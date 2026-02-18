Milo Crosses $100 Million Crypto Mortgage Milestone, Closes Record $12 Million Transaction

Milo continues to lead crypto lending, supporting digital asset holders with flexible financing options for home purchases and beyond.

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo , a financial technology company and pioneer in crypto lending, today announced it has originated over $100 million in crypto mortgages, representing significant growth in institutional and high net worth adoption of digital asset based financing. The milestone includes the company's largest single transaction to date, a $12 million crypto mortgage.

With a perfect track record of zero margin calls across its mortgage portfolio and competitive interest rates averaging around 7%, Milo has demonstrated that crypto mortgages can deliver both stability and value at scale. The company's AI-enhanced underwriting, servicing, and real-time collateral monitoring allow Milo to move faster and assess risk more precisely than traditional lenders, a key advantage in the fast-moving digital asset market.

"Crossing $100 million in originations demonstrates the maturity and stability of our lending infrastructure," said Josip Rupena, CEO and founder of Milo. "We've moved beyond proving the concept. Now we're proving the execution. We're seeing demand across both high net-worth individuals and institutions who recognize crypto as legitimate collateral. Clients are buying homes with their Bitcoin and others are cashing out home equity to buy more Bitcoin."

Milo offers up to 100% financing on home purchases, with loan amounts up to $25 million, eliminating the need for cash down payments and avoiding costly taxable events. By pledging Bitcoin or Ethereum as collateral, clients can diversify into real estate while retaining exposure to potential crypto appreciation. For clients who prefer maximum control, Milo also offers a self-custody crypto mortgage option that allows borrowers to maintain possession of their Bitcoin while still qualifying for financing. Client assets in the traditional crypto mortgage are safeguarded through industry-leading custodians Coinbase and BitGo, and Milo operates as a SOC 2 audited licensed lender under stringent regulatory oversight.

"Milo's product is a game changer in Bitcoin lending and unlocks real world use cases for so many bitcoiners," said Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream and early Bitcoin pioneer. "While Bitcoin continues to appreciate, buyers are able to build equity in real estate and don't have to sell their long term conviction, Bitcoin."

In addition to crypto mortgages, Milo's crypto loan product has also seen explosive growth, with the loan book quadrupling in 2025. Offering industry-leading rates starting at 8.25%, clients have leveraged these flexible loans for diverse needs including purchasing more Bitcoin, acquiring land, funding home improvements, and business investments.

