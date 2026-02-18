Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that phase one of the Company's 2026 exploration diamond drill program at its wholly owned West Cache Gold Project (the "Project" or "West Cache") in Timmins, Ontario is scheduled to commence on February 23, 2026.

NPLH Drilling of Timmins, Ontario has been contracted to carry out the 18,000-metre program which is expected to continue through the winter and spring seasons. Drill results will be released as assays are received, compiled, and validated.

"This drill program represents an important step in our disciplined approach to unlocking additional value at West Cache," said David Russell, CEO of Galleon Gold. "With strong geological continuity demonstrated to date and multiple high-priority targets remaining untested, we believe this drill program has the potential to meaningfully enhance the scale and quality of the Project."

The drill program is designed to advance the Company's understanding of the geological and structural controls of the West Cache deposit by targeting extensions of known high-grade zones or trends both within and adjacent to the current resource envelope. The program aims to expand and/or upgrade existing Mineral Resources and test high-confidence exploration targets identified through previous drilling, geological and structural modelling, geochemical and geophysical interpretation. Figure 1 provides an overview of the geological setting and drilling completed to date at West Cache.

Figure 1 - Geology and Historic Drill Hole Locations, West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/284224_83832b9c94ff4b8e_001full.jpg

Recent drilling programs at West Cache have targeted areas near the southwestern contact of the Bristol Porphyry with Porcupine Assemblage metasediments where gold and sulphide-bearing conduits have concentrated mineralization near the margin of the two units. Fragmental textures and interbedding along with increased deformation within mineralized zones suggest that 1) the two main rock types were deposited contemporaneously, and 2) secondary mineral controls may have preferentially deposited mineralization in these areas due to competency contrasts between the two units.

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo, West Cache Project Manager and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.galleongold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding the use of the proceeds of from the Facility, the sufficiency of funds to complete and the completion of the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

