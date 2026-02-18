Montrusco Bolton Investments: Montrusco Bolton Welcomes a Dedicated International Equity Team

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. ("MBI") is pleased to announce the appointment of Egor N. Rybakov, CFA, as Portfolio Manager to lead the firm's international equity expansion. He is joined by Robert Gwin as Senior Investment Analyst, forming the initial two members of our dedicated international equity team. Based in Newport Beach, California, the team will manage international strategies focused on the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. and MSCI EAFE universes.

While our existing investment teams continue to oversee Canadian, U.S., and global strategies, the new international equity team provides dedicated coverage of non-U.S. equities, including emerging markets. This new capability is a natural extension of our Canadian and global equity competences, broadening our exposure to global growth areas and allowing deeper focus and a higher degree of investment insight for our clients.

Sylvain Boule, CEO of MBI, noted, "We are pleased to add this team as part of our continued investment in intellectual capital and to further strengthen our current equity expertise. At MBI, we strive to complement our investment talent across domestic and international markets, which is central to delivering long-term value for our clients. The addition of Egor and Robert reflects our commitment to building expertise where we see enduring opportunity."

Egor Rybakov brings over 25 years of experience investing across global equity markets, primarily focused on international equities. Prior to joining MBI, he held senior investment and portfolio management roles at Thornburg Investment Management, Tradewinds/Nuveen, RMB Capital Management, and Penserra Global Investors. His investment approach emphasizes high-quality companies supported by durable long-term growth trends and is grounded in a disciplined process with a strong focus on risk management. Egor holds a B.A. in Economics and Management from Moscow State University, an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and is a CFA charter holder.

Robert Gwin brings over 15 years of experience supporting international and global equity strategies. He previously worked alongside Egor at RMB Capital Management and spent more than a decade as a Senior Analyst at WCM Investment Management, bringing additional experience in credit analysis and strategic finance. Robert holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

MBI is an independent, employee-owned boutique asset manager focused on fundamental bottom-up Quality Growth strategies. The firm manages US$12.9Bn, in assets (as of Dec 2025), serving clients in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

simont@montrusco.com