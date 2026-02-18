Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Names Kimberly Schaufenbuel EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

Veteran HR executive will work to strengthen talent and culture to support long-term success

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Carter Bank (Nasdaq:CARE) CEO Litz Van Dyke announced today the appointment of Kimberly Dempsey Schaufenbuel as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Feb. 2, 2026.

Schaufenbuel brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, talent management, learning and performance, and organizational change to the Bank's Executive Management Team and will lead both the Human Resources and Training teams.

"Kimberly will be a valuable partner to our leadership team and a trusted advocate for our associates," said Van Dyke. "She will play a key role in helping create a more integrated associate experience, strengthening leadership development and career pathing, that ensures consistent, high-quality learning across the organization. Kimberly's vision and expertise will have a meaningful and positive impact as we continue investing in our people, our culture, and the long-term success of Carter Bank."

Schaufenbuel, who most recently served as Chief Human Resource Officer at Cherry Bekaert in Raleigh, N.C., said she was drawn to Carter Bank's people, values, and long-term focus.

"The commitment to putting customers, employees, and communities first is evident in every interaction," Schaufenbuel said. "The mission, the strategy, and the strength of the team create exactly the kind of environment where I do my best work."

Schaufenbuel will work to build strong cultures that enable performance and growth.

"I believe people are an organization's greatest strategic advantage, and I want associates to feel heard, respected, and equipped to succeed," she said. "When we have a culture where associates can do their best work and grow their capabilities, we will drive meaningful outcomes. When culture and strategy are aligned, and talent development serves as a catalyst for growth, we become positioned for long-term success."

Schaufenbuel holds a Bachelor's from the University of Florida and a Master's from UNC Charlotte, both in psychology. She and her husband, Eric, have two sons and are active in their community. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time on the water.

About Carter Bank

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank is a $4.8 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank is available at carterbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

