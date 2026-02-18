Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces a significant expansion of its Auma Property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The highly prospective property has been increased from 614 hectares to 11,794 hectares, consolidating a large and underexplored portion of the High Lake Volcanic Belt.

Highlights

Limited historical drilling, consisting of six short drill holes totaling less than 350 metres, tested only a small portion of the known mineralization (AR083564)

Historical drilling intersected high-grade gold, including 15.3 g/t Au over 2.6 metres (Zone 1) and 2.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (Zone 2) (AR083564)

(Zone 1) and (Zone 2) (AR083564) Zone 3 hosts the highest-grade surface gold samples, with 2025 grab samples grading up to 151.5 g/t Au , and remains untested by drilling (News Release September 10, 2025)

, and remains untested by drilling (News Release September 10, 2025) 2025 surface exploration confirmed property-scale gold mineralization, with high-grade samples (up to 35.3 g/t Au) collected as far as 1.4 kilometres from the original showing (News Release September 10, 2025)

Penny Lane prospect, discovered in 2025, returned high-grade copper and gold values from surface sampling, including 7.64 g/t Au and 4.2% Cu, highlighting additional polymetallic potential (News Release September 10, 2025)

Multiple generations of electromagnetic and magnetic datasets appear to highlight mineralized trends, many of which remain untested by drilling

"Our 2025 results demonstrated the strength and size of the Auma gold system, and the expanded land position allows us to explore it at a scale that reflects its potential," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star. "By securing control over multiple mineralized trends and geological settings, we have created a much larger opportunity that we are excited to advance through systematic exploration using modern tools and approaches. The planned 2026 drill program will represent the first modern test of Auma's highest priority targets."

Auma Property Discussion

The original Auma Property hosts high-grade, vein-hosted gold mineralization within mafic volcanic rocks. Quartz veins containing pyrrhotite ± pyrite and local chalcopyrite have returned surface samples exceeding 100 g/t gold (News Release September 10, 2025). Elevated gold grades are commonly associated with pyrrhotite-rich vein selvages, while disseminated sulphides occur within alteration halos characterized by silicification and biotite alteration.

Historical drilling has tested only a small portion of the known mineralized system, leaving the majority of the mineralized trends untested along strike and at depth. Subsequent surface work has significantly expanded the footprint of known mineralization well beyond the historically drilled areas.

The expanded Auma Property includes approximately 4,255 hectares of Crown mineral claims and 7,539 hectares subject to a Mineral Exploration Agreement on Inuit Owned Land. The land package captures a favourable stratigraphic sequence considered prospective for both orogenic gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization.

The newly acquired ground significantly broadens the geological context of the project. Gold occurrences have been identified within carbonate-altered shear zones associated with arsenopyrite, representing a distinct mineralization style from the original Auma showing (AR083134). In addition, VMS-style showings occur in the Canoe Lake area, with zinc-and copper occurrences spatially associated with iron formation elsewhere on the property (AR080483). Large portions of the Auma Property remain underexplored.

Drill-Ready Targets

With the expanded land position in place, Blue Star is advancing Auma as a priority component of its 2026 exploration program. The Company is planning a phase-1 diamond drilling program to test the highest priority targets defined by historical drilling, recent surface exploration, and integrated interpretation of multiple geophysical datasets, including SkyTEM electromagnetic and magnetic data collected in 2025.

Planned drilling will focus on:

Zone 1, testing down-dip extensions of historical mineralization, targeting coincident EM and magnetic anomalies that are associated with mapped quartz sulphide veining and high-grade surface samples

Zone 3, which hosts the highest-grade surface gold samples on the property and has never been drill tested, targeting a coincident EM and magnetic anomaly interpreted to potentially reflect pyrrhotite-rich vein selvages observed at surface

Penny Lane, where a reconnaissance scout hole is planned to test copper-gold mineralization identified in surface sampling

Existing Data De-Risks the Drill Program

The Auma Property benefits from a multi-generational exploration dataset that significantly de-risks target generation. Existing historical data includes airborne DIGHEM electromagnetic and magnetic surveys, detailed ground magnetic and MaxMin electromagnetic surveys, extensive surface grab samples, and soil geochemical sampling. A detailed geological map completed by Stubley (2006) documented quartz veining, and major structural features across the property.

This exploration data is complemented by limited historical drilling and a modern SkyTEM heliborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey completed in 2025. Collectively, these datasets indicate that electromagnetic and magnetic responses appear to be spatially associated with mapped mineralization and veining, providing a strong technical foundation for integrated interpretation and well constrained drill targeting.

2026 Exploration Program - Planned Work

During the 2026 season, the Company will continue to compile historical data throughout the winter season. In addition to drilling, summer work on the Auma Property will include an extensive prospecting program over the newly acquired ground targeting known historical gold and VMS showings, in addition to areas highlighted by the 2025 SkyTEM survey.

References

Anonby, L. (1992). Geological and geochemical report on the Bamako 1-3 claims, Northern Mining District, NTS 76 M/2-3, Northwest Territories. BHP Minerals Canada Ltd. NU Assessment Report 083134.

Bailes, R.J., and Stevenson, R.W. (1976). Report on the geology, geophysics, geochemistry and diamond drill results of the Hole Claims (1-17), Slave Province, Northwest Territories (NTS 76M/3). Kennarctic Explorations Limited. NU Assessment Report 080483.

Stubley, M. (2006). Reconnaissance geology of the Canoe Lake and Bamako area, North-central Slave Craton (NTS 76 M/3). Unpublished consultant report prepared for Strongbow Exploration Inc., Stubley Geoscience Ltd., September 2006.

Zaremba, C., & Takenaka, C. (1995). Geological, geochemical and geophysical report on the Bamako 6 and 9 claims, Northern Mining District, NTS 76 M/3, Northwest Territories. BHP Minerals Canada Ltd. NU Assessment Report 083564.

Figure 1: Location Map Showing Blue Star's Expanded Auma Land Package.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/284284_f7c258261499d8a2_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Auma Project Exploration Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/284284_f7c258261499d8a2_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Auma Project Drill Targets on Total Magnetic Intensity Image.

Red Polygons are Modelled Conductive Trends.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/284284_f7c258261499d8a2_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on Nunavut, Canada. The Company controls over 420 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. Its principal assets include the Ulu Gold Project - comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma and Auma Projects. The Ulu Mining Lease hosts the high-grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit, and the Company's broader land package contains numerous high-priority gold and critical mineral targets, providing substantial upside potential for resource expansion. Blue Star's projects are strategically located 40-100 km south of the proposed Grays Bay deep-water port, with the planned all-weather Grays Bay Road corridor passing near both the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (BAU), the OTCQB Venture Market (BAUFF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (5WP0). Additional information is available at www.bluestargold.ca.

