Genesys Cloud availability on AWS European Sovereign Cloud will offer organizations greater choice to innovate with AI while meeting strict sovereignty and regulatory requirements

Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced plans to make the Genesys Cloud platform available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe. This is intended to give organizations greater choice in how they pursue AI-driven innovation while addressing growing requirements for data sovereignty, residency and governance, particularly for regulated industries across the European Union (EU). As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Genesys is expected to be among the first experience orchestration companies to offer services through the Genesys Cloud European Sovereign region, reinforcing its commitment to enabling responsible agentic operations in highly regulated environments worldwide.

"Data sovereignty is no longer optional for organizations across Europe, particularly as they deploy AI at greater scale," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. "By continuing to broaden Genesys Cloud deployment models with the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we enable customers to maintain data sovereignty, retain control over their data, keep it within required jurisdictions and confidently use AI in highly regulated environments."

This expansion will build on the global scale of Genesys Cloud, which today operates across 21 AWS Regions, giving organizations a consistent platform to support customers and employees across geographies while adhering to regional compliance and oversight standards. With the AWS European Sovereign Cloud deployment option, organizations will be able to leverage a comprehensive set of Genesys Cloud capabilities with infrastructure entirely located within the EU.

Meeting the Needs of Europe's Most Regulated Organizations

Across Europe, highly regulated sectors, including government, financial services, healthcare and critical infrastructure, face mounting pressure to modernize citizen, customer and employee experiences while maintaining strict controls over data, access and operational autonomy. According to 88% of European business leaders surveyed for the Digital Sovereignty Report from Genesys with AWS and PAC, "Driving innovation and developing new data-based business models without compromising digital sovereignty" are important aspects of organizations' sovereignty considerations. At the same time, concerns about exposure to extraterritorial legislation and operational dependency can slow adoption and innovation.

The Genesys Cloud European Sovereign region is designed to help organizations address these challenges to speed up progress. It will support local governance, data residency and operational oversight requirements without forcing trade-offs between innovation, security and performance. Customer data will remain in the EU under strict access controls and governance, supported by EU-based Genesys security, services and support teams.

By becoming available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Genesys enables organizations to reduce regulatory friction and move forward with digital and AI initiatives more confidently. For public sector agencies and regulated enterprises, this approach provides a clearer path to advancing customer experience delivery and operational efficiency while maintaining trust, transparency and control in line with regional expectations.

"Digital sovereignty is becoming a foundational requirement for cloud and AI adoption in Europe," said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Director at IDC. "By making Genesys Cloud available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Genesys is addressing a critical barrier for regulated organizations, enabling them to modernize while meeting increasing regulatory and governance requirements."

To ensure innovation is delivered responsibly, Genesys Cloud is built on a comprehensive compliance and security framework aligned with global and regional regulatory requirements. Currently, Genesys Cloud aligns with global compliance standards such as SOC 2 Type 1; ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, as well as with European regulation and compliance frameworks including the General Data Protection Regulation, Digital Operational Resilience Act and German Federal Office for Information Security's Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue (C5).

The Genesys Cloud European Sovereign region is expected to be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud in the second quarter of the company's fiscal year (May 1, 2026-July 31, 2026). For more information, visit genesys.com.

