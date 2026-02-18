Chordate Medical Holding AB: Chordate applies for delisting

Following the general meeting of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) ("Chordate" or "the Company") resolution to delist the Company's shares and to liquidate the Company, the liquidator has decided to apply for delisting of the Company's ordinary shares with ISIN SE0022726139 and preference shares with ISIN SE0023848619 from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The extraordinary general meeting of the Company decided on December 8, 2025, on delisting and liquidation. In light of this, the liquidator for the Company, attorney Lars-Olof Svensson, has decided to apply for delisting of all of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be announced as soon as Chordate has received notification of this from Nasdaq.

For more information, please contact:

Member of the Swedish Bar Association Lars-Olof Svensson, liquidator

chordate@cms-wistrand.com

Phone: +46 8-507 200 00

About Chordate

Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) is a medical technology company that has developed, patented and CE-marked Ozilia® Migraine, a neuromodulation and drug-free treatment technology for chronic migraine and chronic rhinitis. The treatment has clinically proven efficacy according to a recent study, and is marketed in selected markets in the EU and the Middle East. Chordate Medical is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: CMH). Read more at www.chordate.com

The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Bergs Securities AB.



N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.