SYDNEY, AU, Feb 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CDAO Sydney today announced its 2026 edition, a two-day event series bringing together Australia's senior leaders across data, analytics, and AI to accelerate trusted, high-impact transformation. Taking place 3-4 March 2026 in Sydney, the flagship CDAO Sydney conference will be co-located with Data & AI Architecture Sydney and Enterprise AI Sydney on 4 March, creating a comprehensive forum for strategy, architecture, and applied intelligence all in one location.Designed for C-suite and senior decision-makers, CDAO Sydney 2026 will feature keynotes, panels, and real-world case studies on data readiness, responsible AI, governance, operating models, and team strategy. Attendees will gain the frameworks and practical guidance needed to deliver measurable value while meeting compliance, security, and resilience requirements."This series is built to help executives align strategy, architecture, and adoption so they can move faster, scale responsibly, and deliver results that last."Co-Located Events | 4 March 2026- Data & AI Architecture Sydney - Putting flexible architectures at the centre of your data & AI strategy.This architect-focused program explores DataOps, governance-by-design, platform modernization, AI integration, and automation. Sessions combine strategic framing with technical deep-dives across lakehouse patterns, AI-powered pipelines, and team alignment equipping delegates to build scalable, intelligent, and compliant foundations.- Enterprise AI Sydney - Accelerating digital transformation through AI innovation.This program examines the end-to-end enterprise AI journey from governance and human AI collaboration to managing model drift, integrating legacy systems, and deploying autonomous agents at scale. Speakers will share lessons on designing trustworthy systems, fostering cross-functional delivery, and building the infrastructure for sustainable, enterprise-wide AI.Why Attend- Three events. One location. Access strategic, architectural, and applied AI perspectives without additional travel.- Built for senior leaders. Content is peer-led, practical, and aligned to executive priorities.- End-to-end view. From data readiness and architecture to responsible adoption and enterprise scale.- Actionable takeaways. Walk away with frameworks, practitioner lessons, and immediately applicable playbooks.Whether you are shaping enterprise data strategy, modernizing platforms, embedding responsible AI, or scaling intelligence across the organization, CDAO Sydney 2026 and its co-located events offer a connected, practical view of modern data and AI leadership.Event DetailsDates: Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 March 2026Location: Sydney, AustraliaEvents: CDAO Sydney (3-4 March); Data & AI Architecture Sydney (4 March); Enterprise AI Sydney (4 March)