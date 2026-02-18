Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in 2025, based on an outstanding 515% share price appreciation and 847% market capitalization growth in 2025.

The 50 companies on the 2026 list delivered an average share price appreciation of 431% to investors, significantly outpacing the 207% recorded the year prior. In addition, this select group of companies hold a combined market capitalization of more than $21.5 billion - an unprecedented $17.9 billion increase over the course of 2025, with companies growing their market value by an average of 775% year-over-year.

The 2025 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,600 TSXV issuers. Eligible listed issuers are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025. More details can be found at the following link: www.tsx.com/venture50.

"We are very proud to be recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company for 2025. This award is a testament to our team's experience and capabilities in exploration and capital markets execution, as we achieved 515% in share price appreciation and 847% in market cap growth in 2025. After recently closing an upsized $25 million capital raise, we are sitting on more than $33M in our treasury to execute our ongoing drill program at the Si2 Project in Nevada, and fully prepared to commence our transformative work program at K2's flagship Mojave Project. We remain focused on continuing to de-risk and grow our assets while continuing to create value for shareholders," commented Anthony Margarit, President & CEO of K2 Gold.

About K2 Gold Corporation

K2 is led by a team that has delivered over $2.6 billion worth of gold transactions, including Great Bear Resources' CDN$1.8 billion sale to Kinross and Kaminak Gold's sale to Goldcorp for approximately CDN$520 million. In addition, K2 is part of Discovery Group, an alliance of companies individually managed and focused on the advancement of global mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value, and responsible for the discovery of over 10 million ounces of gold.

K2 is committed to responsible exploration, safety, Indigenous and community engagement, and advancing high-quality projects through a collaborative and technically disciplined approach.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the LIFE Offering, the receipt of any regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, with respect to the LIFE Offering and the finders fees paid in connection with the closing of the LIFE Offering, as well as any future plans, objectives and expectations of K2. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory, or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: success of the Company's projects, prices for metals remaining as estimated, currency exchange rates remaining as estimated, availability of funds for the Company's projects, capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), no labour-related disruptions, no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled exploration, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner, and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of precious metals, fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar), operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration, inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and hazards, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner, changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations, legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration, increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel, the availability of additional capital, title matters and the additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

