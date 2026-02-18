Today, Safe Software, the creator of FME, the All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with true support for spatial data, announced that FME Flow is now available in AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now purchase FME Flow directly within AWS Marketplace, simplifying billing and procurement and providing faster access to Safe Software's enterprise-grade data automation capabilities.

Safe Software's FME connects all data across data velocities, locations, and types. FME Flow delivers many data workflow services to enterprise users. Availability in AWS Marketplace allows organizations to streamline the purchase and management of FME Flow directly within their AWS Marketplace account.

"As the data landscape becomes increasingly complex and distributed, flexible deployment models are increasingly important so that customers can deploy solutions that connect all data, regardless of the format, location, or speed, between mission-critical services and integrate it with existing workflows," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "FME eliminates the need for custom code and connects all data to any AI, removing barriers to data movement, so teams can build smarter systems, faster."

Leveraging FME Flow, users can operationalize, automate, and scale data workflows and deploy them as scheduled or create event-driven automations, real-time data streams, or shareable no-code web applications. Through AWS Marketplace, it is now easier than ever to launch FME Flow into existing AWS environments. Within AWS environments, FME Flow connects natively to AWS services such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Athena, enabling direct data access and orchestration across AWS services.

As an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, Safe Software joins a global network of 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

For more information, please visit: https://fme.safe.com/platform/aws-marketplace/.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

