Creates transatlantic platform for alternative managers seeking consistent governance, operational discipline and regulatory support

Centralis Group ("Centralis" or "the Group"), a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider, today announced it has acquired PINE Advisor Solutions ("PINE"), a U.S.-based provider of compliance, fund officer, and distribution services to asset managers. The transaction creates a multijurisdictional, high-touch fund services platform for local and global asset managers.

This transformative transaction extends Centralis' reach to the U.S. market and will further strengthen Centralis' capabilities in regulatory compliance and fund services as well as accelerate Centralis' entry into registered funds, evergreen wrappers and active ETFs.

PINE acts as a distributor for more than $25 billion in ETF assets and provides outsourced chief compliance officer (oCCO) and principal financial officer (oPFO) services for U.S. registered funds. PINE also provides outsourced chief financial officer (oCFO) and regulatory compliance services for private funds and to a growing base of traditional and alternative asset managers. Centralis serves more than 2,000 clients.

Aidan Foley, CEO of Centralis, commented: "The PINE team is the perfect partner for us as we pursue our long-term vision. Our complementary businesses and shared commitment to providing clients with high-touch, specialized service make for a strong partnership and will allow us to support PINE and its clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory environment and abundant growth opportunities. This partnership represents a key milestone in our growth strategy to explore new business lines and jurisdictions."

Market dynamics are driving growing demand for specialized fund services. The push to democratize access to alternative investments is bringing new fund structures and distribution channels to market. Continued ETF growth and recent SEC guidance expanding access to ETFs will further accelerate demand for distribution and compliance support, and the growing complexity of the regulatory and technology landscape is making outsourced fund services increasingly valuable to managers.

Derek Mullins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, PINE Advisor Solutions, said: "This partnership is a natural next step for PINE. Our clients will continue to work with the same team and receive the same level of service they've always known from us, now backed by the institutional strength of a global platform, with more resources, deeper expertise, and continued investment in the services they rely on. We're excited about what we can build together."

JB Blue, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added: "What matters most to me is what this means for our clients and our people. Our commitment to putting clients at the center of everything we do only gets stronger with Centralis behind us, and being part of a global platform gives our professionals broader resources and more room to grow their careers."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by early Q2 2026.

PWC provided financial and tax support and Dorsey Whitney provided legal counsel to Centralis. Macquarie Capital served as the financial advisor and DLA Piper provided legal counsel to PINE.

Notes to Editors

About Centralis Group

Founded in 2006, Centralis is a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider. Centralis is headquartered in Luxembourg with key offices in the US, the UK, Barbados, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Uruguay. Centralis specialises in providing a wide range of asset manager, fund, corporate, treasury, compliance regulatory reporting, capital markets and business support services to private markets clients, international fund structures, real estate firms, regulated entities and multi-national corporates. Centralis employs over 500 highly experienced and qualified professionals across multiple locations in 13 countries.

About PINE Advisor Solutions

PINE Advisor Solutions is a U.S.-based provider of regulatory compliance, fund officer, and distribution services to asset managers. Headquartered in Denver and operating nationally with a growing team of over 70 experienced professionals, PINE supports managers across registered funds, evergreen structures, and private funds, with deep expertise in complex regulatory environments. The firm is led by its co-founders, J.B. Blue and Derek Mullins, supported by a senior leadership team with strong domain knowledge and longstanding client relationships, underpinned by a culture of partnership, accountability, and execution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218780607/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Europe: Melissa Rowling, melissa.rowling@greentarget.co.uk, 0780 155 3021

United States: Ted Mills, tmills@greentarget.com, (310) 804-1923