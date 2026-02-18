Global Strategic Communications leader to drive ICR's expansion across Europe, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Sukanti Ghosh as Partner, International Strategy Markets, effective February 2, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218511412/en/

Sukanti Ghosh headshot

Based in London, Mr. Ghosh brings more than three decades of experience in global corporate affairs, financial communications, strategy, and issues management to ICR as the firm continues to grow its international footprint in Europe and across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Mr. Ghosh joins ICR from the Vedanta Group, a $20bn diversified mining, energy and technology conglomerates, where he served as President of Global Policy Communications and led financial communications for the group, globally. During his tenure, he also played a central role in guiding the company's strategic communications through a period of significant change and transformation. His career spans senior leadership roles at Albright Stonebridge Group, APCO Worldwide, Barclays, and BankMuscat where he has built and led award-winning corporate affairs teams across the United States, UK, South Asia and the Middle East.

"Sukanti's appointment underscores ICR's commitment to serving clients worldwide with strategic communications advice, grounded in unmatched capital markets expertise," said Anton Nicholas, Chief Executive Officer of ICR. "His local presence, extensive experience, and deep relationships across key international markets further enhance our ability to deliver integrated, strategic communications and advisory counsel to global companies as they confront increasingly complex decisions while navigating both their regional and the U.S. markets."

Mr. Ghosh will drive new international client engagements and is responsible for establishing a network of senior advisors to enhance the firm's reputation in target markets. He will also serve as a strategic advisor to ICR's U.S. and UK-based leadership. Mr. Ghosh's appointment builds on ICR's growing international capabilities. In December 2025, the firm appointed Monica Jimenez as Principal for Latin America, underscoring ICR's strategic focus on expanding its presence in high-growth regions. Together, these additions reflect a deliberate effort to assemble a senior international growth team capable of extending ICR's differentiated advisory model to clients navigating complex stakeholder challenges across borders.

"ICR has built something truly differentiated: a model that pairs incredible capital markets expertise with strategic communications acumen in a way that creates genuine value for clients," said Mr. Ghosh. "I'm excited to work with the ICR team to help extend that platform internationally and to position ICR as the go-to advisor for companies seeking to fulfill their capital needs, while often navigating complex challenges across borders and stakeholder groups."

ICR has consistently ranked among the top advisors for M&A, shareholder activist defense, restructuring communications, litigation support, and crisis communications in major league tables including Bloomberg, The Deal, Chambers, Lawdragon, and Mergermarket.

ICR currently operates offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, Baltimore, San Jose, London, and Beijing, with more than 400 team members serving clients across more than 20 industries.

About ICR

ICR was founded in 1998 by former sell-side analysts Tom Ryan and Chad Jacobs, alongside attorney John Flanagan. The firm's differentiated service model pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, creating teams that understand both what needs to be said and how investors will receive it. Today, ICR is one of the largest independent strategic communications and advisory firms in North America, with more than 400 team members across offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, San Jose, London, and Beijing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218511412/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Media@icrinc.com