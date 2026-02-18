Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dispatch Launches Driver Schedule to Power More Predictable Last-Mile Delivery

Delivery professionals set when and where they want to work; the DispatchOne platform uses AI to improve matching, reliability, and next-day delivery coverage.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Dispatch, the leader in intelligent last-mile delivery technology, announced Driver Schedule, a new capability within its AI-powered platform, DispatchOne, that helps delivery professionals specify when and where they want to work, so Dispatch can deliver more predictable, reliable delivery options for customers.

Driver Schedule: How It Works

Dispatch's Driver Schedule feature lets drivers set daily availability windows and preferred start locations directly in the app. The system then uses these preferences to match drivers with suitable next-day orders, a step forward in aligning delivery assignments with driver schedules and preferences.

With Driver Schedule, delivery professionals can set:

  • Availability by day and time window, to re?ect when they want to work

  • Preferred start location so they can begin their day where it makes sense, without waiting around.

  • Schedule updates at any time, ensuring it re?ects real life.

This approach gives drivers control over when they're offered work and helps Dispatch use these inputs to intelligently match drivers with suitable deliveries, improving reliability for customers and creating a smoother experience for its professional driver network.

Built for Drivers, Designed for Better Delivery Matching

The Driver Schedule feature delivers clear bene?ts for drivers and client operations:

  • Smarter Order Matching: Aligns driver availability with scheduled orders to increase acceptance rates.

  • More predictable delivery availability: Earlier visibility into capacity supports more reliable customer booking options

  • Improved day-start experience: Drivers receive offers that ?t their schedules and can start work where they prefer.

  • Fewer Failed Assignments: By aligning driver availability with order windows, the system reduces the number of rejected offers.

"Driver Schedule is about respecting drivers' time while making last-mile delivery more predictable for everyone," said Joyce Scho?eld, VP of Product & UXD at Dispatch. "When drivers tell us when and where they prefer to work, DispatchOne can make smarter,

AI-powered matching decisions, improve next-day coverage, reduce failed assignments, and ultimately deliver a more reliable experience to customers."

About Dispatch: Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that uni?es owned fleets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the people-power of verified and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

###

Media Contact

Joyce Schofield
Dispatch VP of Product & UXD
(952) 444-5280

SOURCE: Dispatch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dispatch-launches-driver-schedule-to-power-more-predictable-last-1135587

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.