 - 5 g/t Copper

134 ppm

3 - 624 ppm

Next Steps

Hannan's team is actively advancing multiple work fronts:

Mirador Creek Extensions - Further systematic sampling to locate extensions and repetitions of the confirmed high-grade mineralization along strike and in parallel structures. As outlined in this release, the last attempt at this goal was successful. Structural Mapping - Detailed mapping to understand the controls on high-grade mineralization, which will inform drill hole targeting and orientation. Drill Program Integration - All surface results will be compiled and integrated into target generation for the upcoming drill program at Previsto.

Drill Permitting in Previsto (DIA Amanecer)

A ten-person environmental team including professional environmental archaeological investigations, community workshops and liaison activities has now completed collecting appropriate information necessary to make the submittal for approval to the DGAAM - General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs - of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Peru. The work program includes:

Environmental baseline monitoring for the project, conducted by third party experts (now complete);

Submission to the Peruvian Ministry of Culture the CIRA (Certificate of non-existence of archaeological remains) which declares that the project does not impact archaeological sites;

Public participation meetings outlining Hannan's plans will be held in the hamlets in the area of influence, where the communities are on record as approving the company's proposed drill program;

The DIA is the primary environmental certification required to allow low impact mineral prospecting programs, that includes drilling programs, to proceed in Peru.

About the Valiente Project

The 100% owned Valiente project is in central eastern Peru, east of the city of Tingo Maria (Figures 1 and 2). The area is characterized by steep topography on the eastern flank of the Central Cordillera with elevations between 800 m and 2,000 m above sea level (a.s.l.). The project was found in 2021 during an extensive greenfields prospecting program initiated by Hannan for back-arc porphyry copper-gold systems. The Company has been actively prospecting on the project since 2021 and has successfully gained social permits progressively in all areas of interest.

During 2021 Hannan staked holds 813 km2 of 100% owned mining concessions at Valiente covering unexplored terrain for potential mineralized porphyry targets in central eastern Peru. The Valiente Project has rapidly evolved from a greenfields prospect to a multi-prospect opportunity.

Early surface prospecting identified two outcropping copper-gold porphyry targets and one epithermal target at Belen (see Press Release Feb 16, 2023). Porphyry areas quickly followed at Serrano Norte and Serrano. The focus more recently has been on Previsto. At Previsto and Belen, a district-scale porphyry cluster within an area of 25 km by 10 km, with eight porphyry and/or epithermal targets now identified in more detail with up to 10 earlier stage targets awaiting further work.

The company is executing a multi-year strategy to systematically prospect and drill test its extensive land package in this emerging Miocene-aged, linked porphyry-epithermal mineral belt.

Technical Background

All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third party services using trackable parcels and by company staff. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest performed on 0.25 g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed in rock and soils by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30 g fire assay sample charge. Soil samples were analyzed by a portable XRF (VANTA-VMR) using an in-house protocol which includes routine use of CRM and field duplicates as well as 10% check samples analyzed by ALS Lima.

Channel samples are considered representative of the in-situ mineralization samples. At this stage true widths of mineralization are not known. Grab or panel samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the project is available through the Hannan Metals website. These data, along with an interview on these results with CEO Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.hannanmetals.com and our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@HannanMetals

Forward Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1: Overview of the 813 km2 Valiente project area in Peru.

Figure 2: Map showing the vast 5x5 km gold anomaly at Previsto and the location of several systems developing within the Previsto footprint which highlight this discovery as a new mineral district. Location of current results also shown.

Figure 3: Zoomed in map of Mirador Creek work area with soil, rock chip and channel results.

