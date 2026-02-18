Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

18 February 2026

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: General Meeting Results

In connection with the proposals for a combination of the assets of Franklin Global Trust plc ("FRGT") with the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held on 18 February 2026, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

The proposals remain conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of resolutions to be proposed at general meetings of FRGT to be held on 18 February 2026 and 27 February 2026.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in connection with the Issue.

2. That, conditional upon Resolution 1 being passed, to authorise the Directors to allot further shares up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's issued share capital immediately following the issue of new shares in connection with the Scheme.

Special Resolutions

3. That, conditional upon Resolutions 1 and 2 being passed, to authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash without pre-emption rights, pursuant to the authority granted by Resolution 2, up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued share capital immediately following the issue of new shares in connection with the Scheme.

4. That, conditional upon Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 being passed, to authorise the Directors to allot additional shares without pre-emption rights, being a further 10% of the Company's issued share capital immediately following the issue of new shares in connection with the Scheme.

5. That, conditional upon Resolution 1 being passed, to authorise the Company to make market purchases of up to 14.99% of its ordinary issued share capital immediately following the issue of new shares in connection with the Scheme.

Resolution Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chair) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Total Votes Cast Issued Share Capital Voted % Ordinary Resolutions 1 18,562,565 99.17 155,435 0.83 65,626 18,718,000 23.83 2 18,536,649 99.06 176,039 0.94 70,938 18,712,688 23.82 Special Resolutions 3 18,492,720 98.82 219,968 1.18 70,938 18,712,688 23.82 4 18,481,870 98.81 222,969 1.19 78,787 18,704,839 23.81 5 18,645,016 99.50 93,778 0.50 44,832 18,738,794 23.86

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at the close of business on 16 February 2026 (78,907,182), being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one share held.

The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

All defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 21 January 2026, a copy of which is available on the Company's website.