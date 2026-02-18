Dispatch Launches Driver Schedule to Power More Predictable Last-Mile Delivery

Delivery professionals set when and where they want to work; the DispatchOne platform uses AI to improve matching, reliability, and next-day delivery coverage.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Dispatch , the leader in intelligent last-mile delivery technology, announced Driver Schedule, a new capability within its AI-powered platform, DispatchOne, that helps delivery professionals specify when and where they want to work, so Dispatch can deliver more predictable, reliable delivery options for customers.

Driver Schedule: How It Works

Dispatch's Driver Schedule feature lets drivers set daily availability windows and preferred start locations directly in the app. The system then uses these preferences to match drivers with suitable next-day orders, a step forward in aligning delivery assignments with driver schedules and preferences. With Driver Schedule, delivery professionals can set: Availability by day and time window, to re?ect when they want to work

Preferred start location so they can begin their day where it makes sense, without waiting around.

Schedule updates at any time, ensuring it re?ects real life. This approach gives drivers control over when they're offered work and helps Dispatch use these inputs to intelligently match drivers with suitable deliveries, improving reliability for customers and creating a smoother experience for its professional driver network. Built for Drivers, Designed for Better Delivery Matching The Driver Schedule feature delivers clear bene?ts for drivers and client operations: Smarter Order Matching: Aligns driver availability with scheduled orders to increase acceptance rates.

More predictable delivery availability: Earlier visibility into capacity supports more reliable customer booking options

Improved day-start experience: Drivers receive offers that ?t their schedules and can start work where they prefer.

Fewer Failed Assignments: By aligning driver availability with order windows, the system reduces the number of rejected offers. "Driver Schedule is about respecting drivers' time while making last-mile delivery more predictable for everyone," said Joyce Scho?eld, VP of Product & UXD at Dispatch. "When drivers tell us when and where they prefer to work, DispatchOne can make smarter, AI-powered matching decisions, improve next-day coverage, reduce failed assignments, and ultimately deliver a more reliable experience to customers."

About Dispatch: Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that uni?es owned fleets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the people-power of verified and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

