Dana Incorporated Reports Strong 2025 Financial Results; Reaffirms 2026 Targets Featuring New Business Growth, Increased Margins

2025 Highlights:



Sales of $7.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million; $10 million higher than preliminary estimate

8.1 percent adjusted EBITDA margin; 10 basis points higher than preliminary estimate

Adjusted free cash flow of $331 million; $16 million higher than preliminary estimate

Completed sale of the Off-Highway business

Achieved $248 million in cost savings; in line with our preliminary estimate

Returned $704 million to shareholders

Repurchased 34 million shares, representing 23% of shares outstanding

2026 Highlights:



Completed nearly $2 billion in debt reduction, supported by proceeds from the Off-Highway sale

Announced capital return program has been extended and increased from $1 billion to $2 billion

Repurchased $100 million in shares in January; expect repurchases of up to $300 million in 2026

Announced $750 million three-year new business backlog; $200 million incremental in 2026

2026 margin guidance range at a midpoint of 10.7 percent

Announced new long-range targets for sales, profitability, and adjusted free cash flow

Will host a Capital Markets Day on March 25, 2026

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated today announced its full-year 2025 financial results, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow above the preliminary results issued in January. Dana also confirmed its outlook for 2026, highlighting stronger profitability, significant cost-reduction progress, increased capital return, and further improvements to its balance sheet.

"Over the past year, Dana made incredible progress on every one of our strategic priorities - from successfully completing the Off-Highway separation to realizing significant cost efficiencies across the enterprise," said R. Bruce McDonald, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These actions have reshaped Dana into a more focused, more resilient organization with improved margins and enhanced financial agility. In 2026, we remain on track to finalize the balance of our $325 million cost-reduction initiative, deliver adjusted EBITDA margins in the 10 to 11 percent range. With a stronger balance sheet, a richer mix of higher-margin programs, a continued focus on disciplined execution, and our commitment to significant capital return in the years ahead."

All results are for continuing operations.

Fourth-quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $1.9 billion, compared with $1.8 billion in the same period of 2023. The improvement was driven by increased demand for our key light truck programs offsetting lower market demand for commercial trucks. Customer recovery and currency translation provided a further benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $208 million representing an 11.1 percent margin, compared with $84 million, or 4.7 percent, for the same period in 2024. Cost-savings actions and efficiency improvements were the primary drivers of the improvement.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $406 million, compared with $302 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted free cash flow was $324 million, compared with $153 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full-year 2025 Financial Results

Sales for 2025 were $7.5 billion, compared with $7.7 billion in 2024. The decrease was due to lower demand for vehicles in all end markets partially offset by recoveries from customers and currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $610 million, compared with $395 million in 2024, driven by cost-savings actions and performance improvements that more than offset the margin impact of lower sales and tariffs.

Dana's three-year, new-business backlog totals $750 million, driven by new program awards, increased content, and expanded vehicle platforms across both the light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle segments. The company expects $200 million in incremental new business growth in 2026 from next-generation platforms with global OEMs.

"Dana today introduced its long-term financial guidance as part of the company's Dana 2030 strategy. In 2030, the company expects to generate approximately $10?billion in sales, reflecting a 33 percent increase over its 2026 outlook," said Byron Foster Senior Vice President and President, Light Vehicle Systems. "We are also targeting a significant expansion in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margins projected to reach 14 to 15 percent-a 45 percent improvement versus our 2026 guidance-and adjusted free cash flow margins of roughly 6 percent, representing a 50 percent increase. Complementing these financial targets, the company announced a robust capital-return plan that includes a total of approximately $2?billion in share repurchases through 2030, reinforcing its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value."

Join the company for an in-depth discussion of the Dana 2030 strategy at their Capital Markets Day on March 25, 2026, in New York City.

2026 Financial Targets



Preliminary Guidance Sales $7.30 to $7.70 billion Adjusted EBITDA $750 to $850 million Implied adjusted EBITDA margin 10.0% to 11.0% Diluted Adjusted EPS $2.00 to $3.00 Adjusted free cash flow $250 to $350 million

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment plus cash paid for Off-Highway business divestiture related activities. We believe adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Please reference the "Non-GAAP financial information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income. Providing net income (loss) guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and income tax valuation adjustments. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented on our website are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion solutions for the light- and commercial-vehicle markets. Guided by its vision to be the world's best powertrain company, Dana delivers advanced conventional and clean-energy technologies that help customers improve the performance, efficiency, and durability of their vehicles. The company supplies leading vehicle manufacturers and related aftermarkets with industry-defining drive systems, electrodynamic technologies, and thermal and sealing solutions.

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, USA, Dana reported sales of $7.5 billion in 2025. With a history dating to 1904, the company employs 27,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to







Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 406

$ 302 Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations

(61)

(114) Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations

(23)

(39) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations

1

4 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations

1

- Cash paid for Off-Highway business divestiture related activities

14

- Adjusted free cash flow

$ 324

$ 153













Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 512

$ 450 Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations

(214)

(312) Purchases of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations

(56)

(68) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Continuing operations

13

7 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - Discontinued operations

1

4 Cash paid for Off-Highway business divestiture related activities

75

- Adjusted free cash flow

$ 331

$ 81

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2025

2024 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,316

$ 1,201 Commercial Vehicle

551

573 Total Sales

$ 1,867

$ 1,774









Adjusted EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 160

$ 84 Commercial Vehicle

60

17 Corporate expense and other items, net

(12)

(17) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 208

$ 84

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Year December 31, 2025 and 2024





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2025

2024 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 5,217

$ 5,250 Commercial Vehicle

2,283

2,484 Total Sales

$ 7,500

$ 7,734









Adjusted EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 466

$ 334 Commercial Vehicle

199

134 Corporate expense and other items, net

(55)

(73) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 610

$ 395

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Loss From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes



to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







For the Year December 31, 2025 and 2024





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2025

2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$ 12

$ (154) Adjustments related to continuing operations







Interest income

(2)

(4) Interest expense

51

41 Depreciation

88

84 Amortization

3

3 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

4

5 Restructuring charges, net

6

34 Stock compensation expense

9

9 Strategic transaction expenses





1 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment





1 Electric vehicle program termination charges

36



Supplier capacity charge adjustment





46 Loss on divestiture of ownership interests

2



Amounts attributable to previously closed/divested operations





9 Other items

(1)

9 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 208

$ 84

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Loss From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes



to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







For the Year December 31, 2025 and 2024





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2025

2024 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (33)

$ (321) Adjustments related to continuing operations







Interest income

(10)

(13) Interest expense

181

158 Depreciation

345

337 Amortization

12

13 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

11

17 Restructuring charges, net

23

70 Stock compensation expense

40

30 Strategic transaction expenses

12

3 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment





1 Electric vehicle program termination charges

36



Supplier capacity charge adjustment

(21)

46 Loss on divestiture of ownership interests

9



Loss on disposal group previously held for sale





26 Amounts attributable to previously closed/divested operations





9 Other items

5

19 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 610

$ 395

