Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a second drill rig is now operating at the IMA Mine, Lemhi County. Drilling on both the upper D-level and mid-Zero Level is now underway.

"Completion of initial mine rehabilitation on the Zero level and the start of drilling marks an important step forward, enabling increased productivity and accelerating the Phase 1 drill program," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp. "Identifying new mineralization in underexplored areas is essential to realizing the full potential of the project."

Approximately 325 feet of the Zero level has been rehabilitated and a new drill station (DSZ-1) established in a cross cut 120 feet to the northeast. Drilling is being conducted by Rockhead Consulting LLC, with a Sandvik DE130 with NQ rods. Drilling from this location is designed to assess mineralization in the main IMA vein above the Zero level of the mine, south of historical production stopes and to test for mineralization in an additional parallel vein system to the northeast, depicted on historical maps and sections. Additional exploratory holes are planned targeting the main IMA vein at depth and intrusive hosted tungsten-molybdenum mineralization. 9 holes totaling 3800 feet are currently designed from this location but may be varied based on results.

Additional drilling is planned from a second drill station on the Zero level located approximately 720 feet beyond DSZ-1. This section of the Zero level was partially rehabilitated by prior operators and ground conditions are favorable for efficient re-establishment of access into the mine. This drilling is designed to test for continuity of significant tungsten intercepts in historical holes to the northeast and southwest of the main Ima vein drift, and also targets broad zones of tungsten-molybdenum mineralization identified in historical AMAX drift sampling in the cupola of the intrusion. Drilling from the second Zero level station may entail up to 10000 ft in 15 holes.

Additional information for these exploration targets was reported in the press release dated June 10, 2025.

American Tungsten initiated drilling on the D level of the mine in December 2025 and has completed over 4200 feet of drilling in 11 holes from new drill stations in the foot wall of the No.5 and No.7 vein systems. An additional 6 holes totaling approximately 2200 feet are currently planned from the second and third drill stations. To date, approximately 335 linear feet of new underground development has been completed and drifts are advanced to within 70 feet of the third drill station.





Figure 1: Drill Rig at the Zero Level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11701/284283_d4e97dd574554be4_001full.jpg

Exploration data discussed above includes historical information which has not been verified and results from widely spaced drill holes and sampling. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Exploration and drilling results discussed above are based on historical information, which has not been verified by sampling or assaying and should only be used to assess the potential grade of mineralisation, which may be targeted in future exploration programs.

About the IMA Mine

The IMA Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2010. American Tungsten Corp is currently conducting an exploration drill program and assessing potential for re-start of underground tungsten mining operations at the IMA Mine.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated results of future drilling, plans for future drilling including stated footages and number of drillholes, recommencement of mining or production, pending analyses, future work plans and all the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Statements concerning historical mineral resources, production, and exploration results on the property have been obtained through both public and private sources, and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant in that they demonstrate the tenor of exploration targets on the property. Historical resource estimates pre-date the implementation of NI 43-101 and do not use categories stipulated by CIM. Prior operators assigned confidence categories which differ from those stipulated by CIM, as they may not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimates should not be relied upon until they have been verified. Neither American Tungsten Corp., or its Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or to verify historical information regarding past production, sampling or drilling. American Tungsten Corp. is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Exploration Targets discussed are conceptual in nature; it is uncertain whether a mineral resource will be delineated based on potential exploration.

