Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Ranks 8th on 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as a 2026 Top 50 Company.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of the over 1,600 TSXV issuers.

In 2025, Silver X's share price appreciated 454% and its market cap growth was 659%, positioning the Company as eighth overall on the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list.

"Achieving our first ranking in the TSX Venture 50 is an exciting milestone and a reflection of the years of work our team has dedicated to building Silver X into a growing, premier silver company," said José Garcia, President and CEO of Silver X. "The strong share performance over the past year highlights the progress we've made and, importantly, the opportunity we continue to see ahead. With production increasing at Tangana, Plata advancing toward production, and ongoing resource expansion, we believe Silver X is entering a compelling new phase of growth. Our purpose remains clear - to become a leading silver company by unlocking asset value, driving profitable growth, and delivering responsible, lasting stakeholder value - and we are committed to executing that vision for the long term."

Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange commented: "The 2026 TSX Venture 50 reflects a clear inflection point for early-stage finance, with a return of liquidity and capital that reinforces Canada's position as a world-leading centre for resource discovery, strategic innovation, and scale. This year's ranking underscores the vital role TSXV plays in channeling capital to the mining sector and serving as the primary growth pipeline for the next generation of global mineral supply."

About Silver X

Silver X is a rapidly expanding silver producer and developer advancing the Nueva Recuperada Project in Peru, a 20,795-hectare, district-scale land package with two mining units and over 200 targets. Current production at the Tangana Mining Unit is scaling alongside the planned restart of the Plata Mine, supporting a path to ~6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. With immediate revenue, scalable growth, and long-term discovery upside - all within one integrated project - Silver X is building the next-generation silver company defined by growth, resilience, and responsible mining.

