The enhanced TASKING integrated toolchain combines compile, debug, and test capabilities to automate the measurement, assessment, and optimization of hidden timing interference in multicore SoCs for safety- and security-critical applications

TASKING, a global leader in high-performance embedded software development tools, today announced enhancements to its unified toolchain that provide greater in-depth timing analysis of real-time, multicore embedded systems. With the integration of TASKING's compiler technology, BlueBox debuggers, winIDEA IDE, and the LDRA tool suite, developers can more accurately assess complex timing issues such as worst-case execution time (WCET) as outlined by industry standards. By accelerating and simplifying complex timing coupling analysis, TASKING helps OEMs reduce the risks and costs associated with certifying mission-critical multicore systems, including applications in aerospace, automotive, industrial, and robotics such as collaborative robots (cobots).

Embedded systems are increasingly moving towards multicore processors and systems on a chip (SoC) to improve performance. Execution time of critical real-time tasks can be impacted by data and control coupling that arises when other tasks running on the same processor need to access shared data or hardware resources. The internal complexity of multicore SoCs, however, also introduces hidden timing interference that can be difficult to accurately assess. For example, independent tasks running on different cores may experience contention for shared cache resources that significantly impact execution time and system determinism. TASKING's integrated toolchain accurately assesses worst-case timing interference and accelerates the process through AI-assisted automation.

"Multicore timing interference presents a difficult challenge for the assurance of safety and security-critical applications," said Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO of TASKING. "Our unified toolchain integrates compile, debug, and test capabilities together to identify complex multicore timing coupling, provide analysis to guide the mitigation or elimination of timing issues, and assure deterministic behavior and performance of multicore applications that must comply with strict safety and security standards."

The Integrated Advantage

The TASKING toolchain accelerates the entire development lifecycle, providing the analysis and requirements traceability essential for safety- and security-critical applications that must comply with standards such as DO-178C, A(M)C 20-193 and DO-356A (aerospace); ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 (automotive); IEC 61508 and IEC 62443 (industrial), and ISO 10218 and ISO/TS 15066 (robotics). Together, these tools enable a seamless iterative analysis process to automate the lengthy system tests necessary to analyze system-level timing coupling. With this data, OEMs can observe and then mitigate or even eliminate timing coupling across tasks running on different cores. Analysis can be repeated to ensure mitigations are working correctly and timing constraints are met to assure deterministic system behavior.

In addition to classic tool integration, TASKING provides MCP servers and AI skills to allow AI agentic workflows. This amplifies developer performance and accelerates product development.

"By integrating our tools into a single unified toolchain, we help OEMs accelerate development, debugging, and certification of multicore systems," Herzog added. "We also offer simplified global fleet licensing and expert technical support to enable OEMs to deliver and certify safer systems faster, with less risk, and at a lower cost."

Learn how the TASKING toolchain is changing the way the world develops embedded software. The overall compile debug test portfolio, including AI capabilities, will be showcased by TASKING at Embedded World 2026, in Hall 4, Booth 4-150. For more information, visit https://www.tasking.com/events/ew26/

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug, and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future. Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain. As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise and a commitment to sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerates the software development lifecycle for safety and security critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, robotics and others.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218145602/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Eylul Kocak TASKING, Marketing Manager

Tel: +49 89 262010082, Email: eylul.kocak@tasking.com

Kelly Wanlass, HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc., Media Relations

Tel: +1 (801) 602-4723, Email: kelly@hcimarketing.com