Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) used together delivered superior efficacy in first-of-its-kind Phase 3b trial for adults with psoriasis and obesity or overweight

At 36 weeks in the TOGETHER-PsO study, concomitant Taltz and Zepbound met primary endpoint of superiority vs. Taltz monotherapy in achieving complete skin clearance (PASI 100) and =10% weight loss

In a key secondary endpoint, patients taking Taltz and Zepbound were 40% more likely to achieve PASI 100 compared to those taking Taltz alone (40.6% of patients vs. 29.0%, p<0.05)

Taltz is the first and only psoriatic disease biologic with data from two trials supporting a potential comprehensive treatment approach alongside an incretin therapy for obesity

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced positive topline results from the landmark TOGETHER-PsO open-label Phase 3b clinical trial evaluating the concomitant use of Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared to Taltz alone in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight with at least one additional weight-related comorbid condition. At 36 weeks, treatment with Taltz and Zepbound met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, delivering superior skin clearance and weight loss versus Taltz monotherapy. In the U.S., approximately 61% of people with psoriasis also have obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity,1 highlighting a need for comprehensive treatment approaches that address the full burden of their diseases.

In the first-of-its-kind TOGETHER-PsO study, 27.1% of participants receiving Taltz and Zepbound reached complete skin clearance (Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) 100) and at least 10% weight loss, compared to 5.8% of patients treated with Taltz alone, meeting the primary endpoint (p<0.001). In a key secondary endpoint, Taltz plus Zepbound delivered a 40% relative increase over Taltz monotherapy in the proportion of patients who achieved PASI 100 (40.6% of patients vs. 29.0%, respectively, p<0.05), demonstrating that treatment of obesity or overweight with Zepbound reduced the burden of psoriasis.2

The study enrolled a population with a very high burden of disease that is often associated with poorer treatment outcomes,3 with an average BMI of more than 39 kg/m2 across both treatment arms. This reflects a mean BMI of approximately 9-10 kg/m2 higher than any population studied to date in Phase 3 pivotal trials of a psoriasis biologic.4-9 An increase in BMI has been shown to reduce the odds of reaching skin clearance across multiple psoriasis studies.10 Most patients in the TOGETHER-PsO trial had extensive skin involvement, with approximately 25% of their body surface area affected, and nearly all (97%) had psoriasis affecting high-impact body areas linked to significant morbidity, itch, and skin pain, such as the face, scalp or genitals.11,12

"Psoriasis and obesity can profoundly impact how people feel, how they are seen, and how they live," said Adrienne Brown, executive vice president and president, Lilly Immunology. "For people living at the intersection of these chronic inflammatory diseases, these PASI 100 results represent far more than a clinical milestone-they demonstrate what becomes possible when we address both simultaneously. Taltz has a decade of proven efficacy in psoriasis, and the superior outcomes achieved when Zepbound was used concomitantly for obesity signal a potential advance in treatment for patients who deserve nothing less."

Adverse events in participants treated with concomitant administration of Taltz and Zepbound were generally mild to moderate, and the types of adverse events were generally consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine. The most common adverse events occurring in =5% of participants were nausea, diarrhea, constipation, injection site reaction, dosing error, vomiting, and dizziness in the Taltz and Zepbound concomitant treatment arm, and injection site reaction, dosing error, and nasopharyngitis in the Taltz monotherapy arm.

"Psoriasis and obesity share underlying inflammatory pathways, yet they are too often treated in silos despite psoriasis treatment guidelines calling for obesity management," said Mark Lebwohl, M.D., Dean for Clinical Therapeutics, and Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and TOGETHER-PsO principal investigator. "This study involved patients with particularly high BMI and difficult-to-treat psoriasis, making the PASI 100 results with Taltz plus Zepbound especially remarkable. The findings show that treating psoriasis and obesity or overweight at the same time significantly improved outcomes, reinforcing psoriasis as an obesity-related condition and supporting a potential comprehensive approach to care."

Taltz is a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with interleukin 17A (IL-17A) cytokine and inhibits its interaction with the IL-17 receptor. Building on positive topline data from the TOGETHER-PsA study, it is now the only biologic with data supporting a comprehensive treatment approach alongside an incretin therapy for people with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis who also have obesity or overweight. Zepbound is the only FDA-approved dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist obesity management medication.

Detailed 36-week results from TOGETHER-PsO will be published in a peer-reviewed journal and discussed with regulators.

About the TOGETHER-PsO Trial

TOGETHER-PsO (NCT06588283) is a 52-week Phase 3b, randomized, multicenter, assessor-blinded, open-label study assessing the efficacy and safety of concomitant administration of Taltz and Zepbound compared with Taltz alone in adult participants with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight with at least one additional weight-related comorbid condition. A total of 274 participants were randomized 1:1 to receive either Taltz alone or concomitantly with Zepbound, both administered subcutaneously. Patients in both arms received counseling on a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. The primary objective of the study is to assess the proportion of participants achieving both Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 100 and =10% weight reduction at Week 36. Participants must have a BMI =30 kg/m², or =27 to <30 kg/m² with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

About Taltz (ixekizumab)13

Taltz is a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with interleukin 17A (IL-17A) cytokine and inhibits its interaction with the IL-17 receptor. IL-17A is a naturally occurring cytokine that is involved in normal inflammatory and immune responses. Taltz inhibits the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. Taltz is approved to treat adults and children 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Additionally, Taltz is approved for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, adults with active ankylosing spondylitis, and adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation.

About Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection14

Zepbound is a GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist obesity medication. Zepbound lowers body weight by decreasing calorie intake and appetite. Zepbound is indicated in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction in adults with obesity, or adults with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. Additionally, Zepbound is FDA-approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

