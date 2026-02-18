Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - More than 15,000 health technology professionals and organizations are now leveraging the advantages of being a member of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). This is a major milestone for the member organization's representation of the health technology field.

AAMI recently crossed the threshold of 15,000 members throughout its core constituencies of the medical device industry, the industrial sterilization and sterile processing fields, and the healthcare technology management (HTM) sector.

AAMI CEO and President Pamela Arora said, "AAMI is gratified to have reached this historic threshold. On behalf of AAMI, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our members for their contributions to AAMI's standards committees, educational efforts, and the charitable activities of the AAMI Foundation. We look forward to a bright future where, in conjunction with members new and old, AAMI continues its leadership in the pursuit of the safe and effective use of health technology."

Founded in 1967, AAMI is a nonprofit organization focused on the development of national and international voluntary consensus standards. Its diverse and engaged membership includes medical device manufacturers, industry leaders, health care professionals, health IT and AI specialists, and government representatives, all working together to improve medical device safety and patient health outcomes. With this key milestone reached, AAMI has more than doubled its membership since 2017.

As a neutral convener of the foremost global experts in standards, sterilization, and healthcare technology management, AAMI remains fully dedicated to its core mission leading the global effort to promote optimal patient outcomes through voluntary consensus standards, education and outreach, and professional certification. Today, AAMI provides guidance and resources, mentorship opportunities, training and certification, and world-class events and networking opportunities to its members.

In the years to come, AAMI intends not just to grow its membership among its primary constituencies, but to seek new arenas for member growth, such as the dental equipment technicians responsible for maintaining medical devices.

Individuals and organizations interested in joining AAMI or contributing to the development and production of voluntary consensus guidance documents are encouraged to get in contact with AAMI's membership team.

