Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AQP One, INC: AQP ONE Launches JBA AICare, Introducing a Physiological Intelligence System into the $100+ Billion Global Wearable Market

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / AQP ONE Inc., a U.S.-based health technology company founded by Vietnamese refugee entrepreneur, engineer, and University of Minnesota-trained chemist Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, today announced the launch of JBA AICare, a physiological intelligence system designed to help individuals understand their health earlier and more continuously.

The global wearable technology market is projected to exceed $100 billion in the coming years, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence and a growing shift toward preventive healthcare. While many devices focus primarily on fitness tracking, AQP ONE is pursuing a broader vision centered on intelligent health awareness.

Intelligence Before Symptoms.

JBA AICare is designed not simply as a wearable, but as an integrated system that includes the JBA AICare Band and Ring, adaptive AI modeling, continuous biometric sensing, and baseline-driven analytics.

Together, these technologies support what the company describes as the emerging era of Physiological Intelligence - the ability to continuously learn an individual's biological patterns, recognize subtle deviations, and translate those signals into meaningful health insight over time.

Rather than waiting for symptoms to appear, physiological intelligence aims to empower individuals with earlier awareness so they can make more informed decisions about their wellbeing.

"We believe the future of healthcare will shift from episodic treatment to continuous intelligence," said Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, Founder and CEO of AQP ONE. "JBA AICare represents our commitment to building technology that helps people see their health trajectory sooner and navigate it with greater confidence."

The system is FDA-listed in the United States and eligible for purchase using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA), expanding access to advanced health technology for everyday consumers.

Nearly five decades ago, Nguyen arrived in America as a Vietnamese refugee - an experience that continues to shape her entrepreneurial vision.

Trained as both an electrical engineer and chemist at the University of Minnesota, she built AQP ONE around a deeply personal philosophy:

"You only live once - make it count. My mission is to build physiological intelligence for everyone to understand, enjoy, and ultimately protect life."

Nguyen added, "Healthcare should not begin when something goes wrong. It should begin with understanding."

JBA AICare is now available directly through the company's official platform, JBABrands-fsa, as part of AQP ONE's broader strategy to help accelerate the transition from reactive care toward a more anticipatory model of health.

As the era of physiological intelligence begins to take shape, AQP ONE intends to help define its future.

About AQP ONE Inc.

AQP ONE Inc. is a U.S.-based health technology innovator dedicated to advancing preventive care through intelligent, user-centered solutions. By integrating wearable technology, artificial intelligence, and baseline-driven analytics, the company is working to help shape the next era of personal health awareness.

CONTACT:

Tracy (Trang) Nguyen - CEO/President
Phone: 714-448-7601
Email: tracy@aqpharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE: AQP One, INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aqp-one-launches-jba-aicaretm-introducing-a-physiological-intelligenc-1137968

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.