Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports January 2026 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended January 31, 2026:

January (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026

2025

Change Net premiums written - 6,735 - 6,481 4 - Net premiums earned - 6,921 - 6,586 5 - Net income - 1,163 - 1,117 4 - Per share available to common shareholders - 1.98 - 1.90 4 - Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities - 103 - 109 (6 - - Combined ratio 84.4 84.1 0.3 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.7 0 -

January 31, (thousands; unaudited)

2026 2025 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 10,855 9,882 10 Direct - auto 16,164 14,224 14 Special lines 7,012 6,540 7 Property 3,655 3,535 3 Total Personal Lines 37,686 34,181 10 Commercial Lines 1,189 1,146 4 Total 38,875 35,327 10

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.



About Progressive

Progressive Insurance makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer-

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

