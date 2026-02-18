K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, Significant Depth Extension From First Set of Deeps Drill Program Results and Multiple High-Grade Intersections at Kora and Judd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.
Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone in Twin Incline Mining Front
- Multiple high-grade dilatant zone intercepts recorded at Kora's K2 vein, located near-mine infrastructure in the Twin Incline Mining Front, approximately 50 m from underground development. The intersections are associated with a previously interpreted dilatant zone (see June 5, 2025 press release) that is now defined to approximately 100 m along strike by 200 m vertical extent. This dilatant zone is expected to provide a near-term boost to mining productivity upon the introduction of pastefill, enabling bulk transverse long-hole open stoping.
- K2 vein dilatant zone intersection highlights include:
- KMDD0915: 20.50 m at 14.04 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (13.00 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu) (1,2)
- KMDD0914: 10.70 m at 10.83 g/t AuEq (9.97 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)
- KMDD0844: 12.80 m at 31.89 g/t AuEq (25.97 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 3.35% Cu)
- KMDD0752: 13.50 m at 19.02 g/t AuEq (14.93 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu)
- KMDD0746: 14.40 m at 12.09 g/t AuEq (9.58 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu)
- KMDD0843: 10.10 m at 16.29 g/t AuEq (14.01 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu)
- KMDD0709: 12.14 m at 5.97 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.72% Cu)
- KMDD0751: 9.50 m at 7.00 g/t AuEq (2.26 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu)
First Set of Kora Deeps and Judd Deeps Results Delivers Significant Depth Extension with Strong Strike Extent, Thickness and High Grades
- Multiple thick, high-grade interceptions recorded at Kora Deeps along the K1 Vein, up to 350 m below the Twin Incline and 250 m below the 2023 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (effective September 12, 2023). Thick, high-grade mineralization is defined over a strike length of approximately 400 m to date, and remains open at depth and along strike to both the north and south. Additionally, multiple intersections recorded elevated copper grades. Highlights include:
-
- KMDD0909:8.00 m at 10.16 g/t AuEq(5.43 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag,3.79% Cu
- KMDD0880A:17.20 m at 5.04 g/t AuEq(4.41 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu)
- KMDD0913:13.75 m at 5.41 g/t AuEq(2.76 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag,2.45% Cu
- KMDD0896:9.10 m at 6.03 g/t AuEq(2.90 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag,2.85% Cu
- KMDD0944:12.40 m at 4.11 g/t AuEq(2.32 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag,1.58% Cu
- KMDD0909:8.00 m at 10.16 g/t AuEq(5.43 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag,3.79% Cu
- Multiple thick, high-grade intercepts recorded at Judd Deeps along the J1 Vein, up to 300 m below the Twin Incline and 350 m below the MRE. High-grade, thick mineralization has been defined over a 450 m strike to date, and remains open at depth and along strike to both the north and south. Highlights include:
- KMDD0896:8.50 m at 8.64 g/t AuEq(8.02 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu)
- KMDD0944:6.80 m at 6.21 g/t AuEq(5.28 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.43% Cu)
- KMDD0895:5.05 m at 5.35 g/t AuEq(3.10 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 1.85% Cu)
- KMDD0896:8.50 m at 8.64 g/t AuEq(8.02 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu)
High-Grade Zones Continue to Be Extended and Outperform MRE Up-Dip of the Main Mine at Kora and Judd
- High-grade zones within Kora's K1 and K2 veins continue to be extended up-dip from the Main Mine, recording multiple intersections exceeding MRE grades.
- K1 Vein high-grade up-dip extension results from Main Mine include:
- KMDD0893:4.95 m at 38.46 g/t AuEq(37.99 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu)
- KMDD0904:7.40 m at 14.04 g/t AuEq(13.56 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu)
- KMDD0894:4.16 m at 24.24 g/t AuEq(23.04 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu)
- KMDD0883:4.00 m at 16.80 g/t AuEq(14.79 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 1.82% Cu)
- KMDD0892:6.10 m at 7.40 g/t AuEq(5.09 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 1.97% Cu)
- KMDD0891:3.35 m at 8.01 g/t AuEq(6.19 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 1.66% Cu)
- K2 Vein high-grade up-dip extension results from Main Mine include:
- KMDD0977:18.19 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq(10.40 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu)
- KMDD0882:29.30 m at 7.90 g/t AuEq(5.84 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 1.81% Cu)
- KMDD0904:4.35 m at 29.62 g/t AuEq(26.34 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 3.01% Cu)
- KMDD0906:16.90 m at 8.29 g/t AuEq(7.20 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu)
- KMDD0910:8.00 m at 13.20 g/t AuEq(11.47 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu)
- KMDD0907:11.92 m at 5.74 g/t AuEq(4.47 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 1.20% Cu)
- KMDD0905:3.90 m at 13.77 g/t AuEq(8.58 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 4.59% Cu)
- KMDD0908:6.85 m at 8.83 g/t AuEq(7.95 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.75% Cu)
- KMDD0893:2.85 m at 16.81 g/t AuEq(11.77 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 4.61% Cu)
- KMDD0911:7.02 m at 6.54 g/t AuEq(4.79 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu)
- KMDD0894:3.70 m at 10.44 g/t AuEq(7.95 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 2.17% Cu)
- KMDD0976:5.40 m at 9.55 g/t AuEq(8.17 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu)
- Multiple high-grade intersections recorded at Judd's J1 Vein continue to extend high-grade mineralization up-dip from the Main Mine, with multiple intersections exceeding MRE grades. Highlights include:
- JDD0306:5.45 m at 66.99 g/t AuEq(66.08 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.73% Cu)
- JDD0323:16.12 m at 14.38 g/t AuEq(14.22 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu)
- JDD0307:1.65 m at 185.79 g/t AuEq(183.17 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag, 1.68% Cu)
- JDD0320:3.90 m at 56.75 g/t AuEq(55.74 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.93% Cu)
- JDD0303:9.00 m at 12.82 g/t AuEq(12.43 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu)
- JDD0304:17.62 m at 5.13 g/t AuEq(4.94 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu)
- JDD0322:4.33 m at 15.03 g/t AuEq(14.11 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu)
- JDD0305:1.60 m at 27.11 g/t AuEq(26.98 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu)
- JDD0302:4.82 m at 6.74 g/t AuEq(6.34 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)
- JDD0308:3.37 m at 6.09 g/t AuEq(5.78 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu)
Step-out Drilling Along Strike to the North and South Records High-Grade at Kora and Judd, Including Multiple +20 g/t AuEq Intersections
- Multiple high-grade intercepts recorded at the K1 and K2 Veins, extending mineralization along strike to the north and south of the MRE, with multiple intersections exceeding resource model grades, including high-grade copper mineralization at Kora South in holes KMDD0888, KMDD0873, and KMDD0869.
- K1 Vein high-grade intersections at Kora South:
- KMDD0873: 7.90 m at 11.26 g/t AuEq (2.57 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 6.87% Cu
- KMDD0888: 8.15 m at 28.99 g/t AuEq (26.16 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 2.59% Cu
- K1 Vein high-grade intersections along strike to the north:
- KMDD0936: 19.50 m at 34.04 g/t AuEq (33.46 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.27% Cu)
- KMDD0867A: 15.33 m at 9.86 g/t AuEq (8.96 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu)
- K2 Vein high-grade intersections at Kora South:
- KMDD0869: 6.00 m at 5.86 g/t AuEq (1.62 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag, 3.31% Cu
- KMDD0876: 3.70 m at 14.13 g/t AuEq (13.28 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu)
- K2 Vein high-grade intersections along strike to the north:
- KMDD0932: 3.35 m at 37.07 g/t AuEq (36.00 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.83% Cu)
-
- J1 Vein high-grade intercepts along strike to the north at depth:
- JDD0313: 2.72 m at 24.55 g/t AuEq (24.34 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu)
- JDD0314: 3.66 m at 13.52 g/t AuEq (10.49 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 2.61% Cu)
-
- Other high-grade intersections near-mine infrastructure in the Lower Kora Mining Front include:
- KMDD0903: 1.86 m at 13.75 g/t AuEq (12.58 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 1.11% Cu) at the K1 Vein and 2.60 m at 22.44 g/t AuEq (21.64 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.67% Cu) at the K2 Vein
Strong High-Grade Results Recorded Towards Surface at Judd North
- Multiple high-grade intersections recorded within the Judd North target area towards surface. Judd North is defined as a highly prospective, northern up-dip extension of the Judd Deposit over a target area of 800 m strike by 250 to 500 m vertical extent towards surface (see Figure 3). In addition to active drilling from underground, K92 plans to commence surface drilling of this target area in H2 2026.
- J1 Vein highlights at Judd North include:
- JDD0355: 20.29 m at 14.06 g/t AuEq (12.68 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu)
- JDD0360: 3.05 m at 15.48 g/t AuEq (12.77 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag, 1.28% Cu)
-
- Previously reported J1 vein intersection highlights at Judd North include:
- KODD0055(4- 9.85 m at 7.58 g/t AuEq (7.37 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu)
- JDD01785- 6.36 m at 23.07 g/t AuEq (22.43 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu)
- EKDD00026- 4.70 m at 5.22 g/t AuEq (4.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)
Notes
(1)Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).
(2)Gold equivalent exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$5.00/lb, a silver price of US$50.00/oz and a gold price of US$3,500/oz. The following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au - 92.6%, Cu - 94.0%, and; Ag - 78.0%.
(3)See June 5, 2025 press release; K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, High-Grade Zone Extensions and Potential New High-Grade Zone Along Strike.
(4)See May 6, 2024 press release; K92 Mining Announces Latest Drilling Results Extending Multiple High-Grade Zones and New Dilatant Zone Discovered
(5)See May 24, 2023 press release; K92 Mining Announces Discovery of High-Grade Zone at the J2 Vein to the South and High-Grade Intersections at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South Vein Systems.
(6)See September 9, 2019 press release; K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results From Kora.
John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We are very pleased with the latest drilling results, which continue to deliver strong near-mine growth and demonstrate the exceptional continuity and scale of the Kora-Judd system. Key highlights include the expansion of a dilatant zone near-mine infrastructure at the Twin Incline Mining Front, extensions of high-grade zones above the Main Mine at grades outperforming the mineral resource estimate, and significant depth extensions at both Kora and Judd from our initial set of deeps drill program results. Numerous high-grade intersections were also recorded along strike to both the north and south, further reinforcing the strength of the vein system and our organic resource growth pipeline.
With our exploration budget increasing by more than 50% in 2026 to $31-$35 million, we see significant opportunities to continue expanding resources in the near term. We currently have seven underground drill rigs operating at Kora and Judd, five surface rigs at Arakompa and Maniape, one at Wera, and two additional rigs scheduled to arrive in the second quarter. Later in the year, we plan to expand drilling to target several highly prospective regional targets, including Mati, Mesoan, Bona-Creek, and Judd North from surface. We look forward to providing further exploration updates in due course."
The results for the latest 101 diamond drill holes completed from underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems. Intersections largely focused on increasing drill density vertically while also targeting resource extension along strike to the south and north, as well as at depth.
All drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Kora Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 31 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 61 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.
At Judd-Judd South (including Judd Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 16 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.
Figures
Long sections of K1, K2, and J1, showing the location of the latest drill holes, are provided in Figures 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 4
A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 5
Core photographs from drill holes JDD0306 and KMDD0893 are provided in Figure 6 and Figure 7, respectively.
|Table 1
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True width (m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|KMDD0856
|190.30
|192.00
|1.70
|1.28
|1.04
|24
|0.50
|1.82
|J1
|KMDD0856
|240.60
|242.90
|2.30
|1.88
|2.02
|18
|1.42
|3.65
|K1
|KMDD0856
|288.90
|294.40
|5.50
|4.60
|1.88
|10
|1.55
|3.55
|K2
|KMDD0856
|307.00
|309.75
|2.75
|2.31
|0.76
|17
|0.35
|1.31
|K3
|KMDD0857
|224.40
|226.70
|2.30
|1.35
|0.12
|1
|0.15
|0.28
|J1
|KMDD0857
|256.57
|259.10
|2.53
|1.69
|1.16
|20
|1.94
|3.33
|K1
|KMDD0857
|323.80
|326.00
|2.20
|1.45
|0.24
|19
|3.16
|3.61
|KL
|KMDD0857
|369.30
|370.10
|0.80
|0.57
|0.47
|46
|1.24
|2.26
|K2
|KMDD0858
|297.97
|301.60
|3.63
|1.81
|0.69
|20
|1.33
|2.24
|J1
|KMDD0858
|372.00
|373.00
|1.00
|0.57
|2.05
|1
|0.01
|2.07
|K1
|KMDD0858
|407.90
|416.00
|8.10
|4.64
|2.64
|3
|0.59
|3.27
|K2
|KMDD0867A
|68.50
|70.00
|1.50
|1.34
|1.53
|3
|0.30
|1.87
|K1FW
|KMDD0867A
|89.70
|105.03
|15.33
|13.72
|8.96
|19
|0.69
|9.86
|K1
|KMDD0867A
|132.60
|133.60
|1.00
|0.90
|4.70
|8
|0.10
|4.90
|K2
|KMDD0867A
|140.80
|141.60
|0.80
|0.72
|2.45
|3
|0.33
|2.81
|K2HW
|KMDD0868
|101.30
|107.40
|6.10
|4.62
|0.68
|3
|0.34
|1.06
|K1
|KMDD0869
|4.10
|5.10
|1.00
|0.62
|1.43
|3
|0.01
|1.48
|KMDD0869
|35.15
|51.14
|15.99
|9.92
|0.27
|8
|1.45
|1.80
|K1
|KMDD0869
|51.14
|62.50
|11.36
|7.05
|0.60
|5
|0.90
|1.55
|KL
|KMDD0869
|72.00
|78.00
|6.00
|3.72
|1.62
|79
|3.31
|5.86
|K2
|KMDD0872
|25.00
|32.80
|7.80
|7.80
|0.44
|6
|0.50
|1.01
|K1
|KMDD0872
|32.80
|38.35
|5.55
|5.55
|0.49
|7
|0.29
|0.86
|KL
|KMDD0872
|38.35
|47.30
|8.95
|8.95
|0.51
|29
|2.63
|3.47
|K2
|KMDD0873
|43.50
|51.40
|7.90
|5.29
|2.57
|155
|6.87
|11.26
|K1
|KMDD0873
|51.40
|59.00
|7.60
|5.10
|0.79
|32
|2.38
|3.54
|K2
|KMDD0874
|36.00
|44.70
|8.70
|5.34
|0.32
|12
|1.81
|2.26
|K1
|KMDD0874
|45.15
|52.20
|7.05
|4.32
|0.56
|13
|0.63
|1.34
|K2
|KMDD0875
|45.93
|46.80
|0.87
|0.48
|1.32
|18
|0.73
|2.26
|K1
|KMDD0875
|54.40
|56.62
|2.22
|1.24
|1.04
|8
|0.41
|1.54
|K2
|KMDD0875
|78.00
|78.53
|0.53
|0.29
|1.32
|173
|2.80
|6.19
|K2HW
|KMDD0876
|95.30
|99.00
|3.70
|1.92
|13.28
|13
|0.70
|14.13
|K2
|KMDD0877
|60.47
|66.00
|5.53
|4.44
|0.45
|32
|1.71
|2.54
|K1
|KMDD0877
|74.00
|79.00
|5.00
|4.01
|1.04
|17
|0.83
|2.08
|K2
|KMDD0878
|126.50
|127.00
|0.50
|0.18
|1.51
|1
|0.00
|1.52
|K2
|KMDD0880A
|199.00
|199.70
|0.70
|0.26
|2.70
|30
|0.32
|3.38
|KMDD0880A
|222.75
|223.00
|0.25
|0.10
|0.98
|38
|6.15
|7.55
|KMDD0880A
|226.60
|226.80
|0.20
|0.08
|6.53
|36
|3.02
|9.97
|KMDD0880A
|263.80
|276.00
|12.20
|5.02
|1.17
|12
|0.42
|1.73
|J1N
|KMDD0880A
|346.40
|354.00
|7.60
|3.36
|3.61
|21
|0.36
|4.22
|J1
|KMDD0880A
|365.10
|382.30
|17.20
|8.86
|4.41
|18
|0.41
|5.04
|K1
|KMDD0880A
|465.90
|470.50
|4.60
|2.53
|0.13
|10
|0.55
|0.80
|K2
|KMDD0880A
|489.70
|490.05
|0.35
|0.20
|0.22
|136
|12.26
|14.05
|K2HW
|KMDD0881
|84.54
|84.67
|0.13
|0.06
|13.22
|15
|0.08
|13.48
|K1FW
|KMDD0881
|129.00
|131.70
|2.70
|1.21
|2.74
|23
|3.49
|6.49
|K1
|KMDD0881
|170.60
|172.60
|2.00
|0.89
|1.22
|50
|2.60
|4.42
|K2
|KMDD0881
|186.63
|187.40
|0.77
|0.34
|0.78
|208
|5.81
|9.06
|K2HW
|KMDD0881
|195.15
|199.90
|4.75
|2.10
|21.67
|34
|0.08
|22.16
|K3
|KMDD0881
|203.70
|204.60
|0.90
|0.40
|1.41
|1
|0.02
|1.44
|KMDD0882
|199.60
|228.90
|29.30
|17.66
|5.84
|22
|1.81
|7.90
|K2
|KMDD0883
|196.00
|200.00
|4.00
|2.45
|14.79
|16
|1.82
|16.80
|K1
|KMDD0883
|200.00
|219.60
|19.60
|12.00
|0.42
|14
|1.17
|1.76
|KL
|KMDD0883
|219.60
|225.65
|6.05
|3.71
|2.27
|80
|2.56
|5.78
|K2
|KMDD0883
|225.65
|228.90
|3.25
|1.99
|0.23
|6
|1.10
|1.40
|K3
|KMDD0887
|53.70
|54.10
|0.40
|0.23
|0.81
|17
|2.81
|3.81
|KMDD0887
|65.50
|65.85
|0.35
|0.21
|0.95
|20
|4.47
|5.64
|KMDD0887
|102.20
|102.60
|0.40
|0.24
|1.32
|28
|7.27
|8.89
|KMDD0887
|207.75
|208.08
|0.33
|0.49
|0.69
|24
|2.47
|3.43
|KMDD0887
|224.25
|224.68
|0.43
|0.28
|1.29
|13
|2.03
|3.47
|J1
|KMDD0887
|270.20
|275.00
|4.80
|3.52
|2.16
|13
|2.09
|4.39
|K1
|KMDD0887
|284.65
|291.25
|6.60
|4.86
|4.12
|60
|2.12
|6.95
|KL
|KMDD0887
|297.00
|298.00
|1.00
|0.74
|5.54
|2
|0.06
|5.62
|KMDD0887
|330.25
|330.50
|0.25
|0.19
|2.58
|18
|0.93
|3.72
|KMDD0887
|382.30
|384.50
|2.20
|1.67
|0.99
|29
|0.20
|1.54
|K2
|KMDD0887
|408.30
|409.00
|0.70
|0.53
|1.85
|7
|0.02
|1.95
|KMDD0888
|130.00
|138.15
|8.15
|1.31
|26.16
|22
|2.59
|28.99
|K1
|KMDD0888
|167.00
|169.40
|2.40
|0.45
|0.93
|33
|2.32
|3.63
|KL
|KMDD0889
|134.00
|136.00
|2.00
|1.24
|0.93
|3
|0.87
|1.83
|K1
|KMDD0889
|168.20
|171.70
|3.50
|2.20
|0.20
|2
|0.16
|0.39
|K2
|KMDD0890
|241.60
|245.20
|3.60
|2.28
|0.93
|14
|0.57
|1.66
|J1
|KMDD0890
|256.30
|259.90
|3.60
|2.41
|0.52
|2
|0.09
|0.64
|K1FW
|KMDD0890
|262.70
|266.10
|3.40
|2.28
|1.86
|12
|0.44
|2.43
|K1
|KMDD0890
|369.93
|372.50
|2.57
|1.77
|0.18
|9
|0.07
|0.36
|K2
|KMDD0890
|430.30
|434.70
|4.40
|3.07
|1.73
|7
|0.27
|2.07
|K3
|KMDD0890
|441.55
|443.74
|2.19
|1.18
|1.19
|3
|0.09
|1.32
|KMDD0891
|170.15
|173.50
|3.35
|2.37
|6.19
|14
|1.66
|8.01
|K1
|KMDD0891
|177.55
|190.50
|12.95
|9.17
|1.25
|5
|0.49
|1.79
|K2
|KMDD0891
|197.60
|198.90
|1.30
|0.92
|0.64
|15
|0.83
|1.65
|K3
|KMDD0892
|120.85
|121.26
|0.41
|0.30
|0.73
|31
|7.15
|8.21
|KMDD0892
|140.00
|141.20
|1.20
|0.87
|1.46
|5
|0.60
|2.12
|K1FW
|KMDD0892
|144.85
|145.80
|0.95
|0.69
|1.06
|15
|0.91
|2.15
|KMDD0892
|155.95
|162.05
|6.10
|4.46
|5.09
|29
|1.97
|7.40
|K1
|KMDD0892
|176.85
|177.57
|0.72
|0.53
|1.65
|32
|1.43
|3.45
|K2
|KMDD0892
|218.55
|219.25
|0.70
|0.52
|0.79
|46
|4.01
|5.33
|K2HW
|KMDD0893
|102.85
|107.80
|4.95
|4.85
|37.99
|6
|0.40
|38.46
|K1
|KMDD0893
|107.80
|115.95
|8.15
|7.99
|0.25
|3
|0.74
|1.02
|KL
|KMDD0893
|115.95
|118.80
|2.85
|2.80
|11.77
|38
|4.61
|16.81
|K2
|KMDD0894
|108.84
|113.00
|4.16
|3.72
|23.04
|14
|1.03
|24.24
|K1
|KMDD0894
|113.00
|120.80
|7.80
|6.97
|0.56
|6
|0.87
|1.51
|KL
|KMDD0894
|120.80
|124.50
|3.70
|3.30
|7.95
|28
|2.17
|10.44
|K2
|KMDD0894
|138.80
|144.90
|6.10
|5.41
|1.89
|38
|0.25
|2.59
|K2HW
|KMDD0895
|59.10
|66.55
|7.45
|2.89
|0.64
|3
|0.14
|0.83
|KMDD0895
|313.00
|318.05
|5.05
|2.56
|3.10
|35
|1.85
|5.35
|J1
|KMDD0896
|99.70
|103.60
|3.90
|1.47
|0.91
|31
|2.84
|4.11
|KMDD0896
|286.00
|291.60
|5.60
|2.21
|0.42
|16
|0.46
|1.07
|KMDD0896
|294.70
|297.00
|2.30
|0.91
|0.66
|2
|0.19
|0.88
|KMDD0896
|309.40
|312.60
|3.20
|1.29
|4.37
|19
|0.54
|5.14
|KMDD0896
|357.10
|365.60
|8.50
|3.50
|8.02
|11
|0.49
|8.64
|J1
|KMDD0896
|369.30
|378.40
|9.10
|4.21
|2.90
|24
|2.85
|6.03
|K1
|KMDD0896
|477.00
|482.00
|5.00
|2.43
|0.05
|2
|0.06
|0.13
|K2
|KMDD0898
|106.00
|106.20
|0.20
|0.16
|0.50
|18
|1.07
|1.79
|K1
|KMDD0898
|164.00
|165.00
|1.00
|0.83
|1.14
|2
|0.11
|1.27
|K2
|KMDD0899
|89.23
|101.30
|12.07
|10.69
|1.87
|4
|0.45
|2.36
|K1
|KMDD0899
|134.00
|134.20
|0.20
|0.18
|1.69
|2
|0.02
|1.73
|K2
|KMDD0899
|141.19
|147.00
|5.81
|5.15
|15.35
|4
|0.08
|15.47
|K3
|KMDD0900
|62.60
|62.79
|0.19
|0.15
|1.62
|17
|0.84
|2.66
|KMDD0900
|81.00
|81.30
|0.30
|0.24
|10.32
|21
|4.36
|14.91
|K1FW
|KMDD0900
|84.00
|86.00
|2.00
|1.63
|1.86
|15
|0.16
|2.20
|KMDD0900
|96.86
|97.30
|0.44
|0.36
|1.65
|28
|2.22
|4.19
|KMDD0900
|110.84
|112.05
|1.21
|1.00
|3.67
|2
|0.29
|3.98
|K1
|KMDD0900
|121.00
|122.00
|1.00
|0.83
|1.17
|2
|0.01
|1.20
|KL
|KMDD0900
|143.53
|151.50
|7.97
|6.74
|0.62
|4
|0.16
|0.83
|K2
|KMDD0901
|129.33
|144.00
|14.67
|13.54
|3.26
|8
|0.19
|3.55
|K1
|KMDD0902
|95.73
|96.10
|0.37
|0.37
|8.24
|4
|0.93
|9.21
|K1FW
|KMDD0902
|111.30
|111.48
|0.18
|0.18
|1.10
|1
|0.11
|1.22
|KMDD0902
|112.70
|118.40
|5.70
|5.64
|2.78
|1
|0.09
|2.87
|K1
|KMDD0902
|131.48
|132.30
|0.82
|0.81
|16.21
|10
|0.20
|16.53
|KL
|KMDD0902
|140.80
|147.22
|6.42
|6.35
|0.83
|4
|0.33
|1.20
|K2
|KMDD0903
|147.90
|148.30
|0.40
|0.31
|1.01
|7
|0.84
|1.93
|K1FW
|KMDD0903
|183.20
|185.06
|1.86
|1.43
|12.58
|5
|1.11
|13.75
|K1
|KMDD0903
|197.00
|199.60
|2.60
|1.99
|21.64
|12
|0.67
|22.44
|K2
|KMDD0904
|102.40
|109.80
|7.40
|7.27
|13.56
|6
|0.41
|14.04
|K1
|KMDD0904
|114.85
|119.20
|4.35
|4.27
|26.34
|23
|3.01
|29.62
|K2
|KMDD0905
|102.00
|106.30
|4.30
|4.21
|1.50
|2
|0.45
|1.97
|K1
|KMDD0905
|106.30
|117.70
|11.40
|11.15
|1.59
|2
|0.48
|2.09
|KL
|KMDD0905
|117.70
|121.60
|3.90
|3.81
|8.58
|52
|4.59
|13.77
|K2
|KMDD0906
|109.48
|110.15
|0.67
|0.60
|15.39
|16
|3.73
|19.29
|K1
|KMDD0906
|118.10
|135.00
|16.90
|15.01
|7.20
|5
|1.03
|8.29
|K2
|KMDD0906
|139.28
|140.03
|0.75
|0.66
|0.22
|19
|2.08
|2.52
|K2HW
|KMDD0907
|95.92
|96.06
|0.14
|0.13
|1.83
|18
|3.19
|5.22
|KMDD0907
|98.20
|98.50
|0.30
|0.27
|1.31
|34
|7.28
|8.96
|K1FW
|KMDD0907
|106.60
|107.74
|1.14
|1.03
|10.57
|11
|1.15
|11.84
|K1
|KMDD0907
|118.00
|129.92
|11.92
|10.82
|4.47
|6
|1.20
|5.74
|K2
|KMDD0907
|150.07
|150.37
|0.30
|0.27
|1.23
|52
|7.81
|9.62
|K2HW
|KMDD0907
|156.67
|157.12
|0.45
|0.41
|0.39
|10
|3.22
|3.71
|K3
|KMDD0908
|113.00
|114.30
|1.30
|1.09
|1.63
|4
|1.28
|2.96
|K1
|KMDD0908
|127.20
|134.05
|6.85
|5.71
|7.95
|12
|0.75
|8.83
|K2
|KMDD0908
|134.05
|142.00
|7.95
|6.63
|1.00
|3
|1.07
|2.10
|KL
|KMDD0908
|168.20
|172.00
|3.80
|3.16
|0.35
|12
|0.93
|1.43
|K3
|KMDD0909
|192.00
|193.70
|1.70
|0.84
|1.80
|5
|0.08
|1.93
|KMDD0909
|202.00
|203.00
|1.00
|0.49
|0.09
|11
|0.88
|1.10
|KMDD0909
|217.90
|220.35
|2.45
|1.19
|7.55
|49
|2.10
|10.23
|KMDD0909
|304.00
|305.20
|1.20
|0.58
|5.05
|17
|3.12
|8.35
|J1
|KMDD0909
|331.10
|339.10
|8.00
|4.37
|5.43
|80
|3.79
|10.16
|K1
|KMDD0909
|360.00
|361.00
|1.00
|0.54
|0.09
|7
|1.09
|1.26
|KMDD0910
|117.80
|118.15
|0.35
|0.27
|0.95
|8
|4.83
|5.85
|K1FW
|KMDD0910
|129.00
|130.00
|1.00
|0.77
|1.29
|1
|0.01
|1.31
|KMDD0910
|143.58
|144.15
|0.57
|0.44
|5.11
|1
|0.20
|5.32
|K1
|KMDD0910
|145.80
|153.80
|8.00
|6.17
|11.47
|13
|1.58
|13.20
|K2
|KMDD0910
|157.00
|158.00
|1.00
|0.77
|0.18
|4
|2.04
|2.26
|KMDD0910
|170.40
|172.10
|1.70
|1.31
|2.80
|112
|3.94
|8.07
|K3
|KMDD0911
|126.66
|126.93
|0.27
|0.23
|38.20
|190
|0.33
|40.81
|K1
|KMDD0911
|141.43
|148.45
|7.02
|5.95
|4.79
|11
|1.62
|6.54
|K2
|KMDD0911
|163.58
|163.95
|0.37
|0.31
|1.35
|51
|4.26
|6.20
|K3
|KMDD0912A
|119.55
|120.40
|0.85
|0.66
|0.91
|10
|3.97
|4.98
|KMDD0912A
|147.70
|148.00
|0.30
|0.23
|1.18
|13
|3.70
|5.02
|K1
|KMDD0912A
|156.70
|163.00
|6.30
|4.91
|2.88
|6
|1.22
|4.16
|K2
|KMDD0912A
|174.60
|175.75
|1.15
|0.90
|0.30
|28
|2.95
|3.57
|K3
|KMDD0912A
|190.00
|190.20
|0.20
|0.16
|0.79
|21
|4.74
|5.76
|KMDD0913
|62.63
|66.64
|4.01
|1.54
|1.74
|9
|0.77
|2.62
|KMDD0913
|300.00
|303.00
|3.00
|1.35
|0.53
|3
|0.06
|0.62
|KMDD0913
|310.00
|313.64
|3.64
|1.55
|0.64
|20
|3.19
|4.05
|KMDD0913
|334.00
|344.75
|10.75
|4.98
|0.61
|10
|1.63
|2.35
|J1
|KMDD0913
|351.25
|365.00
|13.75
|7.35
|2.76
|17
|2.45
|5.41
|K1
|KMDD0913
|474.14
|477.00
|2.86
|1.35
|0.25
|10
|0.22
|0.58
|K2
|KMDD0914
|108.80
|112.00
|3.20
|3.16
|0.21
|2
|0.73
|0.96
|KMDD0914
|114.10
|117.00
|2.90
|2.86
|1.31
|1
|0.13
|1.45
|KMDD0914
|122.50
|126.00
|3.50
|3.45
|2.26
|2
|0.19
|2.46
|K1
|KMDD0914
|143.30
|154.00
|10.70
|10.56
|9.97
|41
|0.36
|10.83
|K2
|KMDD0914
|155.50
|160.00
|4.50
|4.44
|1.30
|35
|0.87
|2.58
|K3
|KMDD0915
|185.70
|206.20
|20.50
|16.19
|13.00
|16
|0.84
|14.04
|K2
|KMDD0916
|191.40
|192.78
|1.38
|0.90
|6.10
|3
|0.42
|6.55
|K1
|KMDD0916
|198.20
|201.40
|3.20
|2.10
|6.20
|9
|0.38
|6.69
|KL2
|KMDD0919
|90.80
|91.80
|1.00
|0.71
|2.29
|8
|0.41
|2.79
|KMDD0919
|100.30
|103.94
|3.64
|2.60
|0.62
|7
|0.61
|1.31
|K1
|KMDD0919
|113.90
|131.24
|17.34
|12.36
|0.69
|4
|0.48
|1.21
|KL
|KMDD0919
|157.00
|158.40
|1.40
|1.00
|1.20
|5
|0.06
|1.32
|K2
|KMDD0921
|94.89
|96.00
|1.11
|0.86
|0.23
|14
|0.73
|1.12
|KL
|KMDD0921
|102.60
|106.00
|3.40
|2.62
|0.94
|5
|0.55
|1.54
|KL
|KMDD0921
|122.00
|123.00
|1.00
|0.77
|10.88
|0
|0.01
|10.89
|KL
|KMDD0923A
|69.00
|70.00
|1.00
|0.37
|2.87
|28
|0.29
|3.50
|KMDD0923A
|76.10
|80.00
|3.90
|1.45
|0.54
|2
|0.65
|1.21
|KMDD0923A
|97.00
|108.00
|11.00
|4.09
|0.24
|5
|0.48
|0.78
|KMDD0923A
|114.56
|117.20
|2.64
|0.98
|0.42
|2
|0.42
|0.86
|KMDD0923A
|282.00
|283.80
|1.80
|0.67
|0.45
|26
|1.49
|2.24
|KMDD0923A
|288.00
|289.00
|1.00
|0.37
|3.27
|2
|0.01
|3.30
|KMDD0923A
|334.00
|335.00
|1.00
|0.37
|0.28
|10
|0.80
|1.20
|KMDD0923A
|355.50
|366.75
|11.25
|4.18
|1.35
|13
|1.78
|3.28
|J1
|KMDD0923A
|370.20
|376.00
|5.80
|2.16
|1.54
|10
|2.25
|3.90
|K1
|KMDD0923A
|389.00
|390.30
|1.30
|0.48
|2.30
|1
|0.16
|2.47
|KL
|KMDD0923A
|461.60
|463.90
|2.30
|0.85
|0.33
|7
|0.51
|0.93
|K2
|KMDD0923A
|567.00
|568.00
|1.00
|0.37
|10.87
|0
|0.01
|10.88
|KMDD0932
|56.70
|57.70
|1.00
|0.81
|0.55
|8
|0.57
|1.21
|KMDD0932
|74.40
|76.50
|2.10
|1.69
|1.08
|3
|0.09
|1.20
|K1
|KMDD0932
|134.65
|138.00
|3.35
|2.70
|36.00
|21
|0.83
|37.07
|K2
|KMDD0933
|86.40
|88.70
|2.30
|1.60
|0.44
|5
|0.41
|0.91
|K1
|KMDD0933
|160.80
|161.92
|1.12
|0.78
|0.79
|5
|0.29
|1.14
|K2
|KMDD0934
|98.20
|99.70
|1.50
|1.09
|0.67
|9
|1.42
|2.19
|KMDD0934
|103.00
|104.30
|1.30
|0.94
|10.09
|6
|1.21
|11.36
|K1
|KMDD0934
|108.60
|111.00
|2.40
|1.74
|0.12
|7
|2.28
|2.47
|KMDD0935
|55.00
|58.00
|3.00
|1.12
|5.20
|1
|0.32
|5.53
|KMDD0935
|80.30
|93.75
|13.45
|5.04
|1.74
|16
|0.21
|2.14
|K1
|KMDD0936
|60.30
|62.65
|2.35
|0.68
|1.25
|10
|1.18
|2.55
|KMDD0936
|92.00
|111.50
|19.50
|5.60
|33.46
|26
|0.27
|34.04
|K1
|KMDD0940
|191.00
|192.00
|1.00
|0.65
|0.70
|41
|6.09
|7.25
|KMDD0940
|202.00
|204.00
|2.00
|1.30
|0.04
|4
|0.79
|0.88
|KMDD0940
|304.00
|313.00
|9.00
|5.86
|0.21
|33
|1.81
|2.40
|K1
|KMDD0940
|333.88
|337.00
|3.12
|2.03
|0.10
|36
|1.63
|2.15
|K2
|KMDD0940
|354.00
|355.00
|1.00
|0.65
|2.59
|44
|0.56
|3.68
|KMDD0940
|371.00
|372.30
|1.30
|0.85
|1.31
|0
|0.01
|1.33
|KMDD0940
|413.18
|416.00
|2.82
|1.84
|0.40
|26
|0.52
|1.23
|KMDD0943
|94.58
|97.15
|2.57
|2.00
|2.17
|8
|1.10
|3.35
|K1
|KMDD0943
|102.72
|104.50
|1.78
|1.38
|0.30
|4
|1.33
|1.67
|KMDD0944
|98.00
|99.00
|1.00
|0.39
|1.04
|0
|0.00
|1.04
|KMDD0944
|117.95
|118.46
|0.51
|0.20
|1.36
|2
|0.02
|1.40
|J1S
|KMDD0944
|232.19
|232.50
|0.31
|0.12
|1.12
|29
|0.00
|1.47
|KMDD0944
|286.60
|293.40
|6.80
|2.66
|5.28
|42
|0.43
|6.21
|J1
|KMDD0944
|296.60
|297.17
|0.57
|0.22
|0.67
|16
|0.50
|1.36
|KMDD0944
|375.40
|380.27
|4.87
|1.90
|0.37
|5
|1.16
|1.59
|KMDD0944
|399.00
|411.40
|12.40
|4.85
|2.32
|18
|1.58
|4.11
|K1
|KMDD0944
|547.74
|548.21
|0.47
|0.18
|0.31
|41
|2.48
|3.27
|KMDD0944
|589.00
|591.00
|2.00
|0.78
|3.32
|1
|0.03
|3.36
|KMDD0944
|596.81
|597.26
|0.45
|0.18
|0.25
|7
|0.83
|1.16
|KMDD0944
|602.64
|603.00
|0.36
|0.14
|0.25
|29
|1.96
|2.55
|KMDD0944
|614.00
|615.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.13
|20
|0.47
|0.84
|KMDD0966
|171.60
|171.90
|0.30
|0.18
|0.41
|7
|0.70
|1.19
|KMDD0966
|202.10
|204.15
|2.05
|1.21
|1.20
|18
|0.57
|1.98
|KMDD0966
|209.00
|215.00
|6.00
|3.55
|1.14
|15
|0.28
|1.60
|J1
|KMDD0966
|233.00
|233.50
|0.50
|0.30
|0.86
|4
|0.10
|1.01
|KMDD0966
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|0.59
|1.96
|11
|0.63
|2.72
|KMDD0966
|246.00
|246.40
|0.40
|0.24
|0.68
|42
|21.50
|22.57
|KMDD0966
|257.00
|261.60
|4.60
|2.72
|0.83
|4
|0.31
|1.19
|KMDD0966
|280.30
|284.50
|4.20
|2.49
|1.32
|3
|0.09
|1.44
|K1
|KMDD0966
|348.00
|349.00
|1.00
|0.59
|1.89
|16
|0.82
|2.90
|K2
|KMDD0966
|353.20
|360.00
|6.80
|4.03
|0.48
|9
|0.95
|1.53
|KMDD0966
|387.50
|388.00
|0.50
|0.30
|1.75
|1
|0.15
|1.91
|K3
|KMDD0976
|162.87
|164.40
|1.53
|1.02
|1.50
|25
|3.96
|5.74
|K1
|KMDD0976
|194.10
|199.50
|5.40
|3.60
|8.17
|11
|1.25
|9.55
|K2
|KMDD0976
|203.00
|204.80
|1.80
|1.20
|0.81
|11
|0.07
|1.01
|KMDD0976
|221.40
|228.00
|6.60
|4.40
|0.32
|19
|0.90
|1.44
|K3
|KMDD0977
|148.00
|148.72
|0.72
|0.53
|6.20
|27
|1.88
|8.39
|KMDD0977
|162.64
|180.83
|18.19
|13.49
|10.40
|8
|1.21
|11.70
|K2
|KMDD0977
|185.30
|188.30
|3.00
|2.22
|0.69
|5
|1.48
|2.22
|KMDD0977
|211.85
|213.00
|1.15
|0.85
|0.59
|15
|0.89
|1.66
|K3
|Table 2
Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True width (m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|JDD0295
|181.85
|186.20
|4.35
|2.87
|2.12
|2
|0.31
|2.45
|J1
|JDD0295
|214.74
|218.60
|3.86
|2.55
|0.81
|14
|0.42
|1.40
|J1l
|JDD0296
|193.00
|194.68
|1.68
|1.16
|5.50
|3
|0.97
|6.51
|J1
|JDD0296
|219.00
|232.90
|13.90
|9.91
|7.03
|40
|0.98
|8.49
|J1L
|JDD0296
|237.48
|238.25
|0.77
|0.55
|6.28
|224
|0.50
|9.47
|JDD0296
|242.80
|243.10
|0.30
|0.22
|2.46
|61
|0.58
|3.77
|JDD0296
|247.83
|248.16
|0.33
|0.24
|0.15
|64
|6.52
|7.40
|JDD0297
|110.90
|125.00
|14.10
|11.83
|0.95
|9
|0.57
|1.63
|J1
|JDD0298
|115.08
|119.97
|4.89
|4.04
|2.12
|16
|0.40
|2.71
|J1
|JDD0299
|110.50
|110.70
|0.20
|0.17
|0.13
|15
|3.30
|3.59
|JDD0299
|123.55
|123.83
|0.28
|0.25
|1.30
|5
|0.16
|1.52
|JDD0299
|128.50
|131.50
|3.00
|2.64
|5.67
|6
|0.45
|6.19
|J12
|JDD0299
|136.00
|137.00
|1.00
|0.89
|6.47
|7
|0.93
|7.48
|JDD0299
|159.56
|162.78
|3.22
|2.91
|1.45
|1
|0.11
|1.57
|J1
|JDD0299
|170.27
|170.50
|0.23
|0.21
|0.31
|24
|2.03
|2.62
|JDD0299
|174.21
|178.22
|4.01
|3.66
|1.22
|9
|0.52
|1.85
|J1L
|JDD0300
|122.46
|125.80
|3.34
|2.81
|1.15
|2
|0.33
|1.50
|JDD0300
|135.34
|138.92
|3.58
|3.03
|2.03
|11
|0.50
|2.65
|J12
|JDD0300
|168.85
|170.10
|1.25
|1.08
|2.33
|5
|0.54
|2.93
|J1
|JDD0300
|175.90
|182.40
|6.50
|5.63
|2.95
|26
|1.19
|4.45
|J1L
|JDD0301
|175.40
|179.00
|3.60
|2.95
|2.28
|6
|0.57
|2.91
|J1
|JDD0301
|185.20
|190.73
|5.53
|4.51
|2.20
|17
|0.52
|2.93
|J1L
|JDD0302
|147.40
|152.22
|4.82
|4.00
|6.34
|3
|0.36
|6.74
|J1
|JDD0302
|177.00
|177.85
|0.85
|0.70
|4.00
|10
|1.48
|5.59
|J1L
|JDD0303
|64.00
|73.00
|9.00
|6.71
|12.43
|14
|0.23
|12.82
|J1
|JDD0303
|73.00
|77.00
|4.00
|3.00
|4.14
|6
|0.08
|4.29
|J1L
|JDD0304
|65.28
|82.90
|17.62
|12.67
|4.94
|4
|0.14
|5.13
|J1
|JDD0304
|91.90
|94.00
|2.10
|1.51
|66.26
|79
|0.24
|67.46
|J1L
|JDD0305
|58.40
|60.00
|1.60
|1.31
|26.98
|1
|0.12
|27.11
|J1
|JDD0305
|63.90
|66.70
|2.80
|2.31
|1.36
|12
|0.20
|1.70
|J1L
|JDD0306
|62.70
|68.15
|5.45
|3.78
|66.08
|16
|0.73
|66.99
|J1
|JDD0306
|83.00
|88.30
|5.30
|3.70
|81.25
|219
|1.56
|85.44
|J1L
|JDD0306
|100.17
|100.55
|0.38
|0.27
|1.00
|21
|0.42
|1.67
|JDD0307
|56.70
|58.35
|1.65
|1.16
|183.17
|79
|1.68
|185.79
|J1
|JDD0307
|69.95
|71.80
|1.85
|1.31
|1.44
|3
|1.10
|2.57
|J1L
|JDD0307
|87.10
|87.50
|0.40
|0.28
|1.51
|28
|0.28
|2.13
|JDD0307
|95.80
|96.35
|0.55
|0.39
|5.15
|24
|3.67
|9.09
|JDD0307
|126.60
|127.63
|1.03
|0.73
|1.33
|112
|0.42
|3.08
|JDD0308
|56.95
|60.30
|3.35
|2.09
|2.89
|3
|0.12
|3.04
|J1S2
|JDD0308
|88.30
|91.67
|3.37
|2.11
|5.78
|2
|0.29
|6.09
|J1
|JDD0308
|129.10
|134.12
|5.02
|3.57
|0.10
|138
|0.63
|2.38
|J1S
|JDD0309A
|113.70
|114.20
|0.50
|0.47
|0.46
|10
|0.34
|0.92
|J1
|JDD0309A
|151.23
|152.00
|0.77
|0.72
|5.24
|22
|1.16
|6.66
|J1N
|JDD0313
|76.45
|79.17
|2.72
|2.24
|24.34
|7
|0.13
|24.55
|J1
|JDD0314
|75.15
|78.81
|3.66
|3.44
|10.49
|37
|2.61
|13.52
|J1
|JDD0314
|137.20
|141.42
|4.22
|4.02
|1.28
|3
|0.21
|1.53
|J1S
|JDD0315
|66.45
|70.35
|3.90
|3.75
|0.43
|3
|0.10
|0.56
|J1
|JDD0315
|102.90
|105.10
|2.20
|2.10
|0.63
|3
|0.19
|0.85
|J1FW
|JDD0316
|172.70
|174.60
|1.90
|0.63
|0.30
|226
|5.33
|8.32
|J1
|JDD0316
|211.75
|213.00
|1.25
|0.42
|2.53
|51
|0.64
|3.78
|JDD0316
|252.00
|253.00
|1.00
|0.33
|1.03
|11
|0.03
|1.19
|JDD0316
|274.00
|275.80
|1.80
|0.60
|3.62
|6
|0.03
|3.72
|JDD0316
|305.70
|306.70
|1.00
|0.33
|4.66
|6
|0.01
|4.74
|JDD0316
|315.00
|316.00
|1.00
|0.33
|1.39
|5
|0.01
|1.46
|JDD0316
|327.00
|328.00
|1.00
|0.33
|1.05
|1
|0.01
|1.07
|JDD0316
|348.00
|349.00
|1.00
|0.33
|0.49
|19
|0.24
|0.96
|JDD0316
|356.00
|357.00
|1.00
|0.33
|0.43
|46
|0.01
|0.99
|JDD0316
|377.00
|378.00
|1.00
|0.33
|1.23
|2
|0.03
|1.28
|JDD0316
|439.00
|440.00
|1.00
|0.33
|0.78
|19
|0.15
|1.16
|JDD0316
|463.00
|468.00
|5.00
|1.67
|0.46
|23
|0.10
|0.83
|J1S
|JDD0317
|92.50
|94.45
|1.95
|1.02
|1.24
|7
|0.19
|1.50
|J1
|JDD0317
|117.34
|121.70
|4.36
|2.40
|1.80
|8
|0.15
|2.05
|J1N
|JDD0317
|132.17
|134.53
|2.36
|1.30
|45.70
|63
|4.49
|50.93
|J1FW
|JDD0318
|11.20
|13.30
|2.10
|1.05
|7.92
|103
|3.06
|12.20
|JDD0318
|84.36
|87.46
|3.10
|1.56
|141.74
|1
|0.59
|142.34
|JDD0318
|100.80
|102.70
|1.90
|0.95
|1.96
|4
|2.38
|4.38
|J1
|JDD0318
|116.50
|117.90
|1.40
|0.70
|0.76
|23
|0.79
|1.82
|J1S
|JDD0319
|83.23
|86.80
|3.57
|2.04
|3.40
|5
|1.62
|5.08
|J1S2
|JDD0319
|93.85
|97.55
|3.70
|2.15
|0.98
|7
|0.37
|1.43
|J1
|JDD0319
|123.85
|126.20
|2.35
|1.43
|1.31
|9
|0.12
|1.54
|JDD0319
|129.90
|138.90
|9.00
|5.51
|2.00
|17
|0.50
|2.70
|J1FW
|JDD0320
|82.00
|85.50
|3.50
|1.62
|5.28
|7
|0.11
|5.47
|J1S
|JDD0320
|99.20
|103.10
|3.90
|1.83
|55.74
|7
|0.93
|56.75
|J1
|JDD0321
|84.57
|92.00
|7.43
|4.45
|45.87
|40
|0.84
|47.19
|J1S
|JDD0321
|73.95
|75.60
|1.65
|0.99
|6.62
|5
|0.52
|7.19
|J1
|JDD0321
|84.57
|92.00
|7.43
|4.45
|45.87
|40
|0.84
|47.19
|J1S
|JDD0322
|70.35
|74.68
|4.33
|2.76
|14.11
|20
|0.69
|15.03
|J1
|JDD0323
|66.00
|82.12
|16.12
|10.01
|14.22
|1
|0.15
|14.38
|J1
|JDD0324
|114.62
|117.11
|2.49
|1.85
|0.13
|3
|1.19
|1.36
|JDD0324
|124.33
|128.10
|3.77
|2.81
|0.10
|2
|0.27
|0.39
|J1
|JDD0324
|133.60
|143.16
|9.56
|7.12
|0.75
|10
|0.31
|1.18
|JDD0325
|130.20
|133.00
|2.80
|2.20
|4.07
|27
|1.40
|5.79
|J1
|JDD0326
|51.50
|53.00
|1.50
|0.92
|0.14
|5
|0.41
|0.61
|JDD0326
|140.80
|143.50
|2.70
|1.66
|2.28
|67
|2.15
|5.22
|J1
|JDD0327
|126.12
|127.80
|1.68
|1.31
|4.44
|21
|0.35
|5.04
|J1
|JDD0327
|132.90
|137.00
|4.10
|3.19
|2.76
|5
|0.14
|2.96
|JDD0328
|123.30
|125.25
|1.95
|1.50
|0.25
|0
|0.32
|0.57
|J1
|JDD0328
|140.00
|141.10
|1.10
|0.85
|1.39
|13
|0.36
|1.91
|J1S
|JDD0329
|118.00
|121.80
|3.80
|2.92
|1.19
|8
|0.22
|1.51
|JDD0329
|131.70
|135.20
|3.50
|2.69
|1.11
|24
|0.58
|1.97
|J1
|JDD0331
|166.70
|168.85
|2.15
|1.36
|1.48
|4
|0.02
|1.54
|J1S
|JDD0331
|180.00
|181.00
|1.00
|0.63
|1.98
|5
|0.19
|2.23
|J1
|JDD0332
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|0.68
|22.71
|3
|0.33
|23.08
|JDD0332
|163.53
|168.76
|5.23
|3.54
|3.06
|2
|0.34
|3.42
|JDD0333
|39.00
|41.00
|2.00
|1.65
|0.16
|5
|0.49
|0.71
|JDD0355
|157.83
|166.00
|8.17
|4.83
|0.42
|4
|0.18
|0.64
|J12
|JDD0355
|176.34
|196.63
|20.29
|11.99
|12.68
|32
|1.00
|14.06
|J1
|JDD0355
|210.21
|220.20
|9.99
|5.90
|4.44
|8
|0.25
|4.78
|JN
|JDD0356
|190.00
|193.70
|3.70
|2.36
|0.39
|10
|0.47
|0.97
|J1
|JDD0356
|196.90
|204.00
|7.10
|4.53
|4.60
|4
|0.19
|4.83
|J1N
|JDD0358
|175.84
|179.92
|4.08
|2.71
|0.99
|20
|0.35
|1.57
|J1
|JDD0359
|139.00
|139.40
|0.40
|0.30
|2.97
|38
|2.99
|6.40
|J1
|JDD0360
|162.28
|165.33
|3.05
|2.11
|12.77
|120
|1.28
|15.48
|J1
|JDD0361
|140.00
|140.43
|0.43
|0.29
|30.37
|158
|1.12
|33.38
|J12
|Table 3
Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Underground Drilling
|Hole ID
|Collar location
|Collar orientation
|Lode
|Local North
|Local East
|mRL
|Dip
|Local azimuth
|EOH depth (m)
|JDD0295
|58586
|29843
|1357
|32
|71
|231
|Judd
|JDD0296
|58586
|29843
|1357
|40
|89
|251
|Judd
|JDD0297
|58690
|29818
|1136
|-10
|97
|149
|Judd
|JDD0298
|58689
|29818
|1136
|-6
|110
|143
|Judd
|JDD0299
|58585
|29843
|1356
|21
|110
|182
|Judd
|JDD0300
|58585
|29843
|1356
|21
|115
|189
|Judd
|JDD0301
|58585
|29843
|1356
|26
|113
|201
|Judd
|JDD0302
|58585
|29843
|1356
|28
|105
|193
|Judd
|JDD0303
|58648
|29932
|1382
|14
|59
|92
|Judd
|JDD0304
|58648
|29931
|1383
|24
|61
|116
|Judd
|JDD0305
|58648
|29932
|1382
|18
|71
|74
|Judd
|JDD0306
|58648
|29932
|1383
|31
|70
|112
|Judd
|JDD0307
|58646
|29931
|1383
|37
|98
|130
|Judd
|JDD0308
|58645
|29931
|1383
|30
|133
|138
|Judd
|JDD0309A
|59029
|29888
|1297
|11
|88
|162
|Judd
|JDD0313
|58888
|29896
|1177
|1
|61
|252
|Judd
|JDD0314
|58887
|29896
|1176
|-32
|98
|275
|Judd
|JDD0315
|29896
|58887
|1177
|4
|105
|200
|Judd
|JDD0316
|58025
|29838
|1224
|-66
|150
|540
|Judd
|JDD0317
|29932
|58650
|1383
|23
|47
|165
|Judd
|JDD0318
|58646
|29931
|1383
|38
|138
|137
|Judd
|JDD0319
|58649
|29932
|1383
|57
|35
|149
|Judd
|JDD0320
|58649
|29932
|1383
|31
|46
|142
|Judd
|JDD0321
|58649
|29932
|1383
|20
|52
|101
|Judd
|JDD0322
|58648
|29932
|1384
|40
|80
|95
|Judd
|JDD0323
|58647
|29932
|1383
|39
|116
|92
|Judd
|JDD0324
|58689
|29818
|1136
|-31
|117
|153
|Judd
|JDD0325
|58689
|29818
|1136
|-7
|121
|160
|Judd
|JDD0326
|58800
|30013
|904
|27
|230
|185
|Judd
|JDD0327
|58689
|29818
|1136
|-18
|120
|143
|Judd
|JDD0328
|58688
|29818
|1136
|-34
|100
|151
|Judd
|JDD0329
|58690
|29818
|1135
|-30
|81
|157
|Judd
|JDD0331
|58799
|30013
|902
|-15
|233
|198
|Judd
|JDD0332
|58690
|29818
|1136
|-26
|134
|176
|Judd
|JDD0333
|58801
|30013
|903
|17
|283
|122
|Judd
|JDD0355
|58973
|29884
|1319
|39
|70
|231
|Judd
|JDD0356
|58970
|29883
|1318
|30
|127
|225
|Judd
|JDD0358
|58971
|29883
|1318
|32
|119
|197
|Judd
|JDD0359
|29883
|58971
|1317
|19
|106
|255
|Judd
|JDD0360
|29883
|58972
|1318
|35
|99
|200
|Judd
|JDD0361
|58973
|29884
|1318
|31
|72
|221
|Judd
|KMDD0856
|58740
|30025
|902
|-33
|261
|352
|Kora
|KMDD0857
|58740
|30025
|902
|-44
|263
|460
|Kora
|KMDD0858
|58740
|30026
|902
|-52
|260
|499
|Kora
|KMDD0867A
|59399
|29954
|1208
|31
|274
|171
|Kora
|KMDD0868
|59400
|29955
|1208
|35
|246
|101
|Kora
|KMDD0869
|58195
|29800
|1224
|32
|323
|101
|Kora
|KMDD0872
|58192
|29799
|1223
|4
|276
|67
|Kora
|KMDD0873
|58190
|29800
|1225
|37
|236
|80
|Kora
|KMDD0874
|58190
|29800
|1222
|-20
|230
|93
|Kora
|KMDD0875
|58190
|29800
|1223
|4
|219
|97
|Kora
|KMDD0876
|58027
|29832
|1226
|-52
|293
|150
|Kora
|KMDD0877
|58028
|29833
|1226
|-19
|303
|121
|Kora
|KMDD0878
|58025
|29833
|1225
|-23
|209
|167
|Kora
|KMDD0880A
|58740
|30026
|903
|-61
|259
|679
|Kora
|KMDD0881
|58028
|29833
|1225
|-41
|323
|231
|Kora
|KMDD0882
|58644
|29924
|1382
|15
|218
|280
|Kora
|KMDD0883
|58644
|29924
|1381
|3
|220
|237
|Kora
|KMDD0887
|58621
|30025
|904
|-45
|266
|420
|Kora
|KMDD0888
|58025
|29834
|1224
|-55
|207
|194
|Kora
|KMDD0889
|59398
|29954
|1208
|35
|227
|187
|Kora
|KMDD0890
|58742
|30026
|300
|-42
|300
|474
|Kora
|KMDD0891
|58645
|29924
|1381
|5
|227
|206
|Kora
|KMDD0892
|58645
|29924
|1382
|21
|232
|221
|Kora
|KMDD0893
|58645
|29923
|1383
|23
|232
|138
|Kora
|KMDD0894
|58647
|29924
|1383
|32
|280
|149
|Kora
|KMDD0895
|58621
|30026
|904
|-52
|264
|334
|Kora
|KMDD0896
|58621
|30026
|904
|58
|266
|678
|Kora
|KMDD0898
|59401
|29960
|1206
|-34
|277
|184
|Kora
|KMDD0899
|59401
|29954
|1208
|33
|278
|156
|Kora
|KMDD0900
|59401
|29954
|1209
|42
|278
|170
|Kora
|KMDD0901
|58786
|29920
|982
|10
|297
|150
|Kora
|KMDD0902
|58785
|29920
|982
|5
|282
|186
|Kora
|KMDD0903
|58783
|29920
|983
|17
|236
|200
|Kora
|KMDD0904
|58647
|29924
|1382
|18
|272
|135
|Kora
|KMDD0905
|58646
|29924
|1382
|7
|264
|135
|Kora
|KMDD0906
|58647
|29925
|1382
|28
|256
|150
|Kora
|KMDD0907
|58646
|29924
|1382
|12
|251
|168
|Kora
|KMDD0908
|58645
|29924
|1383
|26
|246
|182
|Kora
|KMDD0909
|58617
|30024
|904
|-41
|243
|431
|Kora
|KMDD0910
|58645
|29924
|1383
|24
|237
|208
|Kora
|KMDD0911
|58645
|29924
|1382
|12
|238
|193
|Kora
|KMDD0912A
|58645
|29923
|1382
|6
|234
|205
|Kora
|KMDD0913
|58618
|30025
|905
|-51
|245
|501
|Kora
|KMDD0914
|58783
|29920
|982
|13
|272
|176
|kora
|KMDD0915
|58783
|29920
|982
|15
|238
|236
|Kora
|KMDD0916
|58779
|29920
|982
|10
|231
|201
|Kora
|KMDD0919
|59400
|29954
|1209
|40
|261
|166
|Kora
|KMDD0921
|59400
|29954
|1208
|30
|261
|158
|Kora
|KMDD0923A
|58618
|30025
|904
|-57
|246
|608
|Kora
|KMDD0932
|59401
|29954
|1206
|-14
|269
|156
|Kora
|KMDD0933
|59400
|29954
|1206
|-32
|260
|190
|Kora
|KMDD0934
|59400
|29954
|1208
|28
|247
|158
|Kora
|KMDD0935
|58973
|29876
|1317
|24
|344
|139
|Kora
|KMDD0936
|58973
|29876
|1317
|18
|350
|194
|Kora
|KMDD0940
|58617
|30025
|905
|-26
|243
|437
|Kora
|KMDD0943
|59400
|29954
|1208
|27
|259
|153
|Kora
|KMDD0944
|58378
|30013
|910
|-59
|261
|657
|Kora
|KMDD0966
|59106
|30051
|889
|-38
|249
|411
|Kora
|KMDD0976
|58586
|29955
|1396
|30
|239
|254
|Kora
|KMDD0977
|58587
|29955
|1396
|36
|262
|236
|Kora
|Table 4
Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date September 12, 2023, 3 g/t AuEq cut-off)
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|AuEq
|Mt
|g/t
|moz
|g/t
|moz
|-
|kt
|g/t
|moz
|Kora
|Measured
|3.7
|8.74
|1.0
|20.5
|2.5
|1.21
|45.0
|10.96
|1.3
|Indicated
|3.1
|6.99
|0.7
|21.9
|2.2
|1.31
|41.3
|9.40
|1.0
|Total M&I
|6.9
|7.94
|1.8
|21.1
|4.7
|1.25
|86.2
|10.24
|2.3
|Inferred
|14.3
|5.60
|2.6
|28.7
|13.2
|1.62
|231.2
|8.60
|3.9
|Judd
|Measured
|0.4
|9.05
|0.12
|19.0
|0.25
|0.80
|3.2
|10.58
|0.14
|Indicated
|0.8
|6.37
|0.17
|15.6
|0.42
|0.73
|6.2
|7.76
|0.21
|Total M&I
|1.2
|7.24
|0.29
|16.7
|0.67
|0.75
|9.4
|8.68
|0.35
|Inferred
|2.3
|6.27
|0.45
|15.8
|1.15
|0.76
|17.2
|7.72
|0.56
|Kora and Judd
|Measured
|4.1
|8.77
|1.2
|20.4
|2.7
|1.17
|48.2
|10.92
|1.5
|Indicated
|4.0
|6.86
|0.9
|20.6
|2.6
|1.19
|47.4
|9.05
|1.2
|Total M&I
|8.1
|7.83
|2.0
|20.5
|5.3
|1.18
|95.6
|10.00
|2.6
|Inferred
|16.5
|5.69
|3.0
|27.0
|14.3
|1.50
|248.3
|8.48
|4.5
- The Independent Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia, and the effective date of the estimate is September 12, 2023. (Refer to technical report, titled, "Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Definitive Feasibility Study, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" dated March 21, 2025, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.)
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- Geological interpretation has generated a series of narrow, sub-vertical vein structures based on delineated wireframes on 10 m, 20 m and 25 m spaced cross sections. The design of the lode wireframes is based on a combination of logged geology, Au, Cu & Ag assay grades and locally on a nominal minimum mining width of 5.2m, all coupled with geological sense.
- Resources were compiled at 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grades for Kora and Judd.
- Density (t/m3) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels.
- Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.
- Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.
- Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).
- Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.6481+ Ag g/t*0.0114. Gold price US$1,700/oz; Silver US$22.5/oz; Copper US$4.00/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 93% for copper and 80% for silver were used.
Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person
The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 m to generally 1 m. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).
K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.
K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.
About K92
K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.
On Behalf of the Company,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.
All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".
Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section
Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section
Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section
Figure 4 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section
Figure 5 - Judd Long Section
Figure 6 - JDD0306 Core Photograph, 60.80 - 70.40 m; within intersection of 5.45 m at 66.99 g/t AuEq or 66.08 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu from the J1 Vein.
Figure 7 - KMDD0893 Core Photograph, 99.44 - 107.34 m; within intersection of 4.95 m at 38.46 g/t AuEq or 37.99 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu from the K1 Vein.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/843e5507-269d-4377-9c43-442105c1a718
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0c7b108-d78e-4453-89d1-a74c62a2e894
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a37e47-1367-4394-8fa4-c16f2cf91f90
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/105c10c8-c969-4563-9e09-15ad0b974531
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69f3483-6a25-4565-bd42-a84908148ee8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31df9a19-0b3e-4d61-9c20-a96d83024b9e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bace937-e99a-4914-9f7a-8e948452c23d