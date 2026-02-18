Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Net revenues increased 4%

Comparable-store sales increased 1.6%

Unlimited Wash Club® ("UWC") memberships increased 7%

Opened 16 new greenfield locations

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: MCW), the nation's leading car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"We delivered a strong finish to 2025, highlighted by solid membership growth of 7% in the fourth quarter to end the year with nearly 2.3 million members, positioning us exceptionally well as we enter 2026," said John Lai, Chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. "In addition, we surpassed $1?billion in revenue for the full year for the first time in our history. These results reflect the consistency of our operating model, the strength of our customer value proposition, and the outstanding execution of our teams across the business."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net revenues increased 4% to $261.2 million, up from $251.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Comparable-store sales increased 1.6% during the quarter.

UWC sales represented 79% of total wash sales compared to 75% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ended the quarter with approximately 2.3 million UWC members representing a year-over-year increase of 147 thousand members or 7%.

Opened 16 new greenfield locations and acquired five locations, bringing the total net number of car wash locations operated to 548 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 7% compared to 514 car wash locations as of December 31, 2024.

Net income and net income per diluted share were $20.1 million and $0.06, respectively.

Adjusted net income 1) and adjusted net income per diluted share 1) were $37.0 million and $0.11, respectively.

and adjusted net income per diluted share were $37.0 million and $0.11, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA1) increased 10% to $86.0 million from $78.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year Highlights:

Net revenues increased 6% to $1,051.7 million, up from $994.7 million in the prior year.

Comparable-store sales increased 2.9%.

Opened 29 new greenfield locations.

Net income and net income per diluted share were $103.1 million and $0.31, respectively.

Adjusted net income 1) and adjusted net income per diluted share 1) were $145.0 million and $0.44, respectively.

and adjusted net income per diluted share were $145.0 million and $0.44, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA1) increased 8% to $345.4 million from $320.9 million in 2024.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations disclosures included below in this press release.

Location Count

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 Beginning location count 527 501 514 Locations acquired 5 - 5 Greenfield locations opened 16 14 29 Relocations - 1 - Closures - (2 - - Ending location count 548 514 548

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $28.5 million, compared to $67.5 million as of December 31, 2024. There were no borrowings under the Company's Revolving Commitment as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $285.7 million compared to $248.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Free cash flow 2) totaled $30.3 million compared to $(81.5) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

totaled $30.3 million compared to $(81.5) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures2) totaled $257.2 million compared to $219.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Sale-Leasebacks and Rent Expense-

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company had eight sale-leaseback transactions involving eight car wash locations for aggregate consideration of $43.4 million, bringing the full year aggregate proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions to $48.4 million for nine car wash locations.

With 492 car wash leases as of December 31, 2025, versus 470 car wash leases as of December 31, 2024, rent expense, net increased 9% to $31.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

2026 Outlook and Conference Call Update

In light of the separately announced transaction with Leonard Green & Partners, the Company will not be providing a 2026 outlook and has canceled its earnings conference call that was previously scheduled for today, February 18, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCW) operates approximately 550 locations and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more, visit? www.mistercarwash.com .??

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow, and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures (the "Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense, (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, debt refinancing costs, and other nonrecurring charges.

Beginning in 2025, the Company has made certain changes to its definitions for adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share that impact the comparability of the metrics to prior periods. Specifically, the Company will no longer include non-cash rent expense in its reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income. Accordingly, the Company's 2025 adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share guidance reflects the Company's updated definition of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. Adjusted net income is defined as net income before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, debt refinancing costs, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to net income. Adjusted net income per share is defined as basic net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share. Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as diluted net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, debt refinancing costs, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment in a period. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures is defined as operating cash flows less purchases of maintenance property and equipment. Free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a supplemental view of cash generation. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures includes purchases of maintenance property and equipment, which are uses of cash that are necessary to maintain the Company's existing business operations, including its washes and support functions. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures provides a supplemental view of cash flow generation before investments in growth capital, which expand?future business operations, including the opening or improvement of washes and service capabilities. Free cash flow and free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash expenditures, such as debt repayments or payments made for business acquisitions.

Management believes the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material.

Management believes that the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures are helpful in highlighting trends in the Company's core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates, and capital investments. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation; to supplement U.S. GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies; to make budgeting decisions, and because the Company's credit agreement uses measures similar to adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company's compliance with certain covenants.

The Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, for example, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: the Company's cash expenditure or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; the Company's cash requirements for the Company's working capital needs; the interest expense and the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company's debt, cash requirements for replacement of assets that are being depreciated and amortized, and the impact of certain cash charges or cash receipts resulting from matters management does not find indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow also have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments or payments made for business acquisitions.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Edward Plank, Mister Car Wash, Inc.

IR@mistercarwash.com



Media

media@mistercarwash.com

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenues - 261,243 - 251,172 - 1,051,731 - 994,727 Costs and expenses Cost of labor and chemicals 74,847 72,739 302,307 290,705 Other store operating expenses 108,626 105,722 436,674 404,675 General and administrative 25,544 27,925 98,009 107,980 Loss on sale of assets, net 10,989 12,987 14,538 12,435 Total costs and expenses 220,006 219,373 851,528 815,795 Operating income 41,237 31,799 200,203 178,932 Other (income) expense Interest expense, net 13,634 18,557 58,883 79,488 Loss on extinguishment of debt 540 91 540 1,976 Other income (35 - (10 - (56 - (5,199 - Total other expense, net 14,139 18,638 59,367 76,265 Income before taxes 27,098 13,161 140,836 102,667 Income tax provision 7,027 3,992 37,759 32,428 Net income - 20,071 - 9,169 - 103,077 - 70,239 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Loss on interest rate swap (377 - - (293 - - Total comprehensive income - 19,694 - 9,169 - 102,784 - 70,239 Earnings per share Basic - 0.06 - 0.03 - 0.32 - 0.22 Diluted - 0.06 - 0.03 - 0.31 - 0.21 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 327,811,845 322,904,182 326,253,814 320,031,984 Diluted 332,684,097 330,364,039 332,099,696 329,513,232

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income - 103,077 - 70,239 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 88,205 81,366 Stock-based compensation expense 26,633 25,563 Loss on sale of assets, net 14,538 12,435 Loss on extinguishment of debt 540 1,976 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,103 1,256 Non-cash lease expense 55,483 49,855 Deferred income tax 35,779 30,084 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net 152 5,513 Other receivables 338 373 Inventory, net 274 3,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,937 365 Accounts payable 2,698 3,373 Accrued expenses 941 9,157 Deferred revenue 1,802 1,274 Operating lease liability (48,057 - (42,753 - Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 261 (4,680 - Net cash provided by operating activities - 285,704 - 248,620 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (255,399 - (330,079 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 48,552 130,227 Net cash used in investing activities - (206,847 - - (199,852 - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee plans 5,538 6,510 Payments for repurchases of common stock - (19,290 - Proceeds from debt borrowings - 925,000 Proceeds from revolving line of credit - 217,000 Payments on debt borrowings (120,307 - (905,820 - Payments on revolving line of credit - (217,000 - Payments of deferred debt issuance costs - (5,505 - Principal payments on finance lease obligations (793 - (748 - Other financing activities (2,396 - (422 - Net cash used in financing activities - (117,958 - - (275 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash during period (39,101 - 48,493 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,612 19,119 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period - 28,511 - 67,612 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 28,450 67,463 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 61 149 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - 28,511 - 67,612 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest - 60,387 - 78,122 Cash paid for income taxes - 2,541 - 2,529 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment in accounts payable - 5,912 - 10,914 Property and equipment accrued in other accrued expenses - 11,181 - 9,653 Stock option exercise proceeds in other receivables - - - 294

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 28,450 - 67,463 Accounts receivable, net 639 791 Other receivables 15,485 13,518 Inventory, net 5,485 5,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,619 11,590 Total current assets 59,678 99,090 Property and equipment, net 914,022 814,600 Operating lease right of use assets, net 942,664 924,896 Other intangible assets, net 110,822 112,507 Goodwill 1,134,830 1,134,734 Other assets 11,122 15,969 Total assets - 3,173,138 - 3,101,796 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - 27,824 - 30,020 Accrued payroll and related expenses 25,074 27,116 Other accrued expenses 41,540 39,162 Current maturities of long-term debt - 6,920 Current maturities of operating lease liability 53,625 48,986 Current maturities of finance lease liability 879 804 Deferred revenue 35,904 33,960 Total current liabilities 184,846 186,968 Long-term debt, net 796,893 909,094 Operating lease liability 906,371 890,613 Financing lease liability 12,344 13,262 Deferred tax liabilities, net 137,547 101,741 Other long-term liabilities 2,124 1,766 Total liabilities 2,040,125 2,103,444 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

328,282,533 and 323,693,863 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 3,288 3,242 Additional paid-in capital 862,095 830,264 Accumulated other comprehensive income (293 - - Retained earnings 267,923 164,846 Total stockholders' equity 1,133,013 998,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,173,138 - 3,101,796

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA Net income - 20,071 - 9,169 - 103,077 - 70,239 Interest expense, net 13,634 18,557 58,883 79,488 Income tax provision 7,027 3,992 37,759 32,428 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,151 20,328 88,205 81,366 Loss on sale of assets, net 10,989 12,987 14,538 12,435 Stock-based compensation expense 6,806 6,892 27,797 27,259 Acquisition expenses 2,010 1,381 5,824 3,357 Non-cash rent expense 1,606 1,863 6,871 6,405 Debt refinancing costs 539 611 539 6,711 Employee retention credit - - - (5,189 - Other 122 2,498 1,948 6,447 Adjusted EBITDA - 85,955 - 78,278 - 345,441 - 320,946

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income Net income - 20,071 - 9,169 - 103,077 - 70,239 Loss on sale of assets, net 10,989 12,987 14,538 12,435 Stock-based compensation expense 6,806 6,892 27,797 27,259 Acquisition expenses 2,010 1,381 5,824 3,357 Non-cash rent expense1) 1,606 1,863 6,871 6,405 Debt refinancing costs 539 611 539 6,711 Employee retention credit - - - (5,189 - Other 122 2,498 1,948 6,447 Income tax impact of stock award exercises 765 374 2,003 6,380 Tax impact of adjustments to net income2) (4,750 - (5,114 - (12,378 - (11,197 - Adjusted net income, as defined through 2024 - 38,158 - 30,661 - 150,219 - 122,847 Non-cash rent expense1) (1,606 - (1,863 - (6,871 - (6,405 - Tax impact of adjustments to net income2) 409 122 1,636 744 Adjusted net income, as defined beginning 2025 - 36,961 - 28,920 - 144,984 - 117,186 Diluted adjusted net income per Share, as defined through 2024 - 0.11 - 0.09 - 0.45 - 0.37 Diluted adjusted net income per Share, as defined beginning 2025 - 0.11 - 0.09 - 0.44 - 0.36 Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 332,684,097 330,364,039 332,099,696 329,513,232

(1) Non-cash rent expense was included in the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for periods prior to fiscal 2025. Beginning in fiscal 2025, such expenses will no longer be included in the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share.

(2) Tax impacts of adjustments to net income were adjusted prior to and beginning in 2025 for changes in expenses adjusting net income.



