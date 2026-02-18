Macrobond, the global platform for macroeconomic and financial data, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, earning recognition in the Best Financial Services Software Products and Best New Software Products categories. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches more than 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's leading software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the answer moment must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they are also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Macrobond. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

The recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards reinforces Macrobond's mission to elevate the standard of financial research. Macrobond delivers a comprehensive integrated research platform designed to serve as a single force of truth for economic and financial intelligence. Through rigorous data governance, advanced analytical tools, and a commitment to transparency, the company enables professionals to generate insight they can confidently stand behind.

"Finance is entering a new era where intelligence is no longer defined by access to data, but by how effectively you can interrogate, validate, and communicate it. This recognition from G2 reflects our commitment to building a platform that brings clarity to complexity. As research becomes more AI enabled, our vision is clear: combine the power of advanced technology with human judgment to help financial professionals make decisions they can stand behind," said Stephanie Covert, Chief Executive Officer at Macrobond.

"Macrobond is an integral part of my daily work. I create all of my economic charts in Macrobond and have linked the platform to our internal database to visualize proprietary data alongside global macro indicators. When preparing presentations, I simply refresh the charts and everything updates seamlessly. Macrobond has significantly expanded my ability to deliver and communicate insights to our clients," said Leo Feler, Chief Economist at Numerator.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Macrobond

Macrobond delivers the world's most comprehensive integrated research platform, empowering economists, analysts, and portfolio managers to see faster, think deeper, and act with clarity. Built on real-time data and collaborative analytics, Macrobond is trusted by the world's top financial institutions as their single force of truth for economic intelligence. Learn more at www.macrobond.com

