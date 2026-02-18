SenesTech, Inc.: SenesTech Reports Significant Reductions in Rodent Activity Following Evolve Deployments in Urban Field Studies

SURPRISE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) ("SenesTech" or the "Company"), a leader in birth control solutions for managing rodent populations, today reported significant reductions in rodent activity following multi-month deployments of Evolve® Rat Birth Control in two urban locations. Results were measured using standardized tracking plate data conducted over a five-month period.

Location A - Deployment Initiated April 2025

In the first monitored area, where Evolve placement began in April 2025, tracking plate data collected from August 2025 through January 2026 showed declines in both rodent presence and activity levels.

The proportion of plates marked with rodent tracks declined from an average of 74% in August 2025 to 15% in January 2026, representing a 79% reduction in overall plate presence.

Track density on plates with rodent presence decreased by 88% over the same period.

While baseline data prior to the initial April 2025 product placement were not available, these findings indicate that within five months of monitored observation, rodent activity in the surveyed area declined in both prevalence and intensity.

Location B - Trial Initiated August 2025 with Baseline

In the second monitored area, Evolve deployment commenced immediately following completion of an August 2025 baseline survey, allowing for direct pre- and post-treatment comparison.

Prior to product placement in August 2025, 98% of tracking plates showed rodent presence.

After five months of baiting, plate presence declined to 47% in January 2026, representing over a 50% reduction in overall presence.

Track density declined by 71% during the same period.

These results reflect measurable reductions in rodent activity within five months of Evolve deployment at this location, based on both presence and density indicators.

Study Methodology

Rodent activity was assessed using tracking plates placed throughout each monitored area. Plates were evaluated for the presence of rodent tracks and the relative density of markings. Surveys were conducted at consistent intervals to assess changes over time. Results reflect field observations under real-world urban conditions.

"Results and structured studies such as these are critical as municipalities, pest management professionals and other stakeholders evaluate fertility control as part of broader integrated pest management programs. Objective field data can help inform decisions regarding potential additional deployments and consideration of expansion into new locations," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech.

"It is a really simple concept. We know from the lab and the field that rats eat the product. We know from the lab that if rats eat our bait, they reproduce less. And we know that rat populations decrease when reproduction decreases," continued Fruendt. "Evolve Rodent Birth Control works!"

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by managing animal pest populations through birth control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the effectiveness of Evolve in reducing rodent populations, the potential impact of birth control on long-term rodent management, and the potential impact of the reported results, including on the evaluation of additional deployments and expansion into new locations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, variability in field conditions, implementation practices, market acceptance of our products, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in SenesTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533, [email protected]

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.