Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - 1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. 1911 Gold achieved a share price appreciation of 468% and market cap growth of 1,026% in 2025, positioning the Company as fourth overall on the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list.

"We are honoured to be recognized as the #4 top performer on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list," stated Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO. "We have come a long way on our journey, and this award reflects the combined effort and commitment from our team as we move toward restarting gold production at our fully built and permitted True North Mine. With our recent Preliminary Economic Assessment confirming robust project economics, we remain on track to commence production in 2027 while simultaneously advancing exploration to de-risk and grow our district-scale assets for our shareholders."

The 2026 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,600 TSXV issuers. Eligible listed issuers are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025.

More details can be found at the following link: tsx.com/venture50

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

