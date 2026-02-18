AGM Group Holdings Inc.: AGMH Announces Strategic Trifecta: RWA Tokenization, Mass Production of Kraken All-Flash AI Servers, and MusicDog.ai Partnership to Build Full-Stack AI + Web3 Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) ("AGMH" or the "Company"), an integrated technology company focused on high-performance hardware and computing equipment assembly and sales, today officially announced its comprehensive strategic layout involving Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, the mass production of Kraken All-Flash AI Servers, and a strategic partnership with MusicDog.ai

The Company aims to utilize a "Cash Flow + Hardware Infrastructure + AI Smart Applications" trinity model to create a powerful flywheel effect, accelerating its transformation from an AI hardware supplier to a full-stack AI + Web3 ecosystem platform.

I. RWA Financing: Partnering with Amber Premium to Activate New Asset Tokenization Pathways

On January 8, 2026, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Amber Premium, a leading global digital wealth management platform. Under this plan, relying on Amber Premium's blockchain technology and digital asset infrastructure, the parties will explore the RWA tokenization of AGMH's real-world assets, including high-performance servers, data center assets, and future orders.

II. Kraken Servers: All-Flash AI Storage Solutions Enter Mass Production & Profitability Phase

On January 14, 2026, the Company officially launched its proprietary ValleyVerse Kraken All-Flash Cluster Storage Server. Designed specifically for generative AI and high-performance computing, this product features an advanced all-flash architecture, offering ultra-high IOPS, high-speed read/write capabilities, and superior scalability.

Supply Chain Upgrade: On February 5 , the Company launched a strategic supply chain initiative, aiming to lock in top-tier global suppliers for NAND flash memory and controller chips, accelerating the R&D and mass production of the system.

On , the Company launched a strategic supply chain initiative, aiming to lock in top-tier global suppliers for NAND flash memory and controller chips, accelerating the R&D and mass production of the system. Commercial Timeline: AGMH plans to achieve mass shipments of Kraken servers in Q2 2026 . Revenue will be realized through direct sales, distribution, and strategic partners.

AGMH plans to achieve . Revenue will be realized through direct sales, distribution, and strategic partners. Synergy: The Kraken servers will serve as the core underlying assets for RWA tokenization, forming a positive cycle of "Hardware Production - Asset On-chaining - Financing Feedback."



III. MusicDog.ai Partnership: Computing Power Empowering the Web3 + AI Music Ecosystem

On February 13, 2026, the Company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a strategic partnership with MusicDog.ai, an emerging AI-driven music creation platform. The partnership will deepen collaboration in three key directions:

Priority Deployment of Kraken Servers: AGMH will prioritize supplying ValleyVerse series high-performance servers and all-flash storage systems to MusicDog.ai. This will meet the high-concurrency inference and massive data needs of generative AI audio processing, significantly reducing training costs and improving generation efficiency. Joint Development of Audio-Specific ASICs: Leveraging MusicDog.ai's audio algorithm advantages, both parties will jointly develop specialized chips for audio encoding/decoding and generative AI acceleration, breaking through the energy efficiency bottlenecks of general-purpose GPUs in audio tasks. Building a Web3 + AI Copyright Platform: Combining AGMH's blockchain expertise, the parties will explore blockchain-based copyright certification, rights confirmation, and revenue-sharing mechanisms for AI-generated music, creating a transparent and efficient Web3 music ecosystem.



The "Closed-Loop Flywheel" for Long-Term Growth

This three-dimensional layout creates a self-reinforcing loop:

RWA financing first addresses cash flow bottlenecks, enabling the mass production of Kraken servers to realize hardware revenue. Subsequently, applications like MusicDog.ai consume computing power and generate IP, which is then tokenized via RWA to drive a new round of capital and user growth.

Quote from the CEO of AGMH:

"We are thrilled to connect RWA, Kraken servers, and MusicDog.ai into an organic whole. AGMH's strategic vision has long extended beyond merely providing computing hardware; we aim to be the engine of AI innovation and a builder of the Web3 ecosystem. Through this three-step strategy, we will not only achieve positive cash flow and business profitability but also present global investors with a converged 'Hardware + Application + Finance' AI+Web3 full-stack ecosystem. We believe this layout will create long-term, sustainable strategic value for shareholders."

About AGMH

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focused on the assembly and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. The Company is dedicated to being a key participant and contributor to the global blockchain ecosystem. Its core business covers the R&D of blockchain-oriented Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembly and sales of high-end cryptocurrency mining machines, and AI infrastructure solutions. For more information, please visit: www.agmhgroup.com



About MusicDog.ai

MusicDog.ai is a cutting-edge generative AI platform focused on using Large Language Models (LLMs) and deep learning technologies for music creation and audio processing. The platform aims to lower the barrier to music production, providing creators with a full-process AI-assisted workflow from concept to finished product.



