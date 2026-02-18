KBR, Inc.: KBR and Petro Rabigh Announce Strategic 10-Year General Maintenance Services Contract for Polymer Plants in Saudi Arabia

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) today announced a strategic 10-year general maintenance services contract, with an optional two-year extension, covering Petro Rabigh Polymer I and Polymer II plants at Rabigh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, KBR, through its local joint venture subsidiary KBR Al Yusr, will deliver a comprehensive, digitally-enabled maintenance program encompassing preventive, predictive, corrective, and cycled shutdowns maintenance services. The scope will be supported by KBR's AI/ML-driven digital accelerators and reliability frameworks, designed to enhance asset reliability, improve availability, strengthen safety performance, and drive sustainable OPEX optimization.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Petro Rabigh's ongoing business transformation, marking the company's first large-scale outsourcing of maintenance services. The program is intended to support a structured change-management journey while maintaining a strong focus on safety, risk mitigation, and long-term operational excellence. Together, the companies aim to achieve top-quartile plant performance while embedding continuous improvement across maintenance and reliability practices.

"This transition is a critical enabler of Petro Rabigh's transformation agenda," said Othman Al Ghamdi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Petro Rabigh. "As we take this important step toward outsourcing maintenance for the first time, our priorities are clear-safety, reliability, risk management, and cost efficiency. KBR's global expertise, local execution capability, and digitally-enabled approach give us confidence that this transition will strengthen plant performance while supporting our long-term business objectives."

"This collaboration brings together KBR's global maintenance and reliability expertise with Petro Rabigh's operational leadership and transformation vision," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "By combining industry talent, proven methodologies, and advanced digital technologies, we are committed to enhancing safety, improving reliability, and delivering measurable value across Petro Rabigh's polymer assets."

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's digitally enabled maintenance services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com