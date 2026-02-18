Based on +598% share price appreciation and +931% market capitalization growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 list based on the Company's +598% share price appreciation (ranked 10th) and +931% market capitalization growth (ranked 15th) in 2025.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of: (i) one-year share price appreciation, (ii) market capitalization increase, and (iii) Canadian consolidated trading value.

Alberto Orozco, CEO of Capitan, commented:

"Being named to the TSX Venture 50 is a testament to Capitan's ability to execute in 2025. The Company achieved a series of significant milestones which led to the Company's near-600% share price growth. We executed on several fronts - bringing in a new strategic investor in Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund that gave us the appropriate cost of capital to re-start drilling, consolidating a strategic land package at Cruz de Plata, and delivering impressive, high-grade silver results from our 2025 drilling campaign - all of which has set a solid foundation for the year ahead.

We believe 2025 was just the beginning for Capitan and are excited for what 2026 holds. Building off of the strong success and results of 2025, we enter 2026 fully-funded and have commenced the largest drilling program in the Company's history. We look forward to a year of continued execution, value creation, and discovery at Cruz de Plata."

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning approximately 37% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata silver project.

