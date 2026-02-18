Coventry Signals Next Phase of Longevity-Linked ABS Development at SFVegas

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, will attend SFVegas 2026 to engage with structured finance leaders as the institutional market for longevity-linked asset-backed securities continues to mature.

Through its LILY platform, Coventry structures longevity-linked assets into investment-grade asset-backed securities designed to emphasize durable collateral and predictable cash flows that are generally uncorrelated with traditional markets. Since April 2025, the LILY program has completed $750 million in asset-backed notes across three securitizations, establishing a repeatable, programmatic issuance platform designed for institutional scale.

Coventry's presence at SFVegas reflects the continued development of longevity-linked ABS as a distinct segment within structured credit. The firm brings together scaled life insurance policy origination, actuarial analytics, and institutional-grade securitization infrastructure to support LILY's ongoing expansion.

"The life insurance-backed asset class is entering a new phase of institutional maturity," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "Through LILY, we have established a programmatic securitization platform grounded in disciplined underwriting, actuarial rigor, and consistent capital markets execution. Our objective is to establish a durable infrastructure that supports sustained issuances and long-term market development. SFVegas provides an important forum to engage with structured finance leaders as longevity-linked assets become an increasingly established component of institutional portfolios."

As institutional demand for differentiated, uncorrelated assets continues to grow, Coventry will meet with capital providers, rating agencies, and distribution partners to discuss the continued expansion of the LILY platform and the broader evolution of longevity-linked ABS.

About Coventry

