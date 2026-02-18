Will Chen joins Westfield Specialty as U.S. Chief Financial Officer

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield, a U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, today announces that Will Chen will be joining the company as Westfield Specialty U.S. Chief Financial Officer reporting to Westfield Specialty President Jack Kuhn.

As a 30-plus year veteran of specialty insurance, Chen will oversee U.S. financial strategy, FP&A and related operational processes and controls. Will has previously held senior financial roles at Argo, AIG, AJG and Zurich. Most recently, Will served as U.S. CFO at Ascot, overseeing the finance department within their domestic U.S. specialty business. Will holds an MBA in finance and accounting from New York University.

Kuhn says, "I am excited to add Will to our leadership team. He is a high-impact finance executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic finance and insurance experience, well-honed operating skills, and leadership abilities. He will be a strong partner as we continue to grow our platform to position Westfield Specialty for sustainable, long-term growth and profitability."

"I am pleased to be joining Westfield Specialty and excited about its bright future," says Chen. "I look forward to working with Jack, the executive leadership team, and the finance organization to further enhance our capabilities and build upon Westfield Specialty's strong franchise."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.



Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that help protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Westfield Specialty continues to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions to a global client base. Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and

brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

