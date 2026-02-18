Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list of top performing companies.

TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

Ralph Shearing, CEO, commented, "Goldgroup Mining management is honored to be included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list of top 50 performing Issuers. Goldgroup has delivered to its shareholders a 2,711% increase in market cap and an 875% increase in share price over the course of 2025 and I expect management to add to that upward trend throughout 2026 and beyond, as we investigate new potential M&A opportunities and complete our merger with NYSE American listed Gold Resource Corporation (see news release dated January 26, 2026). We appreciate the recognition by TSXV of our efforts at building shareholder value."

Andrew Creech, President of the TSX Venture Exchange, commented, "The 2026 TSX Venture 50 reflects a clear inflection point for early-stage finance, with a return of liquidity and capital that reinforces Canada's position as a world-leading centre for resource discovery, strategic innovation, and scale. This year's ranking underscores the vital role TSXV plays in channeling capital to the mining sector and serving as the primary growth pipeline for the next generation of global mineral supply."

