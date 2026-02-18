Anzeige
WKN: A2AJL3 | ISIN: CA4991131083
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 16:16
17,440 Euro
+3,16 % +0,535
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
K92 MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K92 MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,45017,56516:45
17,39517,55516:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2026 12:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, Significant Depth Extension From First Set of Deeps Drill Program Results and Multiple High-Grade Intersections at Kora and Judd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone in Twin Incline Mining Front

  • Multiple high-grade dilatant zone intercepts recorded at Kora's K2 vein, located near-mine infrastructure in the Twin Incline Mining Front, approximately 50 m from underground development. The intersections are associated with a previously interpreted dilatant zone (see June 5, 2025 press release) that is now defined to approximately 100 m along strike by 200 m vertical extent. This dilatant zone is expected to provide a near-term boost to mining productivity upon the introduction of pastefill, enabling bulk transverse long-hole open stoping.

    • K2 vein dilatant zone intersection highlights include:

      • KMDD0915: 20.50 m at 14.04 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (13.00 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu) (1,2)
      • KMDD0914: 10.70 m at 10.83 g/t AuEq (9.97 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)

    • Previously reported K2 vein dilatant zone intersection highlights include (3)-

      • KMDD0844: 12.80 m at 31.89 g/t AuEq (25.97 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 3.35% Cu)
      • KMDD0752: 13.50 m at 19.02 g/t AuEq (14.93 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu)
      • KMDD0746: 14.40 m at 12.09 g/t AuEq (9.58 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu)
      • KMDD0843: 10.10 m at 16.29 g/t AuEq (14.01 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu)
      • KMDD0709: 12.14 m at 5.97 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.72% Cu)
      • KMDD0751: 9.50 m at 7.00 g/t AuEq (2.26 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu)

First Set of Kora Deeps and Judd Deeps Results Delivers Significant Depth Extension with Strong Strike Extent, Thickness and High Grades

  • Multiple thick, high-grade interceptions recorded at Kora Deeps along the K1 Vein, up to 350 m below the Twin Incline and 250 m below the 2023 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (effective September 12, 2023). Thick, high-grade mineralization is defined over a strike length of approximately 400 m to date, and remains open at depth and along strike to both the north and south. Additionally, multiple intersections recorded elevated copper grades. Highlights include:
    • KMDD0909:8.00 m at 10.16 g/t AuEq(5.43 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag,3.79% Cu
    • KMDD0880A:17.20 m at 5.04 g/t AuEq(4.41 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu)
    • KMDD0913:13.75 m at 5.41 g/t AuEq(2.76 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag,2.45% Cu
    • KMDD0896:9.10 m at 6.03 g/t AuEq(2.90 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag,2.85% Cu
    • KMDD0944:12.40 m at 4.11 g/t AuEq(2.32 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag,1.58% Cu

  • Multiple thick, high-grade intercepts recorded at Judd Deeps along the J1 Vein, up to 300 m below the Twin Incline and 350 m below the MRE. High-grade, thick mineralization has been defined over a 450 m strike to date, and remains open at depth and along strike to both the north and south. Highlights include:

    • KMDD0896:8.50 m at 8.64 g/t AuEq(8.02 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu)
    • KMDD0944:6.80 m at 6.21 g/t AuEq(5.28 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.43% Cu)
    • KMDD0895:5.05 m at 5.35 g/t AuEq(3.10 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 1.85% Cu)

High-Grade Zones Continue to Be Extended and Outperform MRE Up-Dip of the Main Mine at Kora and Judd

  • High-grade zones within Kora's K1 and K2 veins continue to be extended up-dip from the Main Mine, recording multiple intersections exceeding MRE grades.

    • K1 Vein high-grade up-dip extension results from Main Mine include:

      • KMDD0893:4.95 m at 38.46 g/t AuEq(37.99 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu)
      • KMDD0904:7.40 m at 14.04 g/t AuEq(13.56 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu)
      • KMDD0894:4.16 m at 24.24 g/t AuEq(23.04 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu)
      • KMDD0883:4.00 m at 16.80 g/t AuEq(14.79 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 1.82% Cu)
      • KMDD0892:6.10 m at 7.40 g/t AuEq(5.09 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 1.97% Cu)
      • KMDD0891:3.35 m at 8.01 g/t AuEq(6.19 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 1.66% Cu)

    • K2 Vein high-grade up-dip extension results from Main Mine include:

      • KMDD0977:18.19 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq(10.40 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu)
      • KMDD0882:29.30 m at 7.90 g/t AuEq(5.84 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 1.81% Cu)
      • KMDD0904:4.35 m at 29.62 g/t AuEq(26.34 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 3.01% Cu)
      • KMDD0906:16.90 m at 8.29 g/t AuEq(7.20 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu)
      • KMDD0910:8.00 m at 13.20 g/t AuEq(11.47 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu)
      • KMDD0907:11.92 m at 5.74 g/t AuEq(4.47 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 1.20% Cu)
      • KMDD0905:3.90 m at 13.77 g/t AuEq(8.58 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 4.59% Cu)
      • KMDD0908:6.85 m at 8.83 g/t AuEq(7.95 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.75% Cu)
      • KMDD0893:2.85 m at 16.81 g/t AuEq(11.77 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 4.61% Cu)
      • KMDD0911:7.02 m at 6.54 g/t AuEq(4.79 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu)
      • KMDD0894:3.70 m at 10.44 g/t AuEq(7.95 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 2.17% Cu)
      • KMDD0976:5.40 m at 9.55 g/t AuEq(8.17 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu)

  • Multiple high-grade intersections recorded at Judd's J1 Vein continue to extend high-grade mineralization up-dip from the Main Mine, with multiple intersections exceeding MRE grades. Highlights include:

    • JDD0306:5.45 m at 66.99 g/t AuEq(66.08 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.73% Cu)
    • JDD0323:16.12 m at 14.38 g/t AuEq(14.22 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu)
    • JDD0307:1.65 m at 185.79 g/t AuEq(183.17 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag, 1.68% Cu)
    • JDD0320:3.90 m at 56.75 g/t AuEq(55.74 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.93% Cu)
    • JDD0303:9.00 m at 12.82 g/t AuEq(12.43 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu)
    • JDD0304:17.62 m at 5.13 g/t AuEq(4.94 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu)
    • JDD0322:4.33 m at 15.03 g/t AuEq(14.11 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu)
    • JDD0305:1.60 m at 27.11 g/t AuEq(26.98 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu)
    • JDD0302:4.82 m at 6.74 g/t AuEq(6.34 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)
    • JDD0308:3.37 m at 6.09 g/t AuEq(5.78 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu)

Step-out Drilling Along Strike to the North and South Records High-Grade at Kora and Judd, Including Multiple +20 g/t AuEq Intersections

  • Multiple high-grade intercepts recorded at the K1 and K2 Veins, extending mineralization along strike to the north and south of the MRE, with multiple intersections exceeding resource model grades, including high-grade copper mineralization at Kora South in holes KMDD0888, KMDD0873, and KMDD0869.

    • K1 Vein high-grade intersections at Kora South:

      • KMDD0873: 7.90 m at 11.26 g/t AuEq (2.57 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 6.87% Cu
      • KMDD0888: 8.15 m at 28.99 g/t AuEq (26.16 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 2.59% Cu

    • K1 Vein high-grade intersections along strike to the north:

      • KMDD0936: 19.50 m at 34.04 g/t AuEq (33.46 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.27% Cu)
      • KMDD0867A: 15.33 m at 9.86 g/t AuEq (8.96 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu)

    • K2 Vein high-grade intersections at Kora South:

      • KMDD0869: 6.00 m at 5.86 g/t AuEq (1.62 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag, 3.31% Cu
      • KMDD0876: 3.70 m at 14.13 g/t AuEq (13.28 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu)

    • K2 Vein high-grade intersections along strike to the north:

      • KMDD0932: 3.35 m at 37.07 g/t AuEq (36.00 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.83% Cu)
    • J1 Vein high-grade intercepts along strike to the north at depth:

      • JDD0313: 2.72 m at 24.55 g/t AuEq (24.34 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu)
      • JDD0314: 3.66 m at 13.52 g/t AuEq (10.49 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 2.61% Cu)
    • Other high-grade intersections near-mine infrastructure in the Lower Kora Mining Front include:

      • KMDD0903: 1.86 m at 13.75 g/t AuEq (12.58 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 1.11% Cu) at the K1 Vein and 2.60 m at 22.44 g/t AuEq (21.64 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.67% Cu) at the K2 Vein

Strong High-Grade Results Recorded Towards Surface at Judd North

  • Multiple high-grade intersections recorded within the Judd North target area towards surface. Judd North is defined as a highly prospective, northern up-dip extension of the Judd Deposit over a target area of 800 m strike by 250 to 500 m vertical extent towards surface (see Figure 3). In addition to active drilling from underground, K92 plans to commence surface drilling of this target area in H2 2026.

    • J1 Vein highlights at Judd North include:

      • JDD0355: 20.29 m at 14.06 g/t AuEq (12.68 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu)
      • JDD0360: 3.05 m at 15.48 g/t AuEq (12.77 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag, 1.28% Cu)
    • Previously reported J1 vein intersection highlights at Judd North include:

      • KODD0055(4- 9.85 m at 7.58 g/t AuEq (7.37 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu)
      • JDD01785- 6.36 m at 23.07 g/t AuEq (22.43 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu)
      • EKDD00026- 4.70 m at 5.22 g/t AuEq (4.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)

Notes

(1)Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).
(2)Gold equivalent exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$5.00/lb, a silver price of US$50.00/oz and a gold price of US$3,500/oz. The following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au - 92.6%, Cu - 94.0%, and; Ag - 78.0%.
(3)See June 5, 2025 press release; K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, High-Grade Zone Extensions and Potential New High-Grade Zone Along Strike.
(4)See May 6, 2024 press release; K92 Mining Announces Latest Drilling Results Extending Multiple High-Grade Zones and New Dilatant Zone Discovered
(5)See May 24, 2023 press release; K92 Mining Announces Discovery of High-Grade Zone at the J2 Vein to the South and High-Grade Intersections at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South Vein Systems.
(6)See September 9, 2019 press release; K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results From Kora.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We are very pleased with the latest drilling results, which continue to deliver strong near-mine growth and demonstrate the exceptional continuity and scale of the Kora-Judd system. Key highlights include the expansion of a dilatant zone near-mine infrastructure at the Twin Incline Mining Front, extensions of high-grade zones above the Main Mine at grades outperforming the mineral resource estimate, and significant depth extensions at both Kora and Judd from our initial set of deeps drill program results. Numerous high-grade intersections were also recorded along strike to both the north and south, further reinforcing the strength of the vein system and our organic resource growth pipeline.

With our exploration budget increasing by more than 50% in 2026 to $31-$35 million, we see significant opportunities to continue expanding resources in the near term. We currently have seven underground drill rigs operating at Kora and Judd, five surface rigs at Arakompa and Maniape, one at Wera, and two additional rigs scheduled to arrive in the second quarter. Later in the year, we plan to expand drilling to target several highly prospective regional targets, including Mati, Mesoan, Bona-Creek, and Judd North from surface. We look forward to providing further exploration updates in due course."

The results for the latest 101 diamond drill holes completed from underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems. Intersections largely focused on increasing drill density vertically while also targeting resource extension along strike to the south and north, as well as at depth.

All drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Kora Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 31 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 61 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

At Judd-Judd South (including Judd Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 16 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2, and J1, showing the location of the latest drill holes, are provided in Figures 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 4

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 5

Core photographs from drill holes JDD0306 and KMDD0893 are provided in Figure 6 and Figure 7, respectively.

Table 1
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)True width (m)Gold g/tSilver g/tCopper %Gold EqVein
KMDD0856190.30192.001.701.281.04240.501.82J1
KMDD0856240.60242.902.301.882.02181.423.65K1
KMDD0856288.90294.405.504.601.88101.553.55K2
KMDD0856307.00309.752.752.310.76170.351.31K3
KMDD0857224.40226.702.301.350.1210.150.28J1
KMDD0857256.57259.102.531.691.16201.943.33K1
KMDD0857323.80326.002.201.450.24193.163.61KL
KMDD0857369.30370.100.800.570.47461.242.26K2
KMDD0858297.97301.603.631.810.69201.332.24J1
KMDD0858372.00373.001.000.572.0510.012.07K1
KMDD0858407.90416.008.104.642.6430.593.27K2
KMDD0867A68.5070.001.501.341.5330.301.87K1FW
KMDD0867A89.70105.0315.3313.728.96190.699.86K1
KMDD0867A132.60133.601.000.904.7080.104.90K2
KMDD0867A140.80141.600.800.722.4530.332.81K2HW
KMDD0868101.30107.406.104.620.6830.341.06K1
KMDD08694.105.101.000.621.4330.011.48
KMDD086935.1551.1415.999.920.2781.451.80K1
KMDD086951.1462.5011.367.050.6050.901.55KL
KMDD086972.0078.006.003.721.62793.315.86K2
KMDD087225.0032.807.807.800.4460.501.01K1
KMDD087232.8038.355.555.550.4970.290.86KL
KMDD087238.3547.308.958.950.51292.633.47K2
KMDD087343.5051.407.905.292.571556.8711.26K1
KMDD087351.4059.007.605.100.79322.383.54K2
KMDD087436.0044.708.705.340.32121.812.26K1
KMDD087445.1552.207.054.320.56130.631.34K2
KMDD087545.9346.800.870.481.32180.732.26K1
KMDD087554.4056.622.221.241.0480.411.54K2
KMDD087578.0078.530.530.291.321732.806.19K2HW
KMDD087695.3099.003.701.9213.28130.7014.13K2
KMDD087760.4766.005.534.440.45321.712.54K1
KMDD087774.0079.005.004.011.04170.832.08K2
KMDD0878126.50127.000.500.181.5110.001.52K2
KMDD0880A199.00199.700.700.262.70300.323.38
KMDD0880A222.75223.000.250.100.98386.157.55
KMDD0880A226.60226.800.200.086.53363.029.97
KMDD0880A263.80276.0012.205.021.17120.421.73J1N
KMDD0880A346.40354.007.603.363.61210.364.22J1
KMDD0880A365.10382.3017.208.864.41180.415.04K1
KMDD0880A465.90470.504.602.530.13100.550.80K2
KMDD0880A489.70490.050.350.200.2213612.2614.05K2HW
KMDD088184.5484.670.130.0613.22150.0813.48K1FW
KMDD0881129.00131.702.701.212.74233.496.49K1
KMDD0881170.60172.602.000.891.22502.604.42K2
KMDD0881186.63187.400.770.340.782085.819.06K2HW
KMDD0881195.15199.904.752.1021.67340.0822.16K3
KMDD0881203.70204.600.900.401.4110.021.44
KMDD0882199.60228.9029.3017.665.84221.817.90K2
KMDD0883196.00200.004.002.4514.79161.8216.80K1
KMDD0883200.00219.6019.6012.000.42141.171.76KL
KMDD0883219.60225.656.053.712.27802.565.78K2
KMDD0883225.65228.903.251.990.2361.101.40K3
KMDD088753.7054.100.400.230.81172.813.81
KMDD088765.5065.850.350.210.95204.475.64
KMDD0887102.20102.600.400.241.32287.278.89
KMDD0887207.75208.080.330.490.69242.473.43
KMDD0887224.25224.680.430.281.29132.033.47J1
KMDD0887270.20275.004.803.522.16132.094.39K1
KMDD0887284.65291.256.604.864.12602.126.95KL
KMDD0887297.00298.001.000.745.5420.065.62
KMDD0887330.25330.500.250.192.58180.933.72
KMDD0887382.30384.502.201.670.99290.201.54K2
KMDD0887408.30409.000.700.531.8570.021.95
KMDD0888130.00138.158.151.3126.16222.5928.99K1
KMDD0888167.00169.402.400.450.93332.323.63KL
KMDD0889134.00136.002.001.240.9330.871.83K1
KMDD0889168.20171.703.502.200.2020.160.39K2
KMDD0890241.60245.203.602.280.93140.571.66J1
KMDD0890256.30259.903.602.410.5220.090.64K1FW
KMDD0890262.70266.103.402.281.86120.442.43K1
KMDD0890369.93372.502.571.770.1890.070.36K2
KMDD0890430.30434.704.403.071.7370.272.07K3
KMDD0890441.55443.742.191.181.1930.091.32
KMDD0891170.15173.503.352.376.19141.668.01K1
KMDD0891177.55190.5012.959.171.2550.491.79K2
KMDD0891197.60198.901.300.920.64150.831.65K3
KMDD0892120.85121.260.410.300.73317.158.21
KMDD0892140.00141.201.200.871.4650.602.12K1FW
KMDD0892144.85145.800.950.691.06150.912.15
KMDD0892155.95162.056.104.465.09291.977.40K1
KMDD0892176.85177.570.720.531.65321.433.45K2
KMDD0892218.55219.250.700.520.79464.015.33K2HW
KMDD0893102.85107.804.954.8537.9960.4038.46K1
KMDD0893107.80115.958.157.990.2530.741.02KL
KMDD0893115.95118.802.852.8011.77384.6116.81K2
KMDD0894108.84113.004.163.7223.04141.0324.24K1
KMDD0894113.00120.807.806.970.5660.871.51KL
KMDD0894120.80124.503.703.307.95282.1710.44K2
KMDD0894138.80144.906.105.411.89380.252.59K2HW
KMDD089559.1066.557.452.890.6430.140.83
KMDD0895313.00318.055.052.563.10351.855.35J1
KMDD089699.70103.603.901.470.91312.844.11
KMDD0896286.00291.605.602.210.42160.461.07
KMDD0896294.70297.002.300.910.6620.190.88
KMDD0896309.40312.603.201.294.37190.545.14
KMDD0896357.10365.608.503.508.02110.498.64J1
KMDD0896369.30378.409.104.212.90242.856.03K1
KMDD0896477.00482.005.002.430.0520.060.13K2
KMDD0898106.00106.200.200.160.50181.071.79K1
KMDD0898164.00165.001.000.831.1420.111.27K2
KMDD089989.23101.3012.0710.691.8740.452.36K1
KMDD0899134.00134.200.200.181.6920.021.73K2
KMDD0899141.19147.005.815.1515.3540.0815.47K3
KMDD090062.6062.790.190.151.62170.842.66
KMDD090081.0081.300.300.2410.32214.3614.91K1FW
KMDD090084.0086.002.001.631.86150.162.20
KMDD090096.8697.300.440.361.65282.224.19
KMDD0900110.84112.051.211.003.6720.293.98K1
KMDD0900121.00122.001.000.831.1720.011.20KL
KMDD0900143.53151.507.976.740.6240.160.83K2
KMDD0901129.33144.0014.6713.543.2680.193.55K1
KMDD090295.7396.100.370.378.2440.939.21K1FW
KMDD0902111.30111.480.180.181.1010.111.22
KMDD0902112.70118.405.705.642.7810.092.87K1
KMDD0902131.48132.300.820.8116.21100.2016.53KL
KMDD0902140.80147.226.426.350.8340.331.20K2
KMDD0903147.90148.300.400.311.0170.841.93K1FW
KMDD0903183.20185.061.861.4312.5851.1113.75K1
KMDD0903197.00199.602.601.9921.64120.6722.44K2
KMDD0904102.40109.807.407.2713.5660.4114.04K1
KMDD0904114.85119.204.354.2726.34233.0129.62K2
KMDD0905102.00106.304.304.211.5020.451.97K1
KMDD0905106.30117.7011.4011.151.5920.482.09KL
KMDD0905117.70121.603.903.818.58524.5913.77K2
KMDD0906109.48110.150.670.6015.39163.7319.29K1
KMDD0906118.10135.0016.9015.017.2051.038.29K2
KMDD0906139.28140.030.750.660.22192.082.52K2HW
KMDD090795.9296.060.140.131.83183.195.22
KMDD090798.2098.500.300.271.31347.288.96K1FW
KMDD0907106.60107.741.141.0310.57111.1511.84K1
KMDD0907118.00129.9211.9210.824.4761.205.74K2
KMDD0907150.07150.370.300.271.23527.819.62K2HW
KMDD0907156.67157.120.450.410.39103.223.71K3
KMDD0908113.00114.301.301.091.6341.282.96K1
KMDD0908127.20134.056.855.717.95120.758.83K2
KMDD0908134.05142.007.956.631.0031.072.10KL
KMDD0908168.20172.003.803.160.35120.931.43K3
KMDD0909192.00193.701.700.841.8050.081.93
KMDD0909202.00203.001.000.490.09110.881.10
KMDD0909217.90220.352.451.197.55492.1010.23
KMDD0909304.00305.201.200.585.05173.128.35J1
KMDD0909331.10339.108.004.375.43803.7910.16K1
KMDD0909360.00361.001.000.540.0971.091.26
KMDD0910117.80118.150.350.270.9584.835.85K1FW
KMDD0910129.00130.001.000.771.2910.011.31
KMDD0910143.58144.150.570.445.1110.205.32K1
KMDD0910145.80153.808.006.1711.47131.5813.20K2
KMDD0910157.00158.001.000.770.1842.042.26
KMDD0910170.40172.101.701.312.801123.948.07K3
KMDD0911126.66126.930.270.2338.201900.3340.81K1
KMDD0911141.43148.457.025.954.79111.626.54K2
KMDD0911163.58163.950.370.311.35514.266.20K3
KMDD0912A119.55120.400.850.660.91103.974.98
KMDD0912A147.70148.000.300.231.18133.705.02K1
KMDD0912A156.70163.006.304.912.8861.224.16K2
KMDD0912A174.60175.751.150.900.30282.953.57K3
KMDD0912A190.00190.200.200.160.79214.745.76
KMDD091362.6366.644.011.541.7490.772.62
KMDD0913300.00303.003.001.350.5330.060.62
KMDD0913310.00313.643.641.550.64203.194.05
KMDD0913334.00344.7510.754.980.61101.632.35J1
KMDD0913351.25365.0013.757.352.76172.455.41K1
KMDD0913474.14477.002.861.350.25100.220.58K2
KMDD0914108.80112.003.203.160.2120.730.96
KMDD0914114.10117.002.902.861.3110.131.45
KMDD0914122.50126.003.503.452.2620.192.46K1
KMDD0914143.30154.0010.7010.569.97410.3610.83K2
KMDD0914155.50160.004.504.441.30350.872.58K3
KMDD0915185.70206.2020.5016.1913.00160.8414.04K2
KMDD0916191.40192.781.380.906.1030.426.55K1
KMDD0916198.20201.403.202.106.2090.386.69KL2
KMDD091990.8091.801.000.712.2980.412.79
KMDD0919100.30103.943.642.600.6270.611.31K1
KMDD0919113.90131.2417.3412.360.6940.481.21KL
KMDD0919157.00158.401.401.001.2050.061.32K2
KMDD092194.8996.001.110.860.23140.731.12KL
KMDD0921102.60106.003.402.620.9450.551.54KL
KMDD0921122.00123.001.000.7710.8800.0110.89KL
KMDD0923A69.0070.001.000.372.87280.293.50
KMDD0923A76.1080.003.901.450.5420.651.21
KMDD0923A97.00108.0011.004.090.2450.480.78
KMDD0923A114.56117.202.640.980.4220.420.86
KMDD0923A282.00283.801.800.670.45261.492.24
KMDD0923A288.00289.001.000.373.2720.013.30
KMDD0923A334.00335.001.000.370.28100.801.20
KMDD0923A355.50366.7511.254.181.35131.783.28J1
KMDD0923A370.20376.005.802.161.54102.253.90K1
KMDD0923A389.00390.301.300.482.3010.162.47KL
KMDD0923A461.60463.902.300.850.3370.510.93K2
KMDD0923A567.00568.001.000.3710.8700.0110.88
KMDD093256.7057.701.000.810.5580.571.21
KMDD093274.4076.502.101.691.0830.091.20K1
KMDD0932134.65138.003.352.7036.00210.8337.07K2
KMDD093386.4088.702.301.600.4450.410.91K1
KMDD0933160.80161.921.120.780.7950.291.14K2
KMDD093498.2099.701.501.090.6791.422.19
KMDD0934103.00104.301.300.9410.0961.2111.36K1
KMDD0934108.60111.002.401.740.1272.282.47
KMDD093555.0058.003.001.125.2010.325.53
KMDD093580.3093.7513.455.041.74160.212.14K1
KMDD093660.3062.652.350.681.25101.182.55
KMDD093692.00111.5019.505.6033.46260.2734.04K1
KMDD0940191.00192.001.000.650.70416.097.25
KMDD0940202.00204.002.001.300.0440.790.88
KMDD0940304.00313.009.005.860.21331.812.40K1
KMDD0940333.88337.003.122.030.10361.632.15K2
KMDD0940354.00355.001.000.652.59440.563.68
KMDD0940371.00372.301.300.851.3100.011.33
KMDD0940413.18416.002.821.840.40260.521.23
KMDD094394.5897.152.572.002.1781.103.35K1
KMDD0943102.72104.501.781.380.3041.331.67
KMDD094498.0099.001.000.391.0400.001.04
KMDD0944117.95118.460.510.201.3620.021.40J1S
KMDD0944232.19232.500.310.121.12290.001.47
KMDD0944286.60293.406.802.665.28420.436.21J1
KMDD0944296.60297.170.570.220.67160.501.36
KMDD0944375.40380.274.871.900.3751.161.59
KMDD0944399.00411.4012.404.852.32181.584.11K1
KMDD0944547.74548.210.470.180.31412.483.27
KMDD0944589.00591.002.000.783.3210.033.36
KMDD0944596.81597.260.450.180.2570.831.16
KMDD0944602.64603.000.360.140.25291.962.55
KMDD0944614.00615.001.000.390.13200.470.84
KMDD0966171.60171.900.300.180.4170.701.19
KMDD0966202.10204.152.051.211.20180.571.98
KMDD0966209.00215.006.003.551.14150.281.60J1
KMDD0966233.00233.500.500.300.8640.101.01
KMDD0966238.00239.001.000.591.96110.632.72
KMDD0966246.00246.400.400.240.684221.5022.57
KMDD0966257.00261.604.602.720.8340.311.19
KMDD0966280.30284.504.202.491.3230.091.44K1
KMDD0966348.00349.001.000.591.89160.822.90K2
KMDD0966353.20360.006.804.030.4890.951.53
KMDD0966387.50388.000.500.301.7510.151.91K3
KMDD0976162.87164.401.531.021.50253.965.74K1
KMDD0976194.10199.505.403.608.17111.259.55K2
KMDD0976203.00204.801.801.200.81110.071.01
KMDD0976221.40228.006.604.400.32190.901.44K3
KMDD0977148.00148.720.720.536.20271.888.39
KMDD0977162.64180.8318.1913.4910.4081.2111.70K2
KMDD0977185.30188.303.002.220.6951.482.22
KMDD0977211.85213.001.150.850.59150.891.66K3
Table 2
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)True width (m)Gold g/tSilver g/tCopper %Gold EqVein
JDD0295181.85186.204.352.872.1220.312.45J1
JDD0295214.74218.603.862.550.81140.421.40J1l
JDD0296193.00194.681.681.165.5030.976.51J1
JDD0296219.00232.9013.909.917.03400.988.49J1L
JDD0296237.48238.250.770.556.282240.509.47
JDD0296242.80243.100.300.222.46610.583.77
JDD0296247.83248.160.330.240.15646.527.40
JDD0297110.90125.0014.1011.830.9590.571.63J1
JDD0298115.08119.974.894.042.12160.402.71J1
JDD0299110.50110.700.200.170.13153.303.59
JDD0299123.55123.830.280.251.3050.161.52
JDD0299128.50131.503.002.645.6760.456.19J12
JDD0299136.00137.001.000.896.4770.937.48
JDD0299159.56162.783.222.911.4510.111.57J1
JDD0299170.27170.500.230.210.31242.032.62
JDD0299174.21178.224.013.661.2290.521.85J1L
JDD0300122.46125.803.342.811.1520.331.50
JDD0300135.34138.923.583.032.03110.502.65J12
JDD0300168.85170.101.251.082.3350.542.93J1
JDD0300175.90182.406.505.632.95261.194.45J1L
JDD0301175.40179.003.602.952.2860.572.91J1
JDD0301185.20190.735.534.512.20170.522.93J1L
JDD0302147.40152.224.824.006.3430.366.74J1
JDD0302177.00177.850.850.704.00101.485.59J1L
JDD030364.0073.009.006.7112.43140.2312.82J1
JDD030373.0077.004.003.004.1460.084.29J1L
JDD030465.2882.9017.6212.674.9440.145.13J1
JDD030491.9094.002.101.5166.26790.2467.46J1L
JDD030558.4060.001.601.3126.9810.1227.11J1
JDD030563.9066.702.802.311.36120.201.70J1L
JDD030662.7068.155.453.7866.08160.7366.99J1
JDD030683.0088.305.303.7081.252191.5685.44J1L
JDD0306100.17100.550.380.271.00210.421.67
JDD030756.7058.351.651.16183.17791.68185.79J1
JDD030769.9571.801.851.311.4431.102.57J1L
JDD030787.1087.500.400.281.51280.282.13
JDD030795.8096.350.550.395.15243.679.09
JDD0307126.60127.631.030.731.331120.423.08
JDD030856.9560.303.352.092.8930.123.04J1S2
JDD030888.3091.673.372.115.7820.296.09J1
JDD0308129.10134.125.023.570.101380.632.38J1S
JDD0309A113.70114.200.500.470.46100.340.92J1
JDD0309A151.23152.000.770.725.24221.166.66J1N
JDD031376.4579.172.722.2424.3470.1324.55J1
JDD031475.1578.813.663.4410.49372.6113.52J1
JDD0314137.20141.424.224.021.2830.211.53J1S
JDD031566.4570.353.903.750.4330.100.56J1
JDD0315102.90105.102.202.100.6330.190.85J1FW
JDD0316172.70174.601.900.630.302265.338.32J1
JDD0316211.75213.001.250.422.53510.643.78
JDD0316252.00253.001.000.331.03110.031.19
JDD0316274.00275.801.800.603.6260.033.72
JDD0316305.70306.701.000.334.6660.014.74
JDD0316315.00316.001.000.331.3950.011.46
JDD0316327.00328.001.000.331.0510.011.07
JDD0316348.00349.001.000.330.49190.240.96
JDD0316356.00357.001.000.330.43460.010.99
JDD0316377.00378.001.000.331.2320.031.28
JDD0316439.00440.001.000.330.78190.151.16
JDD0316463.00468.005.001.670.46230.100.83J1S
JDD031792.5094.451.951.021.2470.191.50J1
JDD0317117.34121.704.362.401.8080.152.05J1N
JDD0317132.17134.532.361.3045.70634.4950.93J1FW
JDD031811.2013.302.101.057.921033.0612.20
JDD031884.3687.463.101.56141.7410.59142.34
JDD0318100.80102.701.900.951.9642.384.38J1
JDD0318116.50117.901.400.700.76230.791.82J1S
JDD031983.2386.803.572.043.4051.625.08J1S2
JDD031993.8597.553.702.150.9870.371.43J1
JDD0319123.85126.202.351.431.3190.121.54
JDD0319129.90138.909.005.512.00170.502.70J1FW
JDD032082.0085.503.501.625.2870.115.47J1S
JDD032099.20103.103.901.8355.7470.9356.75J1
JDD032184.5792.007.434.4545.87400.8447.19J1S
JDD032173.9575.601.650.996.6250.527.19J1
JDD032184.5792.007.434.4545.87400.8447.19J1S
JDD032270.3574.684.332.7614.11200.6915.03J1
JDD032366.0082.1216.1210.0114.2210.1514.38J1
JDD0324114.62117.112.491.850.1331.191.36
JDD0324124.33128.103.772.810.1020.270.39J1
JDD0324133.60143.169.567.120.75100.311.18
JDD0325130.20133.002.802.204.07271.405.79J1
JDD032651.5053.001.500.920.1450.410.61
JDD0326140.80143.502.701.662.28672.155.22J1
JDD0327126.12127.801.681.314.44210.355.04J1
JDD0327132.90137.004.103.192.7650.142.96
JDD0328123.30125.251.951.500.2500.320.57J1
JDD0328140.00141.101.100.851.39130.361.91J1S
JDD0329118.00121.803.802.921.1980.221.51
JDD0329131.70135.203.502.691.11240.581.97J1
JDD0331166.70168.852.151.361.4840.021.54J1S
JDD0331180.00181.001.000.631.9850.192.23J1
JDD0332127.00128.001.000.6822.7130.3323.08
JDD0332163.53168.765.233.543.0620.343.42
JDD033339.0041.002.001.650.1650.490.71
JDD0355157.83166.008.174.830.4240.180.64J12
JDD0355176.34196.6320.2911.9912.68321.0014.06J1
JDD0355210.21220.209.995.904.4480.254.78JN
JDD0356190.00193.703.702.360.39100.470.97J1
JDD0356196.90204.007.104.534.6040.194.83J1N
JDD0358175.84179.924.082.710.99200.351.57J1
JDD0359139.00139.400.400.302.97382.996.40J1
JDD0360162.28165.333.052.1112.771201.2815.48J1
JDD0361140.00140.430.430.2930.371581.1233.38J12
Table 3
Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Underground Drilling
Hole ID

Collar location Collar orientationLode

Local NorthLocal EastmRLDipLocal azimuthEOH depth (m)
JDD0295585862984313573271231Judd
JDD0296585862984313574089251Judd
JDD029758690298181136-1097149Judd
JDD029858689298181136-6110143Judd
JDD02995858529843135621110182Judd
JDD03005858529843135621115189Judd
JDD03015858529843135626113201Judd
JDD03025858529843135628105193Judd
JDD030358648299321382145992Judd
JDD0304586482993113832461116Judd
JDD030558648299321382187174Judd
JDD0306586482993213833170112Judd
JDD0307586462993113833798130Judd
JDD03085864529931138330133138Judd
JDD0309A590292988812971188162Judd
JDD031358888298961177161252Judd
JDD031458887298961176-3298275Judd
JDD0315298965888711774105200Judd
JDD031658025298381224-66150540Judd
JDD0317299325865013832347165Judd
JDD03185864629931138338138137Judd
JDD0319586492993213835735149Judd
JDD0320586492993213833146142Judd
JDD0321586492993213832052101Judd
JDD032258648299321384408095Judd
JDD0323586472993213833911692Judd
JDD032458689298181136-31117153Judd
JDD032558689298181136-7121160Judd
JDD0326588003001390427230185Judd
JDD032758689298181136-18120143Judd
JDD032858688298181136-34100151Judd
JDD032958690298181135-3081157Judd
JDD03315879930013902-15233198Judd
JDD033258690298181136-26134176Judd
JDD0333588013001390317283122Judd
JDD0355589732988413193970231Judd
JDD03565897029883131830127225Judd
JDD03585897129883131832119197Judd
JDD03592988358971131719106255Judd
JDD0360298835897213183599200Judd
JDD0361589732988413183172221Judd
KMDD08565874030025902-33261352Kora
KMDD08575874030025902-44263460Kora
KMDD08585874030026902-52260499Kora
KMDD0867A5939929954120831274171Kora
KMDD08685940029955120835246101Kora
KMDD08695819529800122432323101Kora
KMDD087258192297991223427667Kora
KMDD0873581902980012253723680Kora
KMDD087458190298001222-2023093Kora
KMDD087558190298001223421997Kora
KMDD087658027298321226-52293150Kora
KMDD087758028298331226-19303121Kora
KMDD087858025298331225-23209167Kora
KMDD0880A5874030026903-61259679Kora
KMDD088158028298331225-41323231Kora
KMDD08825864429924138215218280Kora
KMDD0883586442992413813220237Kora
KMDD08875862130025904-45266420Kora
KMDD088858025298341224-55207194Kora
KMDD08895939829954120835227187Kora
KMDD08905874230026300-42300474Kora
KMDD0891586452992413815227206Kora
KMDD08925864529924138221232221Kora
KMDD08935864529923138323232138Kora
KMDD08945864729924138332280149Kora
KMDD08955862130026904-52264334Kora
KMDD0896586213002690458266678Kora
KMDD089859401299601206-34277184Kora
KMDD08995940129954120833278156Kora
KMDD09005940129954120942278170Kora
KMDD0901587862992098210297150Kora
KMDD090258785299209825282186Kora
KMDD0903587832992098317236200Kora
KMDD09045864729924138218272135Kora
KMDD0905586462992413827264135Kora
KMDD09065864729925138228256150Kora
KMDD09075864629924138212251168Kora
KMDD09085864529924138326246182Kora
KMDD09095861730024904-41243431Kora
KMDD09105864529924138324237208Kora
KMDD09115864529924138212238193Kora
KMDD0912A586452992313826234205Kora
KMDD09135861830025905-51245501Kora
KMDD0914587832992098213272176kora
KMDD0915587832992098215238236Kora
KMDD0916587792992098210231201Kora
KMDD09195940029954120940261166Kora
KMDD09215940029954120830261158Kora
KMDD0923A5861830025904-57246608Kora
KMDD093259401299541206-14269156Kora
KMDD093359400299541206-32260190Kora
KMDD09345940029954120828247158Kora
KMDD09355897329876131724344139Kora
KMDD09365897329876131718350194Kora
KMDD09405861730025905-26243437Kora
KMDD09435940029954120827259153Kora
KMDD09445837830013910-59261657Kora
KMDD09665910630051889-38249411Kora
KMDD09765858629955139630239254Kora
KMDD09775858729955139636262236Kora
Table 4
Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date September 12, 2023, 3 g/t AuEq cut-off)
TonnesGoldSilverCopperAuEq
Mtg/tmozg/tmoz- ktg/tmoz
Kora
Measured3.78.741.020.52.51.2145.010.961.3
Indicated3.16.990.721.92.21.3141.39.401.0
Total M&I6.97.941.821.14.71.2586.210.242.3
Inferred14.35.602.628.713.21.62231.28.603.9
Judd
Measured0.49.050.1219.00.250.803.210.580.14
Indicated0.86.370.1715.60.420.736.27.760.21
Total M&I1.27.240.2916.70.670.759.48.680.35
Inferred2.36.270.4515.81.150.7617.27.720.56
Kora and Judd
Measured4.18.771.220.42.71.1748.210.921.5
Indicated4.06.860.920.62.61.1947.49.051.2
Total M&I8.17.832.020.55.31.1895.610.002.6
Inferred16.55.693.027.014.31.50248.38.484.5
  • The Independent Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia, and the effective date of the estimate is September 12, 2023. (Refer to technical report, titled, "Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Definitive Feasibility Study, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" dated March 21, 2025, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.)
  • Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  • Geological interpretation has generated a series of narrow, sub-vertical vein structures based on delineated wireframes on 10 m, 20 m and 25 m spaced cross sections. The design of the lode wireframes is based on a combination of logged geology, Au, Cu & Ag assay grades and locally on a nominal minimum mining width of 5.2m, all coupled with geological sense.
  • Resources were compiled at 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grades for Kora and Judd.
  • Density (t/m3) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels.
  • Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.
  • Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.
  • Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).
  • Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.6481+ Ag g/t*0.0114. Gold price US$1,700/oz; Silver US$22.5/oz; Copper US$4.00/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 93% for copper and 80% for silver were used.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 m to generally 1 m. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section

Figure 4 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

Figure 4 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

Figure 5 - Judd Long Section

Figure 5 - Judd Long Section

Figure 6 - JDD0306 Core Photograph, 60.80 - 70.40 m; within intersection of 5.45 m at 66.99 g/t AuEq or 66.08 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu from the J1 Vein.

Figure 6 - JDD0306 Core Photograph

Figure 7 - KMDD0893 Core Photograph, 99.44 - 107.34 m; within intersection of 4.95 m at 38.46 g/t AuEq or 37.99 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu from the K1 Vein.

Figure 7 - KMDD0893 Core Photograph

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/843e5507-269d-4377-9c43-442105c1a718

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0c7b108-d78e-4453-89d1-a74c62a2e894

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a37e47-1367-4394-8fa4-c16f2cf91f90

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/105c10c8-c969-4563-9e09-15ad0b974531

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69f3483-6a25-4565-bd42-a84908148ee8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31df9a19-0b3e-4d61-9c20-a96d83024b9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bace937-e99a-4914-9f7a-8e948452c23d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
