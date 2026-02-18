Carol Robert appointed President, International

Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits, today announced two key leadership appointments that will strengthen its global operating model and support the company's long-term growth ambitions across key regions.

Carol Robert Appointed President, International

Suntory Global Spirits has appointed Carol Robert as President, International, effective 1 April 2026. In this role, she will join the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Greg Hughes, President CEO.

Robert brings more than 20 years of commercial, operational and marketing leadership across the UK, Spain, France, Benelux and wider Europe, as well as the United States. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Great Britain Ireland at Suntory Beverage Food Europe, where she led the business across multiple markets and delivered sustained revenue and profit growth. In her most recent role as Managing Director, US Ready-To-Drink (RTD), she delivered significant growth while shaping the long-term strategy for the company's RTD portfolio.

Fluent in English, French and Spanish, Robert holds a degree in International Business Modern Languages and has lived and worked extensively across Europe. She will be based in London, providing proximity to major global customers, partners and international commercial hubs.

"Carol brings deep UK and European leadership experience, strong operational discipline and a proven track record of delivering results across complex markets. She knows our International markets well and has proven she can simplify complexity, unlock growth and build cultures where teams move with speed and accountability," said Greg Hughes, President CEO, Suntory Global Spirits. "Carol's international perspective, multilingual background and ability to bring clarity and focus make her an exceptional leader as we strengthen our global business for the future."

Carlo Coppola Appointed President, The Americas

Suntory Global Spirits has also appointed Carlo Coppola as President, The Americas, expanding his current remit to include Latin America and the Caribbean (Brazil, Mexico and distributor markets) in addition to the US and Canada.

Coppola has served as President of North America since 2024, leading the company's largest region and accelerating performance across Commercial, Marketing and Route to Market. His expanded scope reflects the company's ambition to create a more unified and strategically aligned Americas region.

"Carlo has brought sharp commercial focus and strong, disciplined execution to our North America business, driving improved performance across the region. He has a clear, strategic view of what it takes to win in the Americas and a leadership style that brings alignment, consistency and momentum," said Hughes. "Expanding his remit to include Latin America and the Caribbean allows us to operate as one integrated region, with a unified strategy and streamlined decision-making. I'm confident Carlo will strengthen our ambition and accelerate our progress in these important markets."

As part of this transition, current Managing Director for Mexico, Humberto Pérez, will assume an expanded leadership role within the Americas as Managing Director for Latin America, reporting to Coppola and overseeing Brazil's commercial organization and the company's distributor network in Latin America and the Caribbean. Pérez will join the Americas Leadership Team to ensure strong regional representation.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam and Maker's Mark; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig and Bowmore, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones and El Tesoro tequila, Roku and Sipsmith gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

