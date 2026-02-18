Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Announces Strategic Silver Reserve Program to Acquire up to 100,000 Ounces of Silver

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it expects to launch a strategic silver reserve program with a target to acquire up to 100,000 ounces of silver over time.

The Company expects to fund silver purchases from capital currently on hand and other available liquidity sources, consistent with its broader treasury strategy focused on long-term asset accumulation and balance sheet resilience.

"We view silver as a high-conviction, long-duration strategic asset," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Alongside Bitcoin, we believe silver can help fortify our balance sheet over time while preserving optionality for future growth. This is a disciplined, methodical accumulation strategy designed to strengthen the Company's asset base through market cycles."

Under the program, the Company intends to make purchases over time rather than in a single transaction, allowing for opportunistic execution and prudent capital management. The Company intends to deploy a dollar-cost averaging approach, similar to its approach to accumulating Bitcoin. In connection with this initiative, the Company believes that it will be able to secure adequate storage and security solutions to manage a silver treasury of this size.

To enhance transparency, Hyperscale Data intends to provide public updates when material developments arise regarding the silver reserve program, including but not limited to the following:

Amount of silver purchased during the applicable reporting period;

Cumulative amount of silver held in reserve; and

Related treasury and reserve metrics management deems appropriate.

The Company currently expects these updates to be issued as and when material developments occur; these may be monthly, bimonthly or as when deemed necessary and appropriate by the Company. This initiative is intended to complement the Company's broader treasury framework, which includes Bitcoin as a foundational balance sheet asset and reflects management's long-term approach to preserving and increasing corporate value.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

