K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, Significant Depth Extension From First Set of Deeps Drill Program Results and Multiple High-Grade Intersections at Kora and Judd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone in Twin Incline Mining Front

Multiple high-grade dilatant zone intercepts recorded at Kora's K2 vein, located near-mine infrastructure in the Twin Incline Mining Front, approximately 50 m from underground development. The intersections are associated with a previously interpreted dilatant zone ( see June 5, 2025 press release ) that is now defined to approximately 100 m along strike by 200 m vertical extent. This dilatant zone is expected to provide a near-term boost to mining productivity upon the introduction of pastefill, enabling bulk transverse long-hole open stoping.



K2 vein dilatant zone intersection highlights include:



KMDD0915: 20.50 m at 14.04 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (13.00 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu) (1,2) KMDD0914: 10.70 m at 10.83 g/t AuEq (9.97 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)



Previously reported K2 vein dilatant zone intersection highlights include (3) -



KMDD0844: 12.80 m at 31.89 g/t AuEq (25.97 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 3.35% Cu) KMDD0752: 13.50 m at 19.02 g/t AuEq (14.93 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu) KMDD0746: 14.40 m at 12.09 g/t AuEq (9.58 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu) KMDD0843: 10.10 m at 16.29 g/t AuEq (14.01 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu) KMDD0709: 12.14 m at 5.97 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.72% Cu) KMDD0751: 9.50 m at 7.00 g/t AuEq (2.26 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu)





First Set of Kora Deeps and Judd Deeps Results Delivers Significant Depth Extension with Strong Strike Extent, Thickness and High Grades

Multiple thick, high-grade interceptions recorded at Kora Deeps along the K1 Vein, up to 350 m below the Twin Incline and 250 m below the 2023 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (effective September 12, 2023). Thick, high-grade mineralization is defined over a strike length of approximately 400 m to date, and remains open at depth and along strike to both the north and south. Additionally, multiple intersections recorded elevated copper grades. Highlights include:

KMDD0909: 8.00 m at 10.16 g/t AuEq (5.43 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag, 3.79% Cu

KMDD0880A: 17.20 m at 5.04 g/t AuEq (4.41 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu) KMDD0913: 13.75 m at 5.41 g/t AuEq (2.76 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 2.45% Cu KMDD0896: 9.10 m at 6.03 g/t AuEq (2.90 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag, 2.85% Cu KMDD0944: 12.40 m at 4.11 g/t AuEq (2.32 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu





Multiple thick, high-grade intercepts recorded at Judd Deeps along the J1 Vein, up to 300 m below the Twin Incline and 350 m below the MRE. High-grade, thick mineralization has been defined over a 450 m strike to date, and remains open at depth and along strike to both the north and south. Highlights include:



KMDD0896: 8.50 m at 8.64 g/t AuEq (8.02 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu)

KMDD0944: 6.80 m at 6.21 g/t AuEq (5.28 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.43% Cu) KMDD0895: 5.05 m at 5.35 g/t AuEq (3.10 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 1.85% Cu)





High-Grade Zones Continue to Be Extended and Outperform MRE Up-Dip of the Main Mine at Kora and Judd

High-grade zones within Kora's K1 and K2 veins continue to be extended up-dip from the Main Mine, recording multiple intersections exceeding MRE grades.



K1 Vein high-grade up-dip extension results from Main Mine include:



KMDD0893: 4.95 m at 38.46 g/t AuEq (37.99 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu) KMDD0904: 7.40 m at 14.04 g/t AuEq (13.56 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu) KMDD0894: 4.16 m at 24.24 g/t AuEq (23.04 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu) KMDD0883: 4.00 m at 16.80 g/t AuEq (14.79 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 1.82% Cu) KMDD0892: 6.10 m at 7.40 g/t AuEq (5.09 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 1.97% Cu) KMDD0891: 3.35 m at 8.01 g/t AuEq (6.19 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 1.66% Cu)



K2 Vein high-grade up-dip extension results from Main Mine include:



KMDD0977: 18.19 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq (10.40 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu) KMDD0882: 29.30 m at 7.90 g/t AuEq (5.84 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 1.81% Cu) KMDD0904: 4.35 m at 29.62 g/t AuEq (26.34 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 3.01% Cu) KMDD0906: 16.90 m at 8.29 g/t AuEq (7.20 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu) KMDD0910: 8.00 m at 13.20 g/t AuEq (11.47 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu) KMDD0907: 11.92 m at 5.74 g/t AuEq (4.47 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 1.20% Cu) KMDD0905: 3.90 m at 13.77 g/t AuEq (8.58 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 4.59% Cu) KMDD0908: 6.85 m at 8.83 g/t AuEq (7.95 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.75% Cu) KMDD0893: 2.85 m at 16.81 g/t AuEq (11.77 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 4.61% Cu) KMDD0911: 7.02 m at 6.54 g/t AuEq (4.79 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu) KMDD0894: 3.70 m at 10.44 g/t AuEq (7.95 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 2.17% Cu) KMDD0976: 5.40 m at 9.55 g/t AuEq (8.17 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu)





Multiple high-grade intersections recorded at Judd's J1 Vein continue to extend high-grade mineralization up-dip from the Main Mine, with multiple intersections exceeding MRE grades. Highlights include:



JDD0306: 5.45 m at 66.99 g/t AuEq (66.08 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.73% Cu)

JDD0323: 16.12 m at 14.38 g/t AuEq (14.22 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu) JDD0307: 1.65 m at 185.79 g/t AuEq (183.17 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag, 1.68% Cu) JDD0320: 3.90 m at 56.75 g/t AuEq (55.74 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.93% Cu) JDD0303: 9.00 m at 12.82 g/t AuEq (12.43 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu) JDD0304: 17.62 m at 5.13 g/t AuEq (4.94 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu) JDD0322: 4.33 m at 15.03 g/t AuEq (14.11 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu) JDD0305: 1.60 m at 27.11 g/t AuEq (26.98 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu) JDD0302: 4.82 m at 6.74 g/t AuEq (6.34 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu) JDD0308: 3.37 m at 6.09 g/t AuEq (5.78 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu)



Step-out Drilling Along Strike to the North and South Records High-Grade at Kora and Judd, Including Multiple +20 g/t AuEq Intersections

Multiple high-grade intercepts recorded at the K1 and K2 Veins, extending mineralization along strike to the north and south of the MRE, with multiple intersections exceeding resource model grades, including high-grade copper mineralization at Kora South in holes KMDD0888, KMDD0873, and KMDD0869.



K1 Vein high-grade intersections at Kora South:



KMDD0873: 7.90 m at 11.26 g/t AuEq (2.57 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 6.87% Cu KMDD0888: 8.15 m at 28.99 g/t AuEq (26.16 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 2.59% Cu



K1 Vein high-grade intersections along strike to the north:



KMDD0936: 19.50 m at 34.04 g/t AuEq (33.46 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.27% Cu) KMDD0867A: 15.33 m at 9.86 g/t AuEq (8.96 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu)



K2 Vein high-grade intersections at Kora South:



KMDD0869: 6.00 m at 5.86 g/t AuEq (1.62 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag, 3.31% Cu KMDD0876: 3.70 m at 14.13 g/t AuEq (13.28 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu)



K2 Vein high-grade intersections along strike to the north:



KMDD0932: 3.35 m at 37.07 g/t AuEq (36.00 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.83% Cu)



J1 Vein high-grade intercepts along strike to the north at depth:



JDD0313: 2.72 m at 24.55 g/t AuEq (24.34 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu) JDD0314: 3.66 m at 13.52 g/t AuEq (10.49 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 2.61% Cu)





Other high-grade intersections near-mine infrastructure in the Lower Kora Mining Front include:



KMDD0903: 1.86 m at 13.75 g/t AuEq (12.58 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 1.11% Cu) at the K1 Vein and 2.60 m at 22.44 g/t AuEq (21.64 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.67% Cu) at the K2 Vein



Strong High-Grade Results Recorded Towards Surface at Judd North

Multiple high-grade intersections recorded within the Judd North target area towards surface. Judd North is defined as a highly prospective, northern up-dip extension of the Judd Deposit over a target area of 800 m strike by 250 to 500 m vertical extent towards surface (see Figure 3). In addition to active drilling from underground, K92 plans to commence surface drilling of this target area in H2 2026.



J1 Vein highlights at Judd North include:



JDD0355: 20.29 m at 14.06 g/t AuEq (12.68 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu) JDD0360: 3.05 m at 15.48 g/t AuEq (12.77 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag, 1.28% Cu)





Previously reported J1 vein intersection highlights at Judd North include:



KODD0055 (4 - 9.85 m at 7.58 g/t AuEq (7.37 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu) JDD0178 5 - 6.36 m at 23.07 g/t AuEq (22.43 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu) EKDD0002 6 - 4.70 m at 5.22 g/t AuEq (4.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)



Notes

(1)Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

(2)Gold equivalent exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$5.00/lb, a silver price of US$50.00/oz and a gold price of US$3,500/oz. The following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au - 92.6%, Cu - 94.0%, and; Ag - 78.0%.

(3)See June 5, 2025 press release; K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, High-Grade Zone Extensions and Potential New High-Grade Zone Along Strike.

(4)See May 6, 2024 press release; K92 Mining Announces Latest Drilling Results Extending Multiple High-Grade Zones and New Dilatant Zone Discovered

(5)See May 24, 2023 press release; K92 Mining Announces Discovery of High-Grade Zone at the J2 Vein to the South and High-Grade Intersections at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South Vein Systems.

(6)See September 9, 2019 press release; K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results From Kora.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We are very pleased with the latest drilling results, which continue to deliver strong near-mine growth and demonstrate the exceptional continuity and scale of the Kora-Judd system. Key highlights include the expansion of a dilatant zone near-mine infrastructure at the Twin Incline Mining Front, extensions of high-grade zones above the Main Mine at grades outperforming the mineral resource estimate, and significant depth extensions at both Kora and Judd from our initial set of deeps drill program results. Numerous high-grade intersections were also recorded along strike to both the north and south, further reinforcing the strength of the vein system and our organic resource growth pipeline.

With our exploration budget increasing by more than 50% in 2026 to $31-$35 million, we see significant opportunities to continue expanding resources in the near term. We currently have seven underground drill rigs operating at Kora and Judd, five surface rigs at Arakompa and Maniape, one at Wera, and two additional rigs scheduled to arrive in the second quarter. Later in the year, we plan to expand drilling to target several highly prospective regional targets, including Mati, Mesoan, Bona-Creek, and Judd North from surface. We look forward to providing further exploration updates in due course."

The results for the latest 101 diamond drill holes completed from underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems. Intersections largely focused on increasing drill density vertically while also targeting resource extension along strike to the south and north, as well as at depth.

All drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Kora Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 31 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 61 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

At Judd-Judd South (including Judd Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 16 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2, and J1, showing the location of the latest drill holes, are provided in Figures 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 4

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 5

Core photographs from drill holes JDD0306 and KMDD0893 are provided in Figure 6 and Figure 7, respectively.

Table 1

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq Vein KMDD0856 190.30 192.00 1.70 1.28 1.04 24 0.50 1.82 J1 KMDD0856 240.60 242.90 2.30 1.88 2.02 18 1.42 3.65 K1 KMDD0856 288.90 294.40 5.50 4.60 1.88 10 1.55 3.55 K2 KMDD0856 307.00 309.75 2.75 2.31 0.76 17 0.35 1.31 K3 KMDD0857 224.40 226.70 2.30 1.35 0.12 1 0.15 0.28 J1 KMDD0857 256.57 259.10 2.53 1.69 1.16 20 1.94 3.33 K1 KMDD0857 323.80 326.00 2.20 1.45 0.24 19 3.16 3.61 KL KMDD0857 369.30 370.10 0.80 0.57 0.47 46 1.24 2.26 K2 KMDD0858 297.97 301.60 3.63 1.81 0.69 20 1.33 2.24 J1 KMDD0858 372.00 373.00 1.00 0.57 2.05 1 0.01 2.07 K1 KMDD0858 407.90 416.00 8.10 4.64 2.64 3 0.59 3.27 K2 KMDD0867A 68.50 70.00 1.50 1.34 1.53 3 0.30 1.87 K1FW KMDD0867A 89.70 105.03 15.33 13.72 8.96 19 0.69 9.86 K1 KMDD0867A 132.60 133.60 1.00 0.90 4.70 8 0.10 4.90 K2 KMDD0867A 140.80 141.60 0.80 0.72 2.45 3 0.33 2.81 K2HW KMDD0868 101.30 107.40 6.10 4.62 0.68 3 0.34 1.06 K1 KMDD0869 4.10 5.10 1.00 0.62 1.43 3 0.01 1.48 KMDD0869 35.15 51.14 15.99 9.92 0.27 8 1.45 1.80 K1 KMDD0869 51.14 62.50 11.36 7.05 0.60 5 0.90 1.55 KL KMDD0869 72.00 78.00 6.00 3.72 1.62 79 3.31 5.86 K2 KMDD0872 25.00 32.80 7.80 7.80 0.44 6 0.50 1.01 K1 KMDD0872 32.80 38.35 5.55 5.55 0.49 7 0.29 0.86 KL KMDD0872 38.35 47.30 8.95 8.95 0.51 29 2.63 3.47 K2 KMDD0873 43.50 51.40 7.90 5.29 2.57 155 6.87 11.26 K1 KMDD0873 51.40 59.00 7.60 5.10 0.79 32 2.38 3.54 K2 KMDD0874 36.00 44.70 8.70 5.34 0.32 12 1.81 2.26 K1 KMDD0874 45.15 52.20 7.05 4.32 0.56 13 0.63 1.34 K2 KMDD0875 45.93 46.80 0.87 0.48 1.32 18 0.73 2.26 K1 KMDD0875 54.40 56.62 2.22 1.24 1.04 8 0.41 1.54 K2 KMDD0875 78.00 78.53 0.53 0.29 1.32 173 2.80 6.19 K2HW KMDD0876 95.30 99.00 3.70 1.92 13.28 13 0.70 14.13 K2 KMDD0877 60.47 66.00 5.53 4.44 0.45 32 1.71 2.54 K1 KMDD0877 74.00 79.00 5.00 4.01 1.04 17 0.83 2.08 K2 KMDD0878 126.50 127.00 0.50 0.18 1.51 1 0.00 1.52 K2 KMDD0880A 199.00 199.70 0.70 0.26 2.70 30 0.32 3.38 KMDD0880A 222.75 223.00 0.25 0.10 0.98 38 6.15 7.55 KMDD0880A 226.60 226.80 0.20 0.08 6.53 36 3.02 9.97 KMDD0880A 263.80 276.00 12.20 5.02 1.17 12 0.42 1.73 J1N KMDD0880A 346.40 354.00 7.60 3.36 3.61 21 0.36 4.22 J1 KMDD0880A 365.10 382.30 17.20 8.86 4.41 18 0.41 5.04 K1 KMDD0880A 465.90 470.50 4.60 2.53 0.13 10 0.55 0.80 K2 KMDD0880A 489.70 490.05 0.35 0.20 0.22 136 12.26 14.05 K2HW KMDD0881 84.54 84.67 0.13 0.06 13.22 15 0.08 13.48 K1FW KMDD0881 129.00 131.70 2.70 1.21 2.74 23 3.49 6.49 K1 KMDD0881 170.60 172.60 2.00 0.89 1.22 50 2.60 4.42 K2 KMDD0881 186.63 187.40 0.77 0.34 0.78 208 5.81 9.06 K2HW KMDD0881 195.15 199.90 4.75 2.10 21.67 34 0.08 22.16 K3 KMDD0881 203.70 204.60 0.90 0.40 1.41 1 0.02 1.44 KMDD0882 199.60 228.90 29.30 17.66 5.84 22 1.81 7.90 K2 KMDD0883 196.00 200.00 4.00 2.45 14.79 16 1.82 16.80 K1 KMDD0883 200.00 219.60 19.60 12.00 0.42 14 1.17 1.76 KL KMDD0883 219.60 225.65 6.05 3.71 2.27 80 2.56 5.78 K2 KMDD0883 225.65 228.90 3.25 1.99 0.23 6 1.10 1.40 K3 KMDD0887 53.70 54.10 0.40 0.23 0.81 17 2.81 3.81 KMDD0887 65.50 65.85 0.35 0.21 0.95 20 4.47 5.64 KMDD0887 102.20 102.60 0.40 0.24 1.32 28 7.27 8.89 KMDD0887 207.75 208.08 0.33 0.49 0.69 24 2.47 3.43 KMDD0887 224.25 224.68 0.43 0.28 1.29 13 2.03 3.47 J1 KMDD0887 270.20 275.00 4.80 3.52 2.16 13 2.09 4.39 K1 KMDD0887 284.65 291.25 6.60 4.86 4.12 60 2.12 6.95 KL KMDD0887 297.00 298.00 1.00 0.74 5.54 2 0.06 5.62 KMDD0887 330.25 330.50 0.25 0.19 2.58 18 0.93 3.72 KMDD0887 382.30 384.50 2.20 1.67 0.99 29 0.20 1.54 K2 KMDD0887 408.30 409.00 0.70 0.53 1.85 7 0.02 1.95 KMDD0888 130.00 138.15 8.15 1.31 26.16 22 2.59 28.99 K1 KMDD0888 167.00 169.40 2.40 0.45 0.93 33 2.32 3.63 KL KMDD0889 134.00 136.00 2.00 1.24 0.93 3 0.87 1.83 K1 KMDD0889 168.20 171.70 3.50 2.20 0.20 2 0.16 0.39 K2 KMDD0890 241.60 245.20 3.60 2.28 0.93 14 0.57 1.66 J1 KMDD0890 256.30 259.90 3.60 2.41 0.52 2 0.09 0.64 K1FW KMDD0890 262.70 266.10 3.40 2.28 1.86 12 0.44 2.43 K1 KMDD0890 369.93 372.50 2.57 1.77 0.18 9 0.07 0.36 K2 KMDD0890 430.30 434.70 4.40 3.07 1.73 7 0.27 2.07 K3 KMDD0890 441.55 443.74 2.19 1.18 1.19 3 0.09 1.32 KMDD0891 170.15 173.50 3.35 2.37 6.19 14 1.66 8.01 K1 KMDD0891 177.55 190.50 12.95 9.17 1.25 5 0.49 1.79 K2 KMDD0891 197.60 198.90 1.30 0.92 0.64 15 0.83 1.65 K3 KMDD0892 120.85 121.26 0.41 0.30 0.73 31 7.15 8.21 KMDD0892 140.00 141.20 1.20 0.87 1.46 5 0.60 2.12 K1FW KMDD0892 144.85 145.80 0.95 0.69 1.06 15 0.91 2.15 KMDD0892 155.95 162.05 6.10 4.46 5.09 29 1.97 7.40 K1 KMDD0892 176.85 177.57 0.72 0.53 1.65 32 1.43 3.45 K2 KMDD0892 218.55 219.25 0.70 0.52 0.79 46 4.01 5.33 K2HW KMDD0893 102.85 107.80 4.95 4.85 37.99 6 0.40 38.46 K1 KMDD0893 107.80 115.95 8.15 7.99 0.25 3 0.74 1.02 KL KMDD0893 115.95 118.80 2.85 2.80 11.77 38 4.61 16.81 K2 KMDD0894 108.84 113.00 4.16 3.72 23.04 14 1.03 24.24 K1 KMDD0894 113.00 120.80 7.80 6.97 0.56 6 0.87 1.51 KL KMDD0894 120.80 124.50 3.70 3.30 7.95 28 2.17 10.44 K2 KMDD0894 138.80 144.90 6.10 5.41 1.89 38 0.25 2.59 K2HW KMDD0895 59.10 66.55 7.45 2.89 0.64 3 0.14 0.83 KMDD0895 313.00 318.05 5.05 2.56 3.10 35 1.85 5.35 J1 KMDD0896 99.70 103.60 3.90 1.47 0.91 31 2.84 4.11 KMDD0896 286.00 291.60 5.60 2.21 0.42 16 0.46 1.07 KMDD0896 294.70 297.00 2.30 0.91 0.66 2 0.19 0.88 KMDD0896 309.40 312.60 3.20 1.29 4.37 19 0.54 5.14 KMDD0896 357.10 365.60 8.50 3.50 8.02 11 0.49 8.64 J1 KMDD0896 369.30 378.40 9.10 4.21 2.90 24 2.85 6.03 K1 KMDD0896 477.00 482.00 5.00 2.43 0.05 2 0.06 0.13 K2 KMDD0898 106.00 106.20 0.20 0.16 0.50 18 1.07 1.79 K1 KMDD0898 164.00 165.00 1.00 0.83 1.14 2 0.11 1.27 K2 KMDD0899 89.23 101.30 12.07 10.69 1.87 4 0.45 2.36 K1 KMDD0899 134.00 134.20 0.20 0.18 1.69 2 0.02 1.73 K2 KMDD0899 141.19 147.00 5.81 5.15 15.35 4 0.08 15.47 K3 KMDD0900 62.60 62.79 0.19 0.15 1.62 17 0.84 2.66 KMDD0900 81.00 81.30 0.30 0.24 10.32 21 4.36 14.91 K1FW KMDD0900 84.00 86.00 2.00 1.63 1.86 15 0.16 2.20 KMDD0900 96.86 97.30 0.44 0.36 1.65 28 2.22 4.19 KMDD0900 110.84 112.05 1.21 1.00 3.67 2 0.29 3.98 K1 KMDD0900 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.83 1.17 2 0.01 1.20 KL KMDD0900 143.53 151.50 7.97 6.74 0.62 4 0.16 0.83 K2 KMDD0901 129.33 144.00 14.67 13.54 3.26 8 0.19 3.55 K1 KMDD0902 95.73 96.10 0.37 0.37 8.24 4 0.93 9.21 K1FW KMDD0902 111.30 111.48 0.18 0.18 1.10 1 0.11 1.22 KMDD0902 112.70 118.40 5.70 5.64 2.78 1 0.09 2.87 K1 KMDD0902 131.48 132.30 0.82 0.81 16.21 10 0.20 16.53 KL KMDD0902 140.80 147.22 6.42 6.35 0.83 4 0.33 1.20 K2 KMDD0903 147.90 148.30 0.40 0.31 1.01 7 0.84 1.93 K1FW KMDD0903 183.20 185.06 1.86 1.43 12.58 5 1.11 13.75 K1 KMDD0903 197.00 199.60 2.60 1.99 21.64 12 0.67 22.44 K2 KMDD0904 102.40 109.80 7.40 7.27 13.56 6 0.41 14.04 K1 KMDD0904 114.85 119.20 4.35 4.27 26.34 23 3.01 29.62 K2 KMDD0905 102.00 106.30 4.30 4.21 1.50 2 0.45 1.97 K1 KMDD0905 106.30 117.70 11.40 11.15 1.59 2 0.48 2.09 KL KMDD0905 117.70 121.60 3.90 3.81 8.58 52 4.59 13.77 K2 KMDD0906 109.48 110.15 0.67 0.60 15.39 16 3.73 19.29 K1 KMDD0906 118.10 135.00 16.90 15.01 7.20 5 1.03 8.29 K2 KMDD0906 139.28 140.03 0.75 0.66 0.22 19 2.08 2.52 K2HW KMDD0907 95.92 96.06 0.14 0.13 1.83 18 3.19 5.22 KMDD0907 98.20 98.50 0.30 0.27 1.31 34 7.28 8.96 K1FW KMDD0907 106.60 107.74 1.14 1.03 10.57 11 1.15 11.84 K1 KMDD0907 118.00 129.92 11.92 10.82 4.47 6 1.20 5.74 K2 KMDD0907 150.07 150.37 0.30 0.27 1.23 52 7.81 9.62 K2HW KMDD0907 156.67 157.12 0.45 0.41 0.39 10 3.22 3.71 K3 KMDD0908 113.00 114.30 1.30 1.09 1.63 4 1.28 2.96 K1 KMDD0908 127.20 134.05 6.85 5.71 7.95 12 0.75 8.83 K2 KMDD0908 134.05 142.00 7.95 6.63 1.00 3 1.07 2.10 KL KMDD0908 168.20 172.00 3.80 3.16 0.35 12 0.93 1.43 K3 KMDD0909 192.00 193.70 1.70 0.84 1.80 5 0.08 1.93 KMDD0909 202.00 203.00 1.00 0.49 0.09 11 0.88 1.10 KMDD0909 217.90 220.35 2.45 1.19 7.55 49 2.10 10.23 KMDD0909 304.00 305.20 1.20 0.58 5.05 17 3.12 8.35 J1 KMDD0909 331.10 339.10 8.00 4.37 5.43 80 3.79 10.16 K1 KMDD0909 360.00 361.00 1.00 0.54 0.09 7 1.09 1.26 KMDD0910 117.80 118.15 0.35 0.27 0.95 8 4.83 5.85 K1FW KMDD0910 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.77 1.29 1 0.01 1.31 KMDD0910 143.58 144.15 0.57 0.44 5.11 1 0.20 5.32 K1 KMDD0910 145.80 153.80 8.00 6.17 11.47 13 1.58 13.20 K2 KMDD0910 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.77 0.18 4 2.04 2.26 KMDD0910 170.40 172.10 1.70 1.31 2.80 112 3.94 8.07 K3 KMDD0911 126.66 126.93 0.27 0.23 38.20 190 0.33 40.81 K1 KMDD0911 141.43 148.45 7.02 5.95 4.79 11 1.62 6.54 K2 KMDD0911 163.58 163.95 0.37 0.31 1.35 51 4.26 6.20 K3 KMDD0912A 119.55 120.40 0.85 0.66 0.91 10 3.97 4.98 KMDD0912A 147.70 148.00 0.30 0.23 1.18 13 3.70 5.02 K1 KMDD0912A 156.70 163.00 6.30 4.91 2.88 6 1.22 4.16 K2 KMDD0912A 174.60 175.75 1.15 0.90 0.30 28 2.95 3.57 K3 KMDD0912A 190.00 190.20 0.20 0.16 0.79 21 4.74 5.76 KMDD0913 62.63 66.64 4.01 1.54 1.74 9 0.77 2.62 KMDD0913 300.00 303.00 3.00 1.35 0.53 3 0.06 0.62 KMDD0913 310.00 313.64 3.64 1.55 0.64 20 3.19 4.05 KMDD0913 334.00 344.75 10.75 4.98 0.61 10 1.63 2.35 J1 KMDD0913 351.25 365.00 13.75 7.35 2.76 17 2.45 5.41 K1 KMDD0913 474.14 477.00 2.86 1.35 0.25 10 0.22 0.58 K2 KMDD0914 108.80 112.00 3.20 3.16 0.21 2 0.73 0.96 KMDD0914 114.10 117.00 2.90 2.86 1.31 1 0.13 1.45 KMDD0914 122.50 126.00 3.50 3.45 2.26 2 0.19 2.46 K1 KMDD0914 143.30 154.00 10.70 10.56 9.97 41 0.36 10.83 K2 KMDD0914 155.50 160.00 4.50 4.44 1.30 35 0.87 2.58 K3 KMDD0915 185.70 206.20 20.50 16.19 13.00 16 0.84 14.04 K2 KMDD0916 191.40 192.78 1.38 0.90 6.10 3 0.42 6.55 K1 KMDD0916 198.20 201.40 3.20 2.10 6.20 9 0.38 6.69 KL2 KMDD0919 90.80 91.80 1.00 0.71 2.29 8 0.41 2.79 KMDD0919 100.30 103.94 3.64 2.60 0.62 7 0.61 1.31 K1 KMDD0919 113.90 131.24 17.34 12.36 0.69 4 0.48 1.21 KL KMDD0919 157.00 158.40 1.40 1.00 1.20 5 0.06 1.32 K2 KMDD0921 94.89 96.00 1.11 0.86 0.23 14 0.73 1.12 KL KMDD0921 102.60 106.00 3.40 2.62 0.94 5 0.55 1.54 KL KMDD0921 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.77 10.88 0 0.01 10.89 KL KMDD0923A 69.00 70.00 1.00 0.37 2.87 28 0.29 3.50 KMDD0923A 76.10 80.00 3.90 1.45 0.54 2 0.65 1.21 KMDD0923A 97.00 108.00 11.00 4.09 0.24 5 0.48 0.78 KMDD0923A 114.56 117.20 2.64 0.98 0.42 2 0.42 0.86 KMDD0923A 282.00 283.80 1.80 0.67 0.45 26 1.49 2.24 KMDD0923A 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.37 3.27 2 0.01 3.30 KMDD0923A 334.00 335.00 1.00 0.37 0.28 10 0.80 1.20 KMDD0923A 355.50 366.75 11.25 4.18 1.35 13 1.78 3.28 J1 KMDD0923A 370.20 376.00 5.80 2.16 1.54 10 2.25 3.90 K1 KMDD0923A 389.00 390.30 1.30 0.48 2.30 1 0.16 2.47 KL KMDD0923A 461.60 463.90 2.30 0.85 0.33 7 0.51 0.93 K2 KMDD0923A 567.00 568.00 1.00 0.37 10.87 0 0.01 10.88 KMDD0932 56.70 57.70 1.00 0.81 0.55 8 0.57 1.21 KMDD0932 74.40 76.50 2.10 1.69 1.08 3 0.09 1.20 K1 KMDD0932 134.65 138.00 3.35 2.70 36.00 21 0.83 37.07 K2 KMDD0933 86.40 88.70 2.30 1.60 0.44 5 0.41 0.91 K1 KMDD0933 160.80 161.92 1.12 0.78 0.79 5 0.29 1.14 K2 KMDD0934 98.20 99.70 1.50 1.09 0.67 9 1.42 2.19 KMDD0934 103.00 104.30 1.30 0.94 10.09 6 1.21 11.36 K1 KMDD0934 108.60 111.00 2.40 1.74 0.12 7 2.28 2.47 KMDD0935 55.00 58.00 3.00 1.12 5.20 1 0.32 5.53 KMDD0935 80.30 93.75 13.45 5.04 1.74 16 0.21 2.14 K1 KMDD0936 60.30 62.65 2.35 0.68 1.25 10 1.18 2.55 KMDD0936 92.00 111.50 19.50 5.60 33.46 26 0.27 34.04 K1 KMDD0940 191.00 192.00 1.00 0.65 0.70 41 6.09 7.25 KMDD0940 202.00 204.00 2.00 1.30 0.04 4 0.79 0.88 KMDD0940 304.00 313.00 9.00 5.86 0.21 33 1.81 2.40 K1 KMDD0940 333.88 337.00 3.12 2.03 0.10 36 1.63 2.15 K2 KMDD0940 354.00 355.00 1.00 0.65 2.59 44 0.56 3.68 KMDD0940 371.00 372.30 1.30 0.85 1.31 0 0.01 1.33 KMDD0940 413.18 416.00 2.82 1.84 0.40 26 0.52 1.23 KMDD0943 94.58 97.15 2.57 2.00 2.17 8 1.10 3.35 K1 KMDD0943 102.72 104.50 1.78 1.38 0.30 4 1.33 1.67 KMDD0944 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.39 1.04 0 0.00 1.04 KMDD0944 117.95 118.46 0.51 0.20 1.36 2 0.02 1.40 J1S KMDD0944 232.19 232.50 0.31 0.12 1.12 29 0.00 1.47 KMDD0944 286.60 293.40 6.80 2.66 5.28 42 0.43 6.21 J1 KMDD0944 296.60 297.17 0.57 0.22 0.67 16 0.50 1.36 KMDD0944 375.40 380.27 4.87 1.90 0.37 5 1.16 1.59 KMDD0944 399.00 411.40 12.40 4.85 2.32 18 1.58 4.11 K1 KMDD0944 547.74 548.21 0.47 0.18 0.31 41 2.48 3.27 KMDD0944 589.00 591.00 2.00 0.78 3.32 1 0.03 3.36 KMDD0944 596.81 597.26 0.45 0.18 0.25 7 0.83 1.16 KMDD0944 602.64 603.00 0.36 0.14 0.25 29 1.96 2.55 KMDD0944 614.00 615.00 1.00 0.39 0.13 20 0.47 0.84 KMDD0966 171.60 171.90 0.30 0.18 0.41 7 0.70 1.19 KMDD0966 202.10 204.15 2.05 1.21 1.20 18 0.57 1.98 KMDD0966 209.00 215.00 6.00 3.55 1.14 15 0.28 1.60 J1 KMDD0966 233.00 233.50 0.50 0.30 0.86 4 0.10 1.01 KMDD0966 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.59 1.96 11 0.63 2.72 KMDD0966 246.00 246.40 0.40 0.24 0.68 42 21.50 22.57 KMDD0966 257.00 261.60 4.60 2.72 0.83 4 0.31 1.19 KMDD0966 280.30 284.50 4.20 2.49 1.32 3 0.09 1.44 K1 KMDD0966 348.00 349.00 1.00 0.59 1.89 16 0.82 2.90 K2 KMDD0966 353.20 360.00 6.80 4.03 0.48 9 0.95 1.53 KMDD0966 387.50 388.00 0.50 0.30 1.75 1 0.15 1.91 K3 KMDD0976 162.87 164.40 1.53 1.02 1.50 25 3.96 5.74 K1 KMDD0976 194.10 199.50 5.40 3.60 8.17 11 1.25 9.55 K2 KMDD0976 203.00 204.80 1.80 1.20 0.81 11 0.07 1.01 KMDD0976 221.40 228.00 6.60 4.40 0.32 19 0.90 1.44 K3 KMDD0977 148.00 148.72 0.72 0.53 6.20 27 1.88 8.39 KMDD0977 162.64 180.83 18.19 13.49 10.40 8 1.21 11.70 K2 KMDD0977 185.30 188.30 3.00 2.22 0.69 5 1.48 2.22 KMDD0977 211.85 213.00 1.15 0.85 0.59 15 0.89 1.66 K3

Table 2

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq Vein JDD0295 181.85 186.20 4.35 2.87 2.12 2 0.31 2.45 J1 JDD0295 214.74 218.60 3.86 2.55 0.81 14 0.42 1.40 J1l JDD0296 193.00 194.68 1.68 1.16 5.50 3 0.97 6.51 J1 JDD0296 219.00 232.90 13.90 9.91 7.03 40 0.98 8.49 J1L JDD0296 237.48 238.25 0.77 0.55 6.28 224 0.50 9.47 JDD0296 242.80 243.10 0.30 0.22 2.46 61 0.58 3.77 JDD0296 247.83 248.16 0.33 0.24 0.15 64 6.52 7.40 JDD0297 110.90 125.00 14.10 11.83 0.95 9 0.57 1.63 J1 JDD0298 115.08 119.97 4.89 4.04 2.12 16 0.40 2.71 J1 JDD0299 110.50 110.70 0.20 0.17 0.13 15 3.30 3.59 JDD0299 123.55 123.83 0.28 0.25 1.30 5 0.16 1.52 JDD0299 128.50 131.50 3.00 2.64 5.67 6 0.45 6.19 J12 JDD0299 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.89 6.47 7 0.93 7.48 JDD0299 159.56 162.78 3.22 2.91 1.45 1 0.11 1.57 J1 JDD0299 170.27 170.50 0.23 0.21 0.31 24 2.03 2.62 JDD0299 174.21 178.22 4.01 3.66 1.22 9 0.52 1.85 J1L JDD0300 122.46 125.80 3.34 2.81 1.15 2 0.33 1.50 JDD0300 135.34 138.92 3.58 3.03 2.03 11 0.50 2.65 J12 JDD0300 168.85 170.10 1.25 1.08 2.33 5 0.54 2.93 J1 JDD0300 175.90 182.40 6.50 5.63 2.95 26 1.19 4.45 J1L JDD0301 175.40 179.00 3.60 2.95 2.28 6 0.57 2.91 J1 JDD0301 185.20 190.73 5.53 4.51 2.20 17 0.52 2.93 J1L JDD0302 147.40 152.22 4.82 4.00 6.34 3 0.36 6.74 J1 JDD0302 177.00 177.85 0.85 0.70 4.00 10 1.48 5.59 J1L JDD0303 64.00 73.00 9.00 6.71 12.43 14 0.23 12.82 J1 JDD0303 73.00 77.00 4.00 3.00 4.14 6 0.08 4.29 J1L JDD0304 65.28 82.90 17.62 12.67 4.94 4 0.14 5.13 J1 JDD0304 91.90 94.00 2.10 1.51 66.26 79 0.24 67.46 J1L JDD0305 58.40 60.00 1.60 1.31 26.98 1 0.12 27.11 J1 JDD0305 63.90 66.70 2.80 2.31 1.36 12 0.20 1.70 J1L JDD0306 62.70 68.15 5.45 3.78 66.08 16 0.73 66.99 J1 JDD0306 83.00 88.30 5.30 3.70 81.25 219 1.56 85.44 J1L JDD0306 100.17 100.55 0.38 0.27 1.00 21 0.42 1.67 JDD0307 56.70 58.35 1.65 1.16 183.17 79 1.68 185.79 J1 JDD0307 69.95 71.80 1.85 1.31 1.44 3 1.10 2.57 J1L JDD0307 87.10 87.50 0.40 0.28 1.51 28 0.28 2.13 JDD0307 95.80 96.35 0.55 0.39 5.15 24 3.67 9.09 JDD0307 126.60 127.63 1.03 0.73 1.33 112 0.42 3.08 JDD0308 56.95 60.30 3.35 2.09 2.89 3 0.12 3.04 J1S2 JDD0308 88.30 91.67 3.37 2.11 5.78 2 0.29 6.09 J1 JDD0308 129.10 134.12 5.02 3.57 0.10 138 0.63 2.38 J1S JDD0309A 113.70 114.20 0.50 0.47 0.46 10 0.34 0.92 J1 JDD0309A 151.23 152.00 0.77 0.72 5.24 22 1.16 6.66 J1N JDD0313 76.45 79.17 2.72 2.24 24.34 7 0.13 24.55 J1 JDD0314 75.15 78.81 3.66 3.44 10.49 37 2.61 13.52 J1 JDD0314 137.20 141.42 4.22 4.02 1.28 3 0.21 1.53 J1S JDD0315 66.45 70.35 3.90 3.75 0.43 3 0.10 0.56 J1 JDD0315 102.90 105.10 2.20 2.10 0.63 3 0.19 0.85 J1FW JDD0316 172.70 174.60 1.90 0.63 0.30 226 5.33 8.32 J1 JDD0316 211.75 213.00 1.25 0.42 2.53 51 0.64 3.78 JDD0316 252.00 253.00 1.00 0.33 1.03 11 0.03 1.19 JDD0316 274.00 275.80 1.80 0.60 3.62 6 0.03 3.72 JDD0316 305.70 306.70 1.00 0.33 4.66 6 0.01 4.74 JDD0316 315.00 316.00 1.00 0.33 1.39 5 0.01 1.46 JDD0316 327.00 328.00 1.00 0.33 1.05 1 0.01 1.07 JDD0316 348.00 349.00 1.00 0.33 0.49 19 0.24 0.96 JDD0316 356.00 357.00 1.00 0.33 0.43 46 0.01 0.99 JDD0316 377.00 378.00 1.00 0.33 1.23 2 0.03 1.28 JDD0316 439.00 440.00 1.00 0.33 0.78 19 0.15 1.16 JDD0316 463.00 468.00 5.00 1.67 0.46 23 0.10 0.83 J1S JDD0317 92.50 94.45 1.95 1.02 1.24 7 0.19 1.50 J1 JDD0317 117.34 121.70 4.36 2.40 1.80 8 0.15 2.05 J1N JDD0317 132.17 134.53 2.36 1.30 45.70 63 4.49 50.93 J1FW JDD0318 11.20 13.30 2.10 1.05 7.92 103 3.06 12.20 JDD0318 84.36 87.46 3.10 1.56 141.74 1 0.59 142.34 JDD0318 100.80 102.70 1.90 0.95 1.96 4 2.38 4.38 J1 JDD0318 116.50 117.90 1.40 0.70 0.76 23 0.79 1.82 J1S JDD0319 83.23 86.80 3.57 2.04 3.40 5 1.62 5.08 J1S2 JDD0319 93.85 97.55 3.70 2.15 0.98 7 0.37 1.43 J1 JDD0319 123.85 126.20 2.35 1.43 1.31 9 0.12 1.54 JDD0319 129.90 138.90 9.00 5.51 2.00 17 0.50 2.70 J1FW JDD0320 82.00 85.50 3.50 1.62 5.28 7 0.11 5.47 J1S JDD0320 99.20 103.10 3.90 1.83 55.74 7 0.93 56.75 J1 JDD0321 84.57 92.00 7.43 4.45 45.87 40 0.84 47.19 J1S JDD0321 73.95 75.60 1.65 0.99 6.62 5 0.52 7.19 J1 JDD0321 84.57 92.00 7.43 4.45 45.87 40 0.84 47.19 J1S JDD0322 70.35 74.68 4.33 2.76 14.11 20 0.69 15.03 J1 JDD0323 66.00 82.12 16.12 10.01 14.22 1 0.15 14.38 J1 JDD0324 114.62 117.11 2.49 1.85 0.13 3 1.19 1.36 JDD0324 124.33 128.10 3.77 2.81 0.10 2 0.27 0.39 J1 JDD0324 133.60 143.16 9.56 7.12 0.75 10 0.31 1.18 JDD0325 130.20 133.00 2.80 2.20 4.07 27 1.40 5.79 J1 JDD0326 51.50 53.00 1.50 0.92 0.14 5 0.41 0.61 JDD0326 140.80 143.50 2.70 1.66 2.28 67 2.15 5.22 J1 JDD0327 126.12 127.80 1.68 1.31 4.44 21 0.35 5.04 J1 JDD0327 132.90 137.00 4.10 3.19 2.76 5 0.14 2.96 JDD0328 123.30 125.25 1.95 1.50 0.25 0 0.32 0.57 J1 JDD0328 140.00 141.10 1.10 0.85 1.39 13 0.36 1.91 J1S JDD0329 118.00 121.80 3.80 2.92 1.19 8 0.22 1.51 JDD0329 131.70 135.20 3.50 2.69 1.11 24 0.58 1.97 J1 JDD0331 166.70 168.85 2.15 1.36 1.48 4 0.02 1.54 J1S JDD0331 180.00 181.00 1.00 0.63 1.98 5 0.19 2.23 J1 JDD0332 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.68 22.71 3 0.33 23.08 JDD0332 163.53 168.76 5.23 3.54 3.06 2 0.34 3.42 JDD0333 39.00 41.00 2.00 1.65 0.16 5 0.49 0.71 JDD0355 157.83 166.00 8.17 4.83 0.42 4 0.18 0.64 J12 JDD0355 176.34 196.63 20.29 11.99 12.68 32 1.00 14.06 J1 JDD0355 210.21 220.20 9.99 5.90 4.44 8 0.25 4.78 JN JDD0356 190.00 193.70 3.70 2.36 0.39 10 0.47 0.97 J1 JDD0356 196.90 204.00 7.10 4.53 4.60 4 0.19 4.83 J1N JDD0358 175.84 179.92 4.08 2.71 0.99 20 0.35 1.57 J1 JDD0359 139.00 139.40 0.40 0.30 2.97 38 2.99 6.40 J1 JDD0360 162.28 165.33 3.05 2.11 12.77 120 1.28 15.48 J1 JDD0361 140.00 140.43 0.43 0.29 30.37 158 1.12 33.38 J12

Table 3

Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Underground Drilling Hole ID



Collar location Collar orientation Lode



Local North Local East mRL Dip Local azimuth EOH depth (m) JDD0295 58586 29843 1357 32 71 231 Judd JDD0296 58586 29843 1357 40 89 251 Judd JDD0297 58690 29818 1136 -10 97 149 Judd JDD0298 58689 29818 1136 -6 110 143 Judd JDD0299 58585 29843 1356 21 110 182 Judd JDD0300 58585 29843 1356 21 115 189 Judd JDD0301 58585 29843 1356 26 113 201 Judd JDD0302 58585 29843 1356 28 105 193 Judd JDD0303 58648 29932 1382 14 59 92 Judd JDD0304 58648 29931 1383 24 61 116 Judd JDD0305 58648 29932 1382 18 71 74 Judd JDD0306 58648 29932 1383 31 70 112 Judd JDD0307 58646 29931 1383 37 98 130 Judd JDD0308 58645 29931 1383 30 133 138 Judd JDD0309A 59029 29888 1297 11 88 162 Judd JDD0313 58888 29896 1177 1 61 252 Judd JDD0314 58887 29896 1176 -32 98 275 Judd JDD0315 29896 58887 1177 4 105 200 Judd JDD0316 58025 29838 1224 -66 150 540 Judd JDD0317 29932 58650 1383 23 47 165 Judd JDD0318 58646 29931 1383 38 138 137 Judd JDD0319 58649 29932 1383 57 35 149 Judd JDD0320 58649 29932 1383 31 46 142 Judd JDD0321 58649 29932 1383 20 52 101 Judd JDD0322 58648 29932 1384 40 80 95 Judd JDD0323 58647 29932 1383 39 116 92 Judd JDD0324 58689 29818 1136 -31 117 153 Judd JDD0325 58689 29818 1136 -7 121 160 Judd JDD0326 58800 30013 904 27 230 185 Judd JDD0327 58689 29818 1136 -18 120 143 Judd JDD0328 58688 29818 1136 -34 100 151 Judd JDD0329 58690 29818 1135 -30 81 157 Judd JDD0331 58799 30013 902 -15 233 198 Judd JDD0332 58690 29818 1136 -26 134 176 Judd JDD0333 58801 30013 903 17 283 122 Judd JDD0355 58973 29884 1319 39 70 231 Judd JDD0356 58970 29883 1318 30 127 225 Judd JDD0358 58971 29883 1318 32 119 197 Judd JDD0359 29883 58971 1317 19 106 255 Judd JDD0360 29883 58972 1318 35 99 200 Judd JDD0361 58973 29884 1318 31 72 221 Judd KMDD0856 58740 30025 902 -33 261 352 Kora KMDD0857 58740 30025 902 -44 263 460 Kora KMDD0858 58740 30026 902 -52 260 499 Kora KMDD0867A 59399 29954 1208 31 274 171 Kora KMDD0868 59400 29955 1208 35 246 101 Kora KMDD0869 58195 29800 1224 32 323 101 Kora KMDD0872 58192 29799 1223 4 276 67 Kora KMDD0873 58190 29800 1225 37 236 80 Kora KMDD0874 58190 29800 1222 -20 230 93 Kora KMDD0875 58190 29800 1223 4 219 97 Kora KMDD0876 58027 29832 1226 -52 293 150 Kora KMDD0877 58028 29833 1226 -19 303 121 Kora KMDD0878 58025 29833 1225 -23 209 167 Kora KMDD0880A 58740 30026 903 -61 259 679 Kora KMDD0881 58028 29833 1225 -41 323 231 Kora KMDD0882 58644 29924 1382 15 218 280 Kora KMDD0883 58644 29924 1381 3 220 237 Kora KMDD0887 58621 30025 904 -45 266 420 Kora KMDD0888 58025 29834 1224 -55 207 194 Kora KMDD0889 59398 29954 1208 35 227 187 Kora KMDD0890 58742 30026 300 -42 300 474 Kora KMDD0891 58645 29924 1381 5 227 206 Kora KMDD0892 58645 29924 1382 21 232 221 Kora KMDD0893 58645 29923 1383 23 232 138 Kora KMDD0894 58647 29924 1383 32 280 149 Kora KMDD0895 58621 30026 904 -52 264 334 Kora KMDD0896 58621 30026 904 58 266 678 Kora KMDD0898 59401 29960 1206 -34 277 184 Kora KMDD0899 59401 29954 1208 33 278 156 Kora KMDD0900 59401 29954 1209 42 278 170 Kora KMDD0901 58786 29920 982 10 297 150 Kora KMDD0902 58785 29920 982 5 282 186 Kora KMDD0903 58783 29920 983 17 236 200 Kora KMDD0904 58647 29924 1382 18 272 135 Kora KMDD0905 58646 29924 1382 7 264 135 Kora KMDD0906 58647 29925 1382 28 256 150 Kora KMDD0907 58646 29924 1382 12 251 168 Kora KMDD0908 58645 29924 1383 26 246 182 Kora KMDD0909 58617 30024 904 -41 243 431 Kora KMDD0910 58645 29924 1383 24 237 208 Kora KMDD0911 58645 29924 1382 12 238 193 Kora KMDD0912A 58645 29923 1382 6 234 205 Kora KMDD0913 58618 30025 905 -51 245 501 Kora KMDD0914 58783 29920 982 13 272 176 kora KMDD0915 58783 29920 982 15 238 236 Kora KMDD0916 58779 29920 982 10 231 201 Kora KMDD0919 59400 29954 1209 40 261 166 Kora KMDD0921 59400 29954 1208 30 261 158 Kora KMDD0923A 58618 30025 904 -57 246 608 Kora KMDD0932 59401 29954 1206 -14 269 156 Kora KMDD0933 59400 29954 1206 -32 260 190 Kora KMDD0934 59400 29954 1208 28 247 158 Kora KMDD0935 58973 29876 1317 24 344 139 Kora KMDD0936 58973 29876 1317 18 350 194 Kora KMDD0940 58617 30025 905 -26 243 437 Kora KMDD0943 59400 29954 1208 27 259 153 Kora KMDD0944 58378 30013 910 -59 261 657 Kora KMDD0966 59106 30051 889 -38 249 411 Kora KMDD0976 58586 29955 1396 30 239 254 Kora KMDD0977 58587 29955 1396 36 262 236 Kora

Table 4

Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date September 12, 2023, 3 g/t AuEq cut-off) Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t moz g/t moz - kt g/t moz Kora Measured 3.7 8.74 1.0 20.5 2.5 1.21 45.0 10.96 1.3 Indicated 3.1 6.99 0.7 21.9 2.2 1.31 41.3 9.40 1.0 Total M&I 6.9 7.94 1.8 21.1 4.7 1.25 86.2 10.24 2.3 Inferred 14.3 5.60 2.6 28.7 13.2 1.62 231.2 8.60 3.9 Judd Measured 0.4 9.05 0.12 19.0 0.25 0.80 3.2 10.58 0.14 Indicated 0.8 6.37 0.17 15.6 0.42 0.73 6.2 7.76 0.21 Total M&I 1.2 7.24 0.29 16.7 0.67 0.75 9.4 8.68 0.35 Inferred 2.3 6.27 0.45 15.8 1.15 0.76 17.2 7.72 0.56 Kora and Judd Measured 4.1 8.77 1.2 20.4 2.7 1.17 48.2 10.92 1.5 Indicated 4.0 6.86 0.9 20.6 2.6 1.19 47.4 9.05 1.2 Total M&I 8.1 7.83 2.0 20.5 5.3 1.18 95.6 10.00 2.6 Inferred 16.5 5.69 3.0 27.0 14.3 1.50 248.3 8.48 4.5

The Independent Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia, and the effective date of the estimate is September 12, 2023. (Refer to technical report, titled, "Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Definitive Feasibility Study, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" dated March 21, 2025, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.)

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Geological interpretation has generated a series of narrow, sub-vertical vein structures based on delineated wireframes on 10 m, 20 m and 25 m spaced cross sections. The design of the lode wireframes is based on a combination of logged geology, Au, Cu & Ag assay grades and locally on a nominal minimum mining width of 5.2m, all coupled with geological sense.

Resources were compiled at 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grades for Kora and Judd.

Density (t/m 3 ) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels.

) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels. Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.6481+ Ag g/t*0.0114. Gold price US$1,700/oz; Silver US$22.5/oz; Copper US$4.00/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 93% for copper and 80% for silver were used.



Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 m to generally 1 m. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section





Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section





Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section





Figure 4 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section





Figure 5 - Judd Long Section





Figure 6 - JDD0306 Core Photograph, 60.80 - 70.40 m; within intersection of 5.45 m at 66.99 g/t AuEq or 66.08 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu from the J1 Vein.





Figure 7 - KMDD0893 Core Photograph, 99.44 - 107.34 m; within intersection of 4.95 m at 38.46 g/t AuEq or 37.99 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu from the K1 Vein.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

