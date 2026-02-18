Mexico is attracting US data centers seeking faster power connections, but these facilities will initially rely on firm gas generation from the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), with renewables as a potential future option, Mexican energy expert Santiago Barcón told pv magazine.Mexico is increasingly attracting industrial energy investments, particularly from data centers relocating from the United States, according to Santiago Barcón, CEO of PQBarcon. There are bottlenecks in US electricity infrastructure, especially in states like Texas, where projects needing around 150 MW face connection ...

