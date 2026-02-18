VINFAST AUTO

In early February Edison met the VinFast team in Hanoi, Vietnam. The primary purpose of the visit was to tour the company's main manufacturing facility in Hai Phong, about a two-hour drive from Hanoi. We also used the visit to improve our understanding of the wider Vingroup (VinFast's parent) ecosystem, and how it supports VinFast's equity story. One clear observation from our trip was the extent that Vingroup appears integral to Vietnam's broader economic development. In this note, we summarise the key takeaways from the visit.

