duPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) has acquired a majority stake in Elferspot, the leading marketplace for pre-owned and classic Porsche sports cars. Each year, more than 13,000 Porsche sports cars are listed on Elferspot, generating over $400 million in annual seller-reported sales value originating from buyer leads on the platform-a figure that continues to grow, with 35% share of activity driven by the United States market.

Elferspot founder, Markus Klimesch. duPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) has acquired a majority stake in Elferspot, the leading marketplace for pre-owned and classic Porsche sports cars.

Founded in Austria in 2017 by Porsche enthusiast Markus Klimesch, Elferspot has built a loyal global audience as a trusted destination for buying and selling quality Porsches. Built by a team of Porsche enthusiasts and focused entirely on the Porsche niche, the platform is known for curation, authenticity, and community. Alongside the marketplace, Elferspot operates a web shop offering apparel and accessories for sports car enthusiasts, including products from its "Key on the Left" collection.

The acquisition strengthens dRG's position within the marque-specific luxury segment, adding a specialized marketplace that complements its portfolio across media, events and digital commerce, including the world's largest Ferrari enthusiast communities FerrariChat and Cavallino.

The deal will enable Elferspot to accelerate international growth while preserving the authenticity and specialist voice that defines the brand. Elferspot will continue to operate from Austria with the same team and day-to-day setup. dRG will support Elferspot through enhanced marketing capabilities, expanded dealer relationships, cross-platform editorial visibility, and new commerce opportunities across Porsche lifestyle and collectibles. These include its automotive media and lifestyle brand Petrolicious-dedicated to celebrating the art, culture, and craftsmanship of driving-and exclusive events such as Retromobile New York.

"Elferspot has always been built by Porsche enthusiasts for Porsche enthusiasts and I'm proud of what our team has created over the years, based in Austria," said Markus Klimesch, Founder and CEO of Elferspot, who will remain a significant shareholder and continue to lead the company. "What many people don't know is that the earliest Porsche 356 sports cars were built in Austria before Porsche returned to Stuttgart. The U.S. then played an important role early on in Porsche's global success. In a way, Elferspot follows a similar path: we started in Austria, built a global enthusiast community, and now we're joining forces with duPont REGISTRY Group in the U.S. to take the next step while staying Porsche-focused, Austria-based, and run by the same team."

"Over the years, we repeatedly received inbound interest from potential buyers and investors, but we decided to take this step only with duPont REGISTRY Group. We share a long-term vision and see strong strategic fit and real synergies. For all our customers and partners, our core promise remains unchanged: we stay Porsche-focused, Austria-based, and run by the same team, with more opportunities to grow together."

With Elferspot joining its portfolio, duPont REGISTRY Group continues to build one of the most comprehensive luxury automotive networks in the world-connecting collectors, dealers, and enthusiasts through trusted platforms that define each marque's culture. Elferspot's global community will also benefit from access to dRG's curated portfolio of car financing, leasing, insurance, and vehicle protection offerings tailored to the high-end automotive market.

"Elferspot represents exactly the type of focused, enthusiast-led platform we seek to bring into the duPont REGISTRY Group ecosystem," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "Porsche enthusiasts and collectors are among the most passionate and discerning in the automotive world, and Elferspot's engaged community mirrors the sophistication, loyalty and scale of our existing Ferrari audience. This investment allows us to deepen our presence in one of the strongest segments of the global collector market."

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is the world's leading luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, DRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of members looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, duPont REGISTRY Group facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Supercar Owners Circle, Petrolicious, Retromobile USA, FerrariChat, and Sotheby's Motorsport. For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

