OGE Energy Corp. reports 2025 results and outlook for 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"), today reported earnings of $2.32 per diluted share in 2025, compared to $2.19 per diluted share in 2024.

OG&E, a regulated electric company, contributed earnings of $2.47 per diluted share in 2025, compared to earnings of $2.33 per diluted share in 2024.

Other operations, which includes the holding company, contributed a loss of $0.15 per diluted share in 2025, compared to a loss of $0.14 per diluted share in 2024.

"Our momentum in 2025 delivered strong results that reflect our disciplined approach and continued commitment to deliver reliable electricity at low rates for our customers," said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. "Our progress reflects our employees' dedication and focus to building a resilient energy future grounded in safety and community focus. We are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory as we move into 2026 and beyond."

Discussion of 2025 Results

OG&E contributed net income of $499.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, in 2025 compared to $469.9 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, in 2024. The increase in net income was primarily driven by higher operating revenue from the recovery of capital investments and strong load growth, partially offset by higher depreciation and interest expense on a growing asset base.

Other Operations resulted in a loss of $29.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in 2025 compared to a loss of $28.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher interest expense, partially offset by a one-time benefit related to legacy midstream operations.

OGE Energy's net income was $470.7 million or $2.32 per diluted share in 2025, compared to earnings of $441.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in 2024.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, OGE Energy reported net income of $69.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with net income of $101.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.

OG&E reported net income of $78.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared with net income of $110.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by the recognition of six months of the interim order in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the Oklahoma rate review settlement, along with higher operation and maintenance expense, partially offset by strong load growth, and lower income taxes and interest expense.

Other operations reported a loss of $9.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $8.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the same period 2024.

2026 Outlook and Consolidated Earnings per Share Growth Rate

The midpoint of OGE Energy's consolidated earnings guidance for 2026 is $2.43 per average diluted share, within a range of $2.38 to $ 2.48 per average diluted share. The Company forecasts earnings for OG&E, the electric company, of $2.57 per average diluted share and earnings for the holding company of a loss of $0.14 per average diluted share. The Company expects to grow consolidated earnings per share annually between 5% and 7% from the midpoint of 2026's guidance range and is targeting the top half of the range through 2028.

The guidance assumes, among other things, approximately 207.3 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for the remainder of the year. OG&E has significant seasonality in its earnings due to weather on a year- over-year basis.

More information regarding the Company's financial results and 2026 earnings guidance is contained in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dividend Declared

On February 17, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.425 per common share of stock, to be paid April 24, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 6, 2026.

OGE ENERGY CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Year Ended December 31 (In millions except per share data)

2025

2024

2023 OPERATING REVENUES











Revenues from contracts with customers

$ 3,190.9

$ 2,916.6

$ 2,607.3 Other revenues

69.2

68.7

67.0 Operating revenues

3,260.1

2,985.3

2,674.3 FUEL, PURCHASED POWER AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION EXPENSE

1,259.9

1,076.4

911.7 OPERATING EXPENSES











Other operation and maintenance

531.6

514.4

502.6 Depreciation and amortization

559.8

539.5

506.6 Taxes other than income

109.4

109.7

103.2 Operating expenses

1,200.8

1,163.6

1,112.4 OPERATING INCOME

799.4

745.3

650.2 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Allowance for equity funds used during construction

26.0

25.5

19.4 Other net periodic benefit (expense) income

(11.0)

(2.2)

5.6 Other income

39.4

30.6

48.2 Other expense

(23.0)

(24.1)

(29.0) Net other income

31.4

29.8

44.2 INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on long-term debt

261.0

228.3

205.0 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(15.8)

(14.6)

(7.1) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges

25.1

40.8

23.5 Interest expense

270.3

254.5

221.4 INCOME BEFORE TAXES

560.5

520.6

473.0 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

89.8

79.1

56.2 NET INCOME

$ 470.7

$ 441.5

$ 416.8 BASIC AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

201.9

200.8

200.3 DILUTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

202.5

201.3

200.9 BASIC EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

$ 2.33

$ 2.20

$ 2.08 DILUTED EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

$ 2.32

$ 2.19

$ 2.07

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year Ended December 31 (In millions)

2025

2024

2023 OPERATING REVENUES











Revenues from contracts with customers

$ 3,190.9

$ 2,916.6

$ 2,607.3 Other revenues

69.2

68.7

67.0 Operating revenues

3,260.1

2,985.3

2,674.3 FUEL, PURCHASED POWER AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION EXPENSE

1,259.9

1,076.4

911.7 OPERATING EXPENSES











Other operation and maintenance

531.0

514.1

505.0 Depreciation and amortization

559.8

539.5

506.6 Taxes other than income

109.4

109.7

99.4 Operating expenses

1,200.2

1,163.3

1,111.0 OPERATING INCOME

800.0

745.6

651.6 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Allowance for equity funds used during construction

26.0

25.5

19.4 Other net periodic benefit (expense) income

(10.3)

(1.6)

6.5 Other income

17.3

12.5

23.9 Other expense

(2.6)

(4.5)

(6.3) Net other income

30.4

31.9

43.5 INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on long-term debt

237.8

212.0

200.4 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(15.8)

(14.6)

(7.1) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges

3.5

17.0

6.6 Interest expense

225.5

214.4

199.9 INCOME BEFORE TAXES

604.9

563.1

495.2 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

105.1

93.2

68.8 NET INCOME

499.8

469.9

426.4 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

- COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 499.8

$ 469.9

$ 426.4



OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenues by classification:















Residential

$ 249.5

$ 250.4

$ 1,205.8

$ 1,148.5 Commercial

224.4

213.0

978.2

839.1 Industrial

61.3

64.1

265.3

254.1 Oilfield

57.3

61.3

242.8

227.7 Public authorities and street light

63.1

63.4

276.1

262.0 System sales revenues

655.6

652.2

2,968.2

2,731.4 Provision for rate refund and tax refund

-

40.5

3.0

(3.0) Integrated market

20.4

23.2

91.6

74.5 Transmission

38.7

38.2

159.4

152.9 Other

11.1

6.4

37.9

29.5 Total operating revenues

$ 725.8

$ 760.5

$ 3,260.1

$ 2,985.3 MWh sales by classification (In millions)















Residential

2.0

2.0

9.7

9.8 Commercial

3.1

2.7

12.4

10.5 Industrial

1.0

1.0

4.1

4.2 Oilfield

1.1

1.1

4.3

4.4 Public authorities and street light

0.8

0.7

3.1

3.1 System sales

8.0

7.5

33.6

32.0 Integrated market

0.2

0.2

0.8

0.8 Total sales

8.2

7.7

34.4

32.8 Number of customers

913,305

906,952

913,305

906,952 Weighted-average cost of energy per kilowatt-hour (In cents)















Natural gas

4.785

3.770

3.911

2.640 Coal

2.689

3.142

2.744

3.083 Total fuel

3.733

3.401

3.343

2.637 Total fuel and purchased power

3.350

3.751

3.502

3.139 Degree days (A)















Heating - Actual

996

979

3,052

2,791 Heating - Normal

1,414

1,413

3,572

3,568 Cooling - Actual

174

174

2,060

2,313 Cooling - Normal

62

62

1,890

1,893



(A) Degree days are calculated as follows: The high and low degrees of a particular day are added together and then averaged. If the calculated average is above 65 degrees, then the difference between the calculated average and 65 is expressed as cooling degree days, with each degree of difference equaling one cooling degree day. If the calculated average is below 65 degrees, then the difference between the calculated average and 65 is expressed as heating degree days, with each degree of difference equaling one heating degree day. The daily calculations are then totaled for the particular reporting period. The calculation of heating and cooling degree normal days is based on a 30-year average and weighted on a jurisdictional split.

