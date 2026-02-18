The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to install 860 GW of solar capacity by 2040, led by utility-scale projects, with a further 2.2 TW of solar and wind expected between 2040 and 2060.The MENA region is forecast to add 860 GW of solar PV between now and 2040, according to a report from DNV. The Rise of Renewables in the Gulf Region report said variable renewable electricity generation will grow 14-fold by 2040, led by solar as it is the cheapest and quickest power source to install. "The region's solar build-out benefits from a unique geographical advantage: peak solar ...

