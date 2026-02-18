Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats to Host Invitation-Only Media Day and Relaunch Iconic Bahama Boat Works at Palm Beach Boat Show

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced it will host an exclusive, invitation-only Media Day on March 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM during the Palm Beach Boat Show, formally unveiling the relaunch of Bahama Boat Works, one of Florida's most iconic and beloved luxury boat brands.

The private presentation will feature remarks from Joseph Visconti, President and CEO and Preston Yarborough, Vice President of Product Development. Leadership plans to outline the strategic vision behind the Bahama Boat Works relaunch, its integration under Twin Vee, and the brand's aggressive growth plans.

Media attendees will be guided through several newly launched and upcoming Bahama models, representing the first wave of a much larger product expansion. These vessels showcase a modernized evolution of the Bahama legacy-timeless design, exceptional offshore capability, and meticulous craftsmanship-paired with Twin Vee's engineering, manufacturing scale, and execution discipline.

The Company believes that Bahama Boat Works has long stood for Florida luxury boating at its finest. According to the Company, the brand is being relaunched with an uncompromising commitment to quality-premium materials, world-class fit and finish, advanced hull design, and boats built to perform offshore while commanding attention at the dock.

"The objective of Bahama Boat Works is exponential growth, with boats designed, built, and sold across the United States and internationally, while preserving the heritage that made the brand iconic," remarked Mr. Visconti.

This invitation-only Media Day is designed as an elevated private experience. RSVP is required, and attendance must be confirmed in advance by emailing glenn@twinvee.com. Each confirmed media guest will receive a premium bag and several high-quality branded items. Guests will also enjoy professionally crafted cocktails and premium soft drinks created specifically for this event-all within a private, luxury setting worthy of the Bahama brand.

This Media Day marks the official return of Bahama Boat Works-and the start of a powerful new chapter for one of Florida's great luxury boat brands.

Event Details

Event: Bahama Boat Works Media Day (Invitation Only)

Location: Booth #1049 @ 400 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL

Date: March 26, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Palm Beach Boat Show

RSVP Required: glenn@twinvee.com

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boat Works is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the contents of the Company's anticipated Media Day presentation.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

