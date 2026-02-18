Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
18.02.2026 14:48 Uhr
MonetizationOS Limited: MonetizationOS Launches Free Paywall Infrastructure to Fix Broken Economics of the Internet

As bot traffic surpasses humans, a new platform gives any business - from enterprise to individual creator - free infrastructure to protect IP and optimize monetization.

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizationOS (MOS) today launched intelligent infrastructure designed to help businesses protect and monetize their IP across both human and machine traffic - addressing what company Founder James Henderson calls "the broken economics of the internet."

According to the 2025 Imperva Bad Bot Report, machine traffic has surpassed human activity for the first time in a decade, now accounting for 51% of all web traffic. Yet most businesses operate infrastructure designed for a static internet of human consumers, leaving them exposed to unauthorized value extraction with no way to distinguish between legitimate access and IP theft.

"The economics of the internet are broken," said James Henderson, Founder and CEO of MonetizationOS. "Human audiences are increasingly heterogeneous, they expect personalized access, and they're harder to convert and retain. Meanwhile, bots and agents outnumber humans, scraping IP at scale, and giving nothing in return. This poses a significant threat to every business creating and selling IP and services online."

MOS answers this challenge by providing enterprise-grade infrastructure for any business of any size to protect and monetize their IP and services. The platform sits at the access layer, making intelligent decisions for every visitor, both human or machine. Businesses can enforce entitlement rules, make intelligent decisions across the human lifecycle, identify AI scrapers, and control which bots access their content.

"Every business online has intellectual property worth protecting, whether you're a SaaS platform, data provider, sports franchise, API business, E-Learning or gaming platform," said James Henderson."If you have something worth protecting, you need infrastructure that can protect and monetize it."

MOS can be deployed instantly - giving engineers a composable, code-first platform that separates access logic from billing and identity. In the same workspace, commercial teams get full control of their monetization strategy without the need to write code. Setup takes minutes through a visual interface. Businesses of any size can implement paywalls, metered access, and bot protection without technical knowledge or engineering resources.

MOS has launched with a Freemium Forever tier, which gives businesses 1,000,000 operations for free every month. The platform's core capabilities are included: dynamic paywalls, metered access, bot detection and classification, real-time access decisioning, and traffic observability.

MOS is designed for any business model: publishers managing subscriptions and protecting editorial archives, SaaS platforms controlling feature access and API usage, data providers safeguarding proprietary datasets, e-learning platforms serving courses, sports franchises offering unique behind-the-scenes access and even gaming platforms delivering everything from subscriptions to in-app purchases and hybrid free-to-play.

The platform launches with integrations across the monetization stack, partnering with Cloudflare for edge delivery, Mather Economics' Sophi for audience intelligence, Stripe for payments, and Google for identity and authentication.

About MonetizationOS

MonetizationOS is an intelligent, edge-native infrastructure layer that governs and monetizes humans and machines. It is headquartered in London, UK.

The company was founded by the team behind Zephr, the customer paywall platform acquired by Zuora in 2022. The founding team includes James Henderson (Zephr), CTO Ben Kennedy (Zephr), CFO Jamie Walker (Zephr), Courtney Jarret (Zephr), James Leach (Zephr), and Mads Holmen (Biblio).

monetizationos.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monetizationos-launches-free-paywall-infrastructure-to-fix-broken-economics-of-the-internet-302691584.html

